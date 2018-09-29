Herbert saves 2 match points to reach Shenzhen final

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SHENZHEN, China (AP) Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France saved two match points to upset seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8) and reach the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday.

Herbert, a doubles specialist who has won three Grand Slam titles including the French Open this year, saved the match points in the third-set tiebreaker at 6-5 and 7-6. He won the semifinal on his second match point.

He’s into his second ATP singles final; he was runner-up in the other in 2015 in Winston-Salem.

Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan made it to his first final after beating fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

