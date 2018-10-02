Getty Images

College football odds: Red River Showdown in spotlight on Week 6 board

OddsSharkOct 2, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
Bettors will have to balance a tighter-than-usual line and a possibly tougher Texas team as the Oklahoma Sooners look for a cover in the Red River Showdown this weekend.

The Sooners, with junior quarterback Kyler Murray behind centre, are 7.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Texas Longhorns with an 60.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Sooners are 0-5 against the spread in the last five editions of this annual matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, but the smallest spread in any of those games was 9.0 points. Overall, Oklahoma is 8-0 straight-up and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games within the Big 12. Texas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games in October, while the total has gone UNDER in 16 of Texas’ last 18 against its conference.

Elsewhere, the Auburn Tigers are 3-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 44.5-point total. Auburn is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games in October. Mississippi State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5.5-point road favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 53.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in eight of Notre Dame’s last 11 games on the road, with an average combined score of 62.36. Virginia Tech is 12-0 SU and 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Independent teams.

The Clemson Tigers are 17-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 62-point total. Clemson is 0-4 ATS in its last four games against Wake Forest and the total has gone UNDER in seven of their last 10 matchups with an average combined score of 46.7. Wake Forest is 18-6 ATS in its last 24 home games in October.

The LSU Tigers are 2.5-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 44-point total. LSU is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games against fellow SEC teams, while the total has gone UNDER in 15 of LSU’s last 21 conference games. Florida, whose last home game was on September 15 in Week 3, is 8-1 SU in its last nine home games after consecutive road games.

The Miami Hurricanes are 12.5-point favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 51-point total. Florida State is 0-9 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Miami is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games in October. The total has gone OVER in five of Miami’s last six games, with an average combined score of 60.5.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 5.5-point favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats with a 51-point total. Kentucky is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road, while the total has gone UNDER in Kentucky’s last six games on the road in October. Texas A&M is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games in October.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 25-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers with a 62.5-point total. Indiana is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Ohio State. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Ohio State’s last 15 home games against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heavy 35-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 61-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last six games, with an average combined score of 64.17. Arkansas is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

And the Stanford Cardinal are 5-point favorites against the Utah Utes with a 46.5-point total. Utah is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records. Stanford is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

College football odds: Notre Dame over Stanford among week favorites


OddsSharkSep 25, 2018, 8:25 AM EDT
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish might need more than a quarterback switch to break an against-the-spread slide when it hosts rival Stanford this weekend. Notre Dame are 4.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Stanford Cardinal with a 54-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Fighting Irish, who have made the move to the more accurate Ian Cook at quarterback over Brandon Wimbush, come into this top-10 matchup 0-4 against the spread in their last four home games against teams with winning records. The OddsShark College Football Database also shows Stanford, with Bryce Love as its dominant feature back, is 12-4 straight-up in its last 16 road games, as well as 6-1 ATS in its last seven home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Notre Dame’s last five games, with an average combined total of 48.2 points.

The Miami Hurricanes are 18.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 55.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in eight of North Carolina’s last nine games on a Thursday. Miami is 11-1 SU in its last 12 home games, but 1-6 ATS in its last seven games against its conference.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 3.5-point road betting favorites against the Penn State Nittany Lions with a 67.5-point total. Ohio State is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Penn State. Penn State is 20-5-1 ATS in its last 26 games.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 31.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 54-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Tennessee’s last six games against Georgia, with an average combined score of  67.0 points. Georgia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games as a favorite of 21 or more points.

The LSU Tigers are 12-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels with a 58-point total. Ole Miss is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 road games against LSU. LSU is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

The Michigan Wolverines are 14-point road favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 48-point total. Michigan won its most recent game by 46 points, but is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games after an ATS win. Northwestern is 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone UNDER in 24 of Northwestern’s last 33 home games, with an average combined score of 41.61.

The  Duke Blue Devils are 5-point favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 50.5-point total. Virginia Tech, coming off a defeat against Old Dominion, is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games after a loss. Duke is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 home games. The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Duke’s last 25 home games, with an average combined score of 47.08.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 23.5-point favorites against the Baylor Bears with an 68.5-point total. Baylor is 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 home games, while the total has gone OVER in four of Oklahoma’s last five games, with an average combined score of 72.4.

The Oregon Ducks are 3-point favorites against the California Golden Bears with a 58.5-point total. Oregon is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Cal. The total has gone UNDER in Oregon’s last eight road games. Cal is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven home games.

And the Washington Huskies are 17-point favorites against the BYU Cougars with a 44-point total. BYU is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games and the total has gone UNDER in 12 of BYU’s last 16 road games, with an average combined score of 46.38. The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Washington’s last 24 home games against teams with winning records.

College football odds: Wisconsin, USC join betting favorites for week ahead


OddsSharkSep 18, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
One week after their College Football Playoff hopes took a major hit, star running back Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to face a rival with a knack of taking down ranked opponents at home.

The Badgers are 3.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 41.5-point total on the college football odds for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The winner of this matchup has played in the Big Ten championship game for four years running.

While Wisconsin had a double-digit drop in the polls after a loss against the Brigham Young Cougars last week, the OddsShark College Football Database shows they are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 road games as well as 9-0 straight-up in their last nine. However, the Hawkeyes are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games. Iowa also has a 5-2 ATS record in their last seven games as a home underdog at Kinnick Stadium, including outright wins against Ohio State and Michigan the last two seasons, when both were ranked in the Top 5.

It’s the road opener for the Badgers and quarterback Alex Hornibrook. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Wisconsin’s last eight road games after consecutive home games.

The USC Trojans are 3.5-point favorites against the Washington State Cougars with a 51.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The total has gone OVER in Washington State’s last four road games. USC is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The Stanford Cardinal are 2-point road favorites against the Oregon Ducks with a 55-point total. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Stanford’s last 13 games against Oregon. Oregon is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 home games in September.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7.5-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 55.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in seven of Notre Dame’s last 10 road games. Wake Forest is 2-11 SU in its last 13 home games against teams with winning records.

The Michigan Wolverines are 18-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 49.5-point total. Nebraska is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games, but it is 0-6 SU in its last six games. Michigan is 15-0 SU in its last 15 home games against teams with losing records.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 3-point road favorites against the Texas Longhorns with a 51-point total. TCU is 7-2 SU and ATS in its last nine road games. The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Texas’ last 16 games against its conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 14.5-point road favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 61.5-point total. Georgia is 7-1 SU and ATS in its last eight road games. The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Georgia’s last 26 road games in September. Missouri is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

The Clemson Tigers are 16.5-point road favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a 52.5-point total. Clemson is 1-5 SU in its last six road games against Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eight home games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 27-point betting favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 61.5-point total. Texas A&M is 2-10 ATS in its last 12 road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last six games in September.

And the Washington Huskies are 17.5-point favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 50-point total. Arizona State is 11-1 SU and 12-0 ATS in its last 12 games against Washington. Washington is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against its conference.

