Nishikori, Raonic advance to second round at Japan Open

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 9:46 PM EDT
TOKYO — Two-time champion Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic both advanced to the second round of the Japan Open with straight-set victories on Monday.

The third-seeded Nishikori beat Japanese wild-card entry Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-1, while the sixth-seeded Raonic defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4.

Mannarino was the runner-up last year, losing the final to David Goffin.

Seventh-seeded Chung Hyeon was not as fortunate as Nishikori and Raonic. He lost to Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic credits hike with turnaround

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 9:47 PM EDT
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic put his career back on track this year, and he credits a mind-cleansing hiking trip with his wife after the French Open with the extraordinary turnaround.

The Serbian tennis great went from winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in a row in 2015-16 to a two-year drought of major titles while bothered by an elbow injury. That all changed at Wimbledon in July, when the 31-year-old Djokovic won his fourth title at the All England Club. He followed that with a third U.S. Open championship, bringing his total to 14 majors.

“After the trip in nature, everything came together,” Djokovic said Monday after a training session in Belgrade. “The finals in Queens, the titles at Wimbledon, Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. … In May, who would have thought I would be in this position.”

Following those big wins, Djokovic has taken some time to rest. He even pulled out of this week’s tournament in Beijing to recuperate further.

“The U.S. Open was physically and mentally one of the most demanding Grand Slams for me,” Djokovic said. “When you win a Slam, it’s like climbing Mount Everest. You need a pause to recharge your batteries.”

However, Djokovic said he was planning to play in Shanghai next week, with the goal of possibly overtaking Rafael Nadal at the top-ranked player by the end of the year. To do that, he may end up playing in Basel, Switzerland, and Vienna, Austria, before the Paris Masters.

“I have to see whether I’ll get a wild card from the organizers,” Djokovic said. “But first, I want to play my best in Shanghai, and then we’ll see.”

Osaka, Wozniacki both advance at China Open

Associated PressOct 1, 2018, 9:45 PM EDT
BEIJING — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka and second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki both advanced to the second round of the China Open on Monday.

The eighth-seeded Osaka beat Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-3, while Wozniacki defeated Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-3.

Osaka will next face Danielle Collins, who advanced on Sunday.

In second-round matches, 10th-seeded Julia Goerges advanced after U.S. Open quarterfinalist Lesia Tsurenko retired with a back injury with the score even at 6-4, 4-6, 2-2, while Anastasija Sevastova advanced with a walkover win against Madison Keys.

Other first-round winners included Garbine Muguruza, Zhang Shuai and Petra Martic.