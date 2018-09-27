Jim Courier out as U.S. Davis Cup team captain after eight years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Jim Courier is finished as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after eight years in the job.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Thursday that Courier is “stepping down,” less than two weeks after the Americans lost to host Croatia 3-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals.

The United States had a 10-8 record in World Group play since Courier was appointed in October 2010, twice making it as far as the semifinals.

The country’s most recent Davis Cup title came in 2007.

Courier was part of Davis Cup-winning teams as a player in 1992 and 1995. He also won four Grand Slam singles titles and reached No. 1 in the rankings.