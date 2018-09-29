Sunday Night Football odds favor Steelers against rival Ravens

OddsSharkSep 29, 2018, 8:50 AM EDT
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ long win streak in prime time is under the strain of a short week, along with facing the rival Baltimore Ravens, who are a tough out as a narrow road underdog.

The Steelers, with Ben Roethlisberger behind center, are 3-point favorites on the Sunday Night Football odds against the Baltimore Ravens with a 50.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark NFL Database shows that the Ravens are 16-8-3 against the spread as a road underdog of 3.0 or fewer points since John Harbaugh became their coach in 2008. The Ravens are 7-2 ATS in their last nine road games against their AFC North counterparts.

However, the Steelers are 13-0 straight-up in their last 13 games at night and 10-0-1 straight-up in their last 11 games against AFC North teams with an average winning margin of 6.27 points. That’s counter-balanced by being 0-6 ATS in their last six home games at Heinz Field.

The Ravens, who are 2-1 SU and ATS, are on something of a heater in the red zone, where quarterback Joe Flacco and the offense are 12-for-12 at finishing drives with touchdowns. Some regression toward the mean will be inevitable at some point for an offense that is 20th in the 32-team NFL in yards per pass (6.9) and 31st in yards per rush (3.1).

Flacco and his re-worked supporting cast of wide receivers Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead and John Brown, though, are facing a Pittsburgh pass defense that is 28th in yards per attempt and has allowed 10 touchdowns through the air, tied for most given up in the league.

The Steelers, who are 1-1-1 SU and 1-2 ATS, offer the Ravens defense the stiffest challenge it has faced after a three-game stretch where the starting quarterbacks it faced were Nathan Peterman, Andy Dalton and Case Keenum. While Roethlisberger and wide receiver Antonio Brown haven’t busted out big-time, the Steelers remain 10th in the NFL in yards per pass with the chunk-yardage plays coming via JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight ends Jesse James and Vance McDonald.

Like the Ravens, the Steelers have been sporadic in the rushing phase, ranking 23rd in yards per rush with James Conner at running back due to Le’Veon Bell being a holdout.

With Roethlisberger as their quarterback, the Steelers are 21-3 SU in prime-time games. However, the Ravens have also acquitted themselves in prime time, with a 14-6 SU record in their last 20 games at night. However, Pittsburgh is 2-3 SU and 1-3-1 ATS in its last five games as a home favorite or 3.0 or fewer points, so it’s fair to wonder if the tight turnaround after a Monday night road game against Tampa Bay will be a tipping point.

The total has gone OVER in six of the Ravens’ last eight road games, with an average combined score of 46.88. The total has gone OVER in the Steelers’ last five divisional games at home.

On Her Turf: Michele Tafoya on her SNF role, covering the NFL as a woman

By NBC SportsSep 14, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ new series with On Her Turf, Football is Female, will profile women who work in the NFL. This edition follows Sunday Night Football reporter Michele Tafoya, who gives a behind-the-scenes look at her role and details her path to becoming one of the women covering the NFL.

In the clip above, Tafoya explains all that goes into a broadcast, the hardships she overcame in her career, and the progress she’s seen women make in the industry.

Eagles slim home favorites vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football

OddsSharkSep 6, 2018, 12:51 PM EDT
Nick Foles’ sporadic play in the preseason may have fed the narrative about a Super Bowl hangover with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s also put the line for the NFL season opener in a range where Philly thrives.

The Eagles are set as 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons with a 44.5-point total on the Thursday Night Football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since 2008, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, the Eagles are 8-2 both straight up and against the spread as a home favorite of 2.5 or fewer points.

Last January’s playoff win against Atlanta also gave the Eagles a record of 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games against the Falcons.

Atlanta and quarterback Matt Ryan were 11-7 SU and 8-10 ATS overall, with the total going UNDER in their final seven games (with an average combined score of 33.86). The playoff loss against the Eagles was a microcosm of how Atlanta’s offensive whole has not been greater than the sum of its parts – which now include  rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley opposite veteran Julio Jones – since midway through last season.

While the Eagles will not have linebacker Nigel Bradham (suspension), they had the NFL’s No. 4-ranked defense last season and the unfavorable matchup might cancel out the Falcons’ trend of being 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games at night.

The Eagles went 16-3 SU and 13-6 ATS while winning their first Super Bowl title last season and that included being 9-0 SU and 7-2 ATS when favored at home. With No. 1 quarterback Carson Wentz (ACL) ruled out, the Eagles will have to rely on their defense to buy time for Foles and the offense to find a rhythm.

The Eagles will be sacrificing some explosiveness with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery sidelined (shoulder) but between running back Jay Ajayi, slot receiver Nelson Agholor, tight end Zach Ertz and others, the Eagles have no end of ways to move the ball in sustained chunks of yardage.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of the Falcons’ last 13 games against the Eagles, with an average combined score of 40.31. The total has gone OVER in seven of the Eagles’ last nine games on a Thursday night.

