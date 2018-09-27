Murray beats Goffin to reach Shenzhen Open quarterfinals

SHENZHEN, China — Andy Murray advanced to the quarterfinals of the Shenzhen Open on Thursday by beating top-seeded David Goffin 6-3, 6-4.
Murray broke the defending champion’s serve five times and saved seven of 10 break points.
No. 11 Goffin is the highest-ranked opponent Murray has faced since returning in June from hip surgery.
Fourth seed Damir Dzumhur also reached the quarterfinals by defeating Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2, while seventh-seeded Alex De Minaur beat Mackenzie McDonald 1-6, 7-6(1), 6-0.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Jim Courier is finished as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after eight years in the job.
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that Courier is “stepping down,” less than two weeks after the Americans lost to host Croatia 3-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals.
The United States had a 10-8 record in World Group play since Courier was appointed in October 2010, twice making it as far as the semifinals.
The country’s most recent Davis Cup title came in 2007.
Courier was part of Davis Cup-winning teams as a player in 1992 and 1995. He also won four Grand Slam singles titles and reached No. 1 in the rankings.
WUHAN, China — Second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki and third-ranked Angelique Kerber both lost Wednesday in the third round of the Wuhan Open.
Wozniacki lost to Olympic champion Monica Puig 7-6 (10), 7-5, while Wimbledon champion Kerber was upset by Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-1.
“I feel like we both know each other’s game very well,” said Puig, who is now 3-3 against Wozniacki. “I feel like the difference is who’s going to take their opportunities and their chances, who’s going to make or miss the shots.”
Puig trailed in both sets and needed six set points to win the first set.
Barty snapped a seven-match losing streak against top-10 opponents by winning eight of the last nine games against Kerber. She will next face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who upset two-time champion Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
“I feel like I’m a top-20 player,” said Barty, who lost in last year’s final. “Obviously we’d like to push towards top 10, but it was really important to prove to myself that the foundations we’ve set up are working.”
Also, Dominika Cibulkova defeated 13th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6 (3), Chinese wild-card entry Qiang Wang beat Daria Gavrilova of Australia 7-5, 6-2, Aryna Sabalenka beat American qualifier Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3, and Anett Kontaveit defeated Zhang Shuai 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.