Serena Williams, Roger Federer set for Hopman Cup

PERTH, Australia — Serena Williams and Roger Federer have committed to play the Hopman Cup mixed teams event in late December while former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev will represent Germany.
Frances Tiafoe will be Williams’ partner for the United States, while Belinda Bencic will again represent Switzerland with Federer to defend the title they won in January over Kerber and Zverev in the final.
Williams and Federer are scheduled to play mixed doubles against each other when the U.S. meets Switzerland on Jan. 1.
The eight-country tournament is scheduled from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5 on indoor hard courts at Perth Arena. It used by the players as a tune-up event for the Australian Open which begins Jan. 14 in Melbourne.
Teams announced Wednesday:
Australia: Matt Ebden and Ashleigh Barty
France: Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet
Germany: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber
Britain: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter
Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari
Spain: David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza
Switzerland: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic
United States: Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams
BEIJING — Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov is out of the Beijing Open, beaten 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the second round Wednesday.
At 4-4 in the deciding set, the 55th-ranked Lajovic, helped by a Dimitrov double-fault, broke the Bulgarian’s serve, then won four consecutive points in his next service game to close out the match in 1 hour, 51 minutes.
Later Wednesday, top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro was scheduled to play his second-round match against Karen Khachanov.
In women’s play, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
The win helped avenge Pliskova’s loss to Sasnovich in their only previous meeting, a straight-set defeat in Tokyo in 2016.
The seventh-seeded Pliskova, who trailed 2-0 in the second set at the National Tennis Stadium before winning four games in a row, has lost in the third round each of the last two years in Beijing. She will next play local wild-card entry Wang Qiang.
Among featured women’s matches scheduled later Wednesday, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki played Petra Martic in the second round and ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens took on Dominika Cibulkova in a third-round match.
TOKYO — Second-seeded Kevin Anderson advanced to the second round of the Japan Open by beating Matthew Ebden 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 on Wednesday.
Anderson hit 22 aces and saved five of six break points. He will next face Frances Tiafore.
Also, third-seeded Kei Nishikori advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Benoit Paire. Nishikori will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alex de Minaur in the next round.
Denis Shapovalov also reached the quarterfinals when he defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Nick Kyrgios saved two set points in the second set before beating Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 7-6 (3) to reach the second round. Kyrgios will next face Richard Gasquet, who has defeated Kyrgios in five of their seven previous matches.