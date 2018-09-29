Herbert saves 2 match points to reach Shenzhen final

SHENZHEN, China (AP) Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France saved two match points to upset seventh-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8) and reach the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday.
Herbert, a doubles specialist who has won three Grand Slam titles including the French Open this year, saved the match points in the third-set tiebreaker at 6-5 and 7-6. He won the semifinal on his second match point.
He’s into his second ATP singles final; he was runner-up in the other in 2015 in Winston-Salem.
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan made it to his first final after beating fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
SHENZHEN, China — Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals of the Shenzhen Open by beating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.
Verdasco, who is now 3-13 against Murray after winning the last two, saved five of six break points and broke Murray’s serve three times.
Verdasco will next face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Alos, Alex De Minaur beat fourth-seeded Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-6 (7) and will next play Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who ousted Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 6-4.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Jim Courier is finished as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after eight years in the job.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that Courier is “stepping down,” less than two weeks after the Americans lost to host Croatia 3-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals.
The United States had a 10-8 record in World Group play since Courier was appointed in October 2010, twice making it as far as the semifinals.
The country’s most recent Davis Cup title came in 2007.
Courier was part of Davis Cup-winning teams as a player in 1992 and 1995. He also won four Grand Slam singles titles and reached No. 1 in the rankings.