Murray falls in quarterfinals of Shenzhen Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SHENZHEN, China (AP) Fernando Verdasco advanced to the semifinals of the Shenzhen Open by beating Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

Verdasco, who is now 3-13 against Murray after winning the last two, saved five of six break points and broke Murray’s serve three times.

Verdasco will next face Yoshihito Nishioka, who defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Alos, Alex De Minaur beat fourth-seeded Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 7-6 (7) and will next play Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who ousted Albert Ramos Vinolas 6-7 (6), 7-6 (1), 6-4.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports