Murray falls in quarterfinals of Shenzhen Open

SHENZHEN, China (AP) Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals of the Shenzhen Open by beating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.
Verdasco, who is now 3-13 against Murray after winning the last two, saved five of six break points and broke Murray’s serve three times.
Verdasco will next face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Alos, Alex De Minaur beat fourth-seeded Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-6 (7) and will next play Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who ousted Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 6-4.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Jim Courier is finished as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after eight years in the job.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that Courier is “stepping down,” less than two weeks after the Americans lost to host Croatia 3-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals.
The United States had a 10-8 record in World Group play since Courier was appointed in October 2010, twice making it as far as the semifinals.
The country’s most recent Davis Cup title came in 2007.
Courier was part of Davis Cup-winning teams as a player in 1992 and 1995. He also won four Grand Slam singles titles and reached No. 1 in the rankings.
SHENZHEN, China — Andy Murray advanced to the quarterfinals of the Shenzhen Open on Thursday by beating top-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.
Murray broke the defending champion’s serve five times and saved seven of 10 break points.
No. 11 Goffin is the highest-ranked opponent Murray has faced since returning in June from hip surgery.
Fourth seed Damir Dzumhur also reached the quarterfinals by defeating Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2, while seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur beat Mackenzie McDonald 1-6, 7-6(1), 6-0.