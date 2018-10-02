College football odds: Red River Showdown in spotlight on Week 6 board

Bettors will have to balance a tighter-than-usual line and a possibly tougher Texas team as the Oklahoma Sooners look for a cover in the Red River Showdown this weekend.

The Sooners, with junior quarterback Kyler Murray behind centre, are 7.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Texas Longhorns with an 60.5-point total for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Sooners are 0-5 against the spread in the last five editions of this annual matchup at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, but the smallest spread in any of those games was 9.0 points. Overall, Oklahoma is 8-0 straight-up and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games within the Big 12. Texas is 5-0 ATS in its last five games in October, while the total has gone UNDER in 16 of Texas’ last 18 against its conference.

Elsewhere, the Auburn Tigers are 3-point road favorites against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 44.5-point total. Auburn is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games in October. Mississippi State is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5.5-point road favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 53.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in eight of Notre Dame’s last 11 games on the road, with an average combined score of 62.36. Virginia Tech is 12-0 SU and 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games against Independent teams.

The Clemson Tigers are 17-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 62-point total. Clemson is 0-4 ATS in its last four games against Wake Forest and the total has gone UNDER in seven of their last 10 matchups with an average combined score of 46.7. Wake Forest is 18-6 ATS in its last 24 home games in October.

The LSU Tigers are 2.5-point favorites against the Florida Gators with a 44-point total. LSU is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games against fellow SEC teams, while the total has gone UNDER in 15 of LSU’s last 21 conference games. Florida, whose last home game was on September 15 in Week 3, is 8-1 SU in its last nine home games after consecutive road games.

The Miami Hurricanes are 12.5-point favorites against the Florida State Seminoles with a 51-point total. Florida State is 0-9 ATS in its last nine games against its conference. Miami is 0-5 ATS in its last five home games in October. The total has gone OVER in five of Miami’s last six games, with an average combined score of 60.5.

The Texas A&M Aggies are 5.5-point favorites against the Kentucky Wildcats with a 51-point total. Kentucky is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games on the road, while the total has gone UNDER in Kentucky’s last six games on the road in October. Texas A&M is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games in October.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 25-point favorites against the Indiana Hoosiers with a 62.5-point total. Indiana is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Ohio State. The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Ohio State’s last 15 home games against teams with winning records.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are heavy 35-point road favorites against the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 61-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last six games, with an average combined score of 64.17. Arkansas is 2-7-1 ATS in its last 10 home games.

And the Stanford Cardinal are 5-point favorites against the Utah Utes with a 46.5-point total. Utah is 12-1 ATS in its last 13 games on the road against teams with winning records. Stanford is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games.

