Kerber, Osaka, Garcia march into China Open third round

BEIJING — Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber came back from a break down twice in the first set to beat Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the second round of the China Open on Tuesday.

“The conditions with the shadow on court were not so easy to play in the first set,” the third-ranked Kerber said.

Defending champion Caroline Garcia survived another tough match to book her place in the third round when she defeated Polona Hercog 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Garcia was stretched to three sets in her first-round win over Yafan Wang.

Garcia will next face new Wuhan Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who saw off Garbine Muguruz 7-5, 6-4 on her third match point.

No. 8-seeded Naomi Osaka celebrated qualifying for her first WTA Finals next month by beating Danielle Collins of the United States 6-1, 6-0. Osaka was broken in the first game and won the next 12.

She faces No. 10-seeded Julia Goerges for a place in the quarterfinals.

Qiang Wang blanked No. 12 seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-0. Ostapenko struggled with a left arm injury.

No. 9-seeded Sloane Stephens qualified for the round of 16 for the second time when she beat Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-3.