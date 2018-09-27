Team player: Tiger back and things have changed

By NBC SportsSep 27, 2018, 11:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – For the first time in six years, Tiger Woods arrived at the Ryder Cup with his golf clubs.

No more earpieces.

No more two-way radios.

No more golf carts.

No longer relegated to the vice-captain position because of injury, Woods returns to his usual role this week as the most important American player.

So much has changed since Woods’ last Ryder Cup appearance in 2012. His body has betrayed him. He’s endured humiliating performances on the course. He’s pondered a life without golf. But during all of that downtime, Woods has dedicated himself to an unexpected cause: team competitions. Criticized in the past for prioritizing individual over collective success, he’s played an integral role in blowing up the U.S. selection process as a member of the task force, then the Ryder Cup committee and finally as an assistant captain, in ’16.

“It was neat to be a part of the team, to be a part of helping the guys in any way I possibly could to make them feel comfortable,” Woods said, “but as a player, you focus on your playing partner you’re playing with and earning your point.”

As much as Rory McIlroy tried to downplay Woods’ influence by saying that he’s merely one of 12 here at Le Golf National, we all know better. Woods can only earn a maximum of five points for his team, but he’s worth so much more than that – capable of powering the U.S. to new heights with wins, while providing a boost to the Europeans if he falters.

This week will be a particularly intriguing moment in Woods’ career. No three players are as synonymous with U.S. futility in the Ryder Cup as Woods, Phil Mickelson and this year’s captain, Jim Furyk. Yet here they all stand, together, with a chance to end a quarter-century of misery on foreign soil. It’d be the perfect coda to Woods’ unimaginably resurgent season.

“Not having won as a player since 1999,” Woods said, “is something that hopefully we can change.”

It’ll start with Woods’ performance in the team sessions. Though his singles record is strong (4-1-2), he’s yet to find much success with a partner, going an abysmal 9-16-1 in fourballs and foursomes.

Gone is his usual match-play partner, Steve Stricker. In his place is a pair of 20-something dynamos, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau, who are sure to be wound tight while playing alongside their childhood idol.

Fortunately for them, Woods is playing his best golf in years. Last week at the Tour Championship, he not only won for the first time in five-plus years, but on Sunday he broke the spirit of Europe’s best players, leaving both Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose in the dust.

“It’s a nice boost for everyone, and I think for Tiger in general, it’s cool,” Furyk said. “But being a guy with his status and that number of wins, he can flip the page and turn his attention to this week. He’s trying to help this team as much as he can.”

There’s no reason to believe that his stellar play won’t continue here, as Le Golf National would seem an ideal fit for his revamped game. The tight, hazard-filled course will require few drivers off the tee, leaving Woods and everyone else to attack from virtually the same spots in the fairway. That plays exactly into Woods’ hands – he’s once again the best iron player on the planet.

What remains to be seen is how many matches Furyk will employ Woods. At 42 with a rebuilt body, Woods is no longer a lock to play all five matches, as he was in his prime. In seven career Ryder Cups, he’s played all but one of the team sessions – the only one he missed was at Medinah in 2012, when he said his back issues first started to surface.

But Woods’ improved health and brilliant play creates an interesting dilemma for Furyk: Can you really keep Woods on the bench for a team session if he’s one of the Americans’ best chances for a point? Or do you risk sending him out for all five matches, knowing that he’ll probably grow fatigued?

Of course, few could have envisioned this debate two years ago, as Woods zipped around in a golf cart, fetching sandwiches and extra towels for the players in his pod, his competitive future uncertain.

That’s not the case anymore.

He’s swapped out his walkie-talkie for a wedge.

With a new perspective and partner, maybe he’s ready for his best Ryder Cup performance ever.

2018 Ryder Cup: How to watch, start times, TV and live stream coverage

By NBC SportsSep 26, 2018, 3:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 42nd Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday, September 29 at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Coverage will begin on Golf Channel on Friday and continue on NBC over the weekend.

Team USA will be looking to defend their 2016 Ryder Cup victory at Hazeltine, where they defeated Team Europe for the first time since 2008.

Below is all the information you need for watching the entirety of the 2018 Ryder Cup:

Day 1 – Friday, 9/28

Early session: 2 a.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET, watch on Golf Channel or stream here

Late session: 7 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, watch on Golf Channel or stream here

Day 2 – Saturday, 9/29

Early session: 3 a.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET, watch on NBC or stream here

Late session: 7 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, watch on NBC or stream here

Day 3 – Sunday, 9/30

Final session: 6 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, watch on NBC or stream here

 

Stars have Americans as betting favorites on 2018 Ryder Cup odds

OddsSharkSep 26, 2018, 8:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Star power makes the United States the favorite on the 2018 Ryder Cup odds, but remember, being on home soil counts for a lot.

Team USA is the -135 favorite with Team Europe coming back at +145, while a tie offers +1100 on the updated Ryder Cup betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Americans are the defending champion going into the three-day match play competition at the par-71, 7,331-yard Albatros course at Le Grand National in Guyancourt, France. The favorites have won three of the last four renewals of the biennial golf competition, but the host team has won 27 of the last 41 matchups, or 65.8 percent.

The main props revolve around who will be the top scorer for each team, and who will be the first and last men out for each side during Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

Dustin Johnson (+500) is the favorite to be the top Team USA points scorer. However, Le Grand National is not a course that can be overpowered and the more deliberate, precise Webb Simpson (+2200) could be a darkhorse play.

Justin Rose (+500) and Rory McIlroy (+500) are co-favorites to be Europe’s top points scorer. However, there could be cause for wariness toward backing men with a tight turnaround from the Tour Championship, and the very consistent Tommy Fleetwood (+750) could be fresher mentally.

Patrick Reed (+400) and Jordan Spieth (+500) have top price on the golf odds to be the first out in singles for Team USA. Both handled the pressure of an early start at the 2016 Ryder Cup and if worked once, why not do it again.

Predicting Europe’s first player out in singles would involve some guesswork on whether they’ll be chasing the U.S. at that point. McIlroy (+330) was first out for Europe on 2016.

As far as the anchor prop – last player out in singles – is concerned, rookies Bryson DeChambeau (+650) and Tony Finau (+650) are co-favorites for Team USA.

On the Europe side, Paul Casey (+600) and Alex Noren (+600) are co-favorites but the experience of Sergio Garcia (+800) makes him a viable option for the Europeans if the result comes down to the very end.

Last but not least, it’s +400 on whether there will be a hole in one, and -650 that they’re won’t be one. The last Ryder Cup hole-in-one was in 2006.

The Ryder Cup consists of foursome (alternate shot) and fourball (better ball) matches on Friday and Saturday, 16 in all, each worth one point.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.