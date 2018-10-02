Kerber, Osaka, Garcia march into China Open third round

BEIJING — Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber came back from a break down twice in the first set to beat Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the second round of the China Open on Tuesday.
“The conditions with the shadow on court were not so easy to play in the first set,” the third-ranked Kerber said.
Defending champion Caroline Garcia survived another tough match to book her place in the third round when she defeated Polona Hercog 7-6 (2), 6-3.
Garcia was stretched to three sets in her first-round win over Yafan Wang.
Garcia will next face new Wuhan Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who saw off Garbine Muguruz 7-5, 6-4 on her third match point.
No. 8-seeded Naomi Osaka celebrated qualifying for her first WTA Finals next month by beating Danielle Collins of the United States 6-1, 6-0. Osaka was broken in the first game and won the next 12.
She faces No. 10-seeded Julia Goerges for a place in the quarterfinals.
Qiang Wang blanked No. 12 seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-0. Ostapenko struggled with a left arm injury.
No. 9-seeded Sloane Stephens qualified for the round of 16 for the second time when she beat Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-3.
PERTH, Australia — Serena Williams and Roger Federer have committed to play the Hopman Cup mixed teams event in late December while former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev will represent Germany.
Frances Tiafoe will be Williams’ partner for the United States, while Belinda Bencic will again represent Switzerland with Federer to defend the title they won in January over Kerber and Zverev in the final.
Williams and Federer are scheduled to play mixed doubles against each other when the U.S. meets Switzerland on Jan. 1.
The eight-country tournament is scheduled from Dec. 29 to Jan. 5 on indoor hard courts at Perth Arena. It used by the players as a tune-up event for the Australian Open which begins Jan. 14 in Melbourne.
—
Teams announced Wednesday:
Australia: Matt Ebden and Ashleigh Barty
France: Lucas Pouille and Alize Cornet
Germany: Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber
Britain: Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter
Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari
Spain: David Ferrer and Garbine Muguruza
Switzerland: Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic
United States: Frances Tiafoe and Serena Williams
BEIJING — Third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov is out of the Beijing Open, beaten 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the second round Wednesday.
At 4-4 in the deciding set, the 55th-ranked Lajovic, helped by a Dimitrov double-fault, broke the Bulgarian’s serve, then won four consecutive points in his next service game to close out the match in 1 hour, 51 minutes.
Later Wednesday, top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro was scheduled to play his second-round match against Karen Khachanov.
In women’s play, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the third round for the third consecutive year with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
The win helped avenge Pliskova’s loss to Sasnovich in their only previous meeting, a straight-set defeat in Tokyo in 2016.
The seventh-seeded Pliskova, who trailed 2-0 in the second set at the National Tennis Stadium before winning four games in a row, has lost in the third round each of the last two years in Beijing. She will next play local wild-card entry Wang Qiang.
Among featured women’s matches scheduled later Wednesday, second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki played Petra Martic in the second round and ninth-seeded Sloane Stephens took on Dominika Cibulkova in a third-round match.