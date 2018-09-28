Matchweek 7 Premier League odds: Liverpool away favorite against Chelsea

OddsSharkSep 28, 2018, 12:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With manager Jurgen Klopp toggling back to his first-choice lineup, Liverpool might well prove it’s tough for one elite team to beat another twice in a row.

Liverpool is a +155 away favorite with host Chelsea coming back at +180 on the Premier League odds for Saturday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +255 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 3.0 goals. It’s the second match in four days between the clubs, as Chelsea won 2-1 in a Carabao Cup match at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Wednesday.

However, Liverpool has won all six of its league matches and has led at halftime in all six. Liverpool also has won or drawn in six of its last eight league visits to Chelsea.

Klopp should have the attacking troika of Roberto Firmino flanked by Sadio Mané and Mohamad Salah. Salah (+115 anytime goal scorer) and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard (+160 anytime) are their team’s respective best bets to score. Chelsea might have a positional edge in the midfield through Jorginho and N’Golo Kante.

West Ham United (+350) has not scored against Manchester United (-115, draw +280) in their last three matchups (all competitions) and have won just one of their last 19 Premier League matchups. With that said, Manchester United has been less than the sum of its parts and West Ham, presuming Marko Arnautovic is fit to play, has a chance to wrest on the draw and could help the both teams to score prop hit.

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku has 11 goals in his last 11 games against West Ham.

Arsenal (+220) takes a six-win streak into its match against Watford (+575, draw +400), which has failed to win in 13 of its last 14 away matches in the league. Eight of the 12 matches involving either of these teams have gone over 2.5 goals, so taking both teams to score is the relative percentage play as the 3.5-goals total could be daunting. Arsenal winger Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (-135 anytime scorer) has the top prop to tally.

Newcastle United (+160) and Leicester City (+200, draw +225) are each riding an OVER streak, as Newcastle’s last four home games and Leicester’s last six away games have all had over 2.5 goals. Newcastle, one of the least threatening offensive sides in the league, is desperate for a win and could grind out a low-scoring victory, but there’s more value backing Leicester to win on the road, with a goal coming through Jamie Vardy (+450 first goal scorer, +190 anytime).

Cardiff City (+160) is winless in six league games as it readies to host Burnley (+210, draw +205) in a Sunday matchup. Both teams are dragging bad trends – Cardiff has conceded at least three goals in its last three games, whereas Burnley is winless in its last five away matches. However, until Cardiff shows it has a semblance of a defense, its opponents are always worth backing on the double chance.

Bournemouth (+125) may be a bit vulnerable against Crystal Palace (+230, draw +250), in a Monday matchup. Bournemouth has lost two of its last three league games and while this might be a case of where being at home cures what ails the Cherries, Crystal Palace expects to have Max Meyer (+450 anytime scorer) making his first Premier League start and offers value on the double chance and both teams to score props.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Matchweek 6 Premier League odds feature Fulham as a favorite

OddsSharkSep 21, 2018, 8:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The form suggest Fulham and Watford, in their first Premier League match in 12 seasons, could produce some offensive fireworks.

Fulham, a freshly promoted side that boasts Aleksandar Mitrovic, is a +145 favorite on the Premier League odds for this weekend with Watford coming back at +195 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +245 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

While Watford is the slight underdog, it has four common opponents with Fulham and has won all four games, compared to Fulham being 1-1-2 (wins/draws/losses).

The both teams to score and over (-125) on the total look like promising picks, as both Fulham and Watford have only played in one game apiece so far this season that had a clean sheet. Both Mitrovic (+115 anytime goal scorer, +400 first goal scorer) and Watford’s Troy Denney (+180, +600 respectively) should have favourable matchups against two less than stingy defenses.

Crystal Palace (+115), which has been a consistently inconsistent side, hosts  Newcastle United (+270, draw +230), which has one-goal losses against four of last season’s top six teams. The drop down in calibre of opponent makes Newcastle a value play, perhaps even for the outright win. Four of these teams’ last five matches have finished with fewer than 2.5 goals.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+395) looks to be lying in wait at home against a tattered Tottenham Hotspur (-130, draw +290), which had a gutting Champions League away loss to Inter Milan on Wednesday and has several players, including Harry Kane, possibly dealing with post-World Cup fatigue. At minimum, Brighton is worth taking on the win/draw double chance.

Burnley (+190), winless in the league, is a slight underdog at home against Bournemouth (+155, draw +240). Both teams have scored in the last six games of this matchup, making the over (+105) on the 2.5-goals total inviting. Burnley have been allowing a plethora of chances, so Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser (+300 anytime goal scorer) should have a slew of opportunities to get on the board.

West Ham (+475) will have a tough task trying to limit Chelsea (-180, draw +340) in a Sunday betting matchup, as the Hammers have struggled to avoid fouls and the Blues, led by Eden Hazard, thrive off set pieces. The over on the 3.0-goals total has good value at even money.

And Arsenal (-215) has won three on the bounce ahead of welcoming Everton (+575, draw +390) for a Sunday matchup. On top of the win streak, Arsenal’s first-choice talents such as Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka are well-rested for a derby where both teams have scored in six of the last eight matchups. Arsenal is worth considering at minus-1.5 goals (+120) and totals bettors might want to look at alternate lines.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Liverpool favored at Tottenham on Premier League odds for week

OddsSharkSep 14, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool and its high-octane offense, up against a spotty Tottenham defense, yields excellent opportunities for bettors this weekend.

Liverpool is a +135 away favorite on the Premier League odds with host Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +200 for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +270 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 2.5 goals.

Liverpool has either won or drawn in 11 of its last 12 matches against Tottenham in all competitions, while Tottenham has had the total go over 2.5 goals in its last five EPL games.

Being below Liverpool in the standings, Tottenham will likely try to be aggressive and press for goals, mostly likely through Harry Kane. However, Liverpool is fluent in counter-attacking; that, coupled with issues Tottenham has had defensively, mean that either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah are strong plays in the first goal or anytime scorer props.

Elsewhere, Watford (+330) has four wins in as many starts in EPL but could be in tough at home against Manchester United (+105, draw +260), who have won in 11 of their last 12 matchups against Watford in all competitions. Both teams are wont to attack through the middle, which means first-goal and anytime scorer prop bettors might want to look at wingers such as Watford’s Roberto Pererya and Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez.

Neither Bournemouth (+140) nor Leicester City (+200, draw +250) have scored more than one goal in any of their past six matchups, five of which have finished in draws. With a one-point separation in the standings, another tie is a strong possibility, and since Leicester City has Jamie Vardy back to full match fitness, there’s a good chance of open play and both teams scoring.

Wolverhampton (-140) and Burnley (+450, draw +255) are trending in disparate directions going into a Sunday matchup. Wolverhampton, whose last three matches have all gone under 2.5 goals, has nearly everyone of consequence healthy. Burnley, depleted in morale (five losses in six games) and health with Robbie Brady, Ben Gibson and Stephen Ward questionable for this weekend, might have severe trouble scoring.

Everton (+105) is favored against West Ham United (+265, draw +230) but possibly vulnerable with Richarlison among six contributors who are out injured. Both teams have scored in all five of Everton’s games, suggesting there could be some openings for West Ham to make good on a double chance bet by wringing out a draw.

And Southampton (+120) takes on Brighton (+275, draw +230) in a Monday matchup. Brighton has failed to win in its last 15 away matches in the league, meaning Southampton might be a strong parlay possibility thanks to the favorable matchup.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

 