Kerber, Osaka, Garcia march into China Open 3rd round

Associated PressOct 2, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
BEIJING (AP) Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber came back from a break down twice in the first set to beat Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6 (4), 6-1 in the second round of the China Open on Tuesday.

“The conditions with the shadow on court were not so easy to play in the first set,” the third-ranked Kerber said.

Defending champion Caroline Garcia survived another tough match to book her place in the third round when she defeated Polona Hercog 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Garcia was stretched to three sets in her first-round win over Yafan Wang.

Garcia will next face new Wuhan Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who saw off Garbine Muguruz 7-5, 6-4 on her third match point.

No. 8-seeded Naomi Osaka celebrated qualifying for her first WTA Finals next month by beating Danielle Collins of the United States 6-1, 6-0. Osaka was broken in the first game and won the next 12.

She faces No. 10-seeded Julia Goerges for a place in the quarterfinals.

Qiang Wang blanked No. 12 seeded Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-0. Ostapenko struggled with a left arm injury.

No. 9-seeded Sloane Stephens qualified for the round of 16 for the second time when she beat Saisai Zheng 6-1, 6-3.

Novak Djokovic credits hike with turnaround

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 9:47 PM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic put his career back on track this year, and he credits a mind-cleansing hiking trip with his wife after the French Open with the extraordinary turnaround.

The Serbian tennis great went from winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in a row in 2015-16 to a two-year drought of major titles while bothered by an elbow injury. That all changed at Wimbledon in July, when the 31-year-old Djokovic won his fourth title at the All England Club. He followed that with a third U.S. Open championship, bringing his total to 14 majors.

“After the trip in nature, everything came together,” Djokovic said Monday after a training session in Belgrade. “The finals in Queens, the titles at Wimbledon, Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. … In May, who would have thought I would be in this position.”

Following those big wins, Djokovic has taken some time to rest. He even pulled out of this week’s tournament in Beijing to recuperate further.

“The U.S. Open was physically and mentally one of the most demanding Grand Slams for me,” Djokovic said. “When you win a Slam, it’s like climbing Mount Everest. You need a pause to recharge your batteries.”

However, Djokovic said he was planning to play in Shanghai next week, with the goal of possibly overtaking Rafael Nadal at the top-ranked player by the end of the year. To do that, he may end up playing in Basel, Switzerland, and Vienna, Austria, before the Paris Masters.

“I have to see whether I’ll get a wild card from the organizers,” Djokovic said. “But first, I want to play my best in Shanghai, and then we’ll see.”

Nishikori, Raonic advance to second round at Japan Open

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
TOKYO — Two-time champion Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic both advanced to the second round of the Japan Open with straight-set victories on Monday.

The third-seeded Nishikori beat Japanese wild-card entry Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-1, while the sixth-seeded Raonic defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4.

Mannarino was the runner-up last year, losing the final to David Goffin.

Seventh-seeded Chung Hyeon was not as fortunate as Nishikori and Raonic. He lost to Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.