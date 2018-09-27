Big Event Weekend: Full schedule, how to watch and live stream coverage

By NBC SportsSep 27, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
NBC Sports is set to broadcast a slew a big-time events across multiple platforms this weekend.

The action kicks off with the star-studded Ryder Cup, headlined by Tiger Woods and the afterglow from his recent Tour Championship victory. Saturday night will feature a marquee matchup in college football as No. 7 Stanford heads to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at the Charlotte roval, and the day concludes with Ravens visiting the Steelers in a classic AFC North rivalry on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s the full slate and how to watch.

 

Date Time (ET) Event How to Watch Stream
Sat., Sept. 29 3 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ryder Cup – Day 2 NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
10 a.m. Premier League free weekend on NBC Sports Gold NBC Sports Gold
7:30 p.m. Stanford at Notre Dame NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
Sun., Sept. 30 6 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ryder Cup – Final Day NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Race – Charlotte NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
7 p.m. Football Night in America NBC, NBC Sports app HERE
8:20 p.m. Sunday Night Football – Baltimore at Pittsburgh NBC, NBC Sports app HERE

How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football

NBC Sports
By NBC SportsSep 27, 2018, 3:01 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the rival Baltimore Ravens for an AFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football, which airs Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Steelers are coming off a narrow victory against the Buccaneers, moving their record to 1-1-1 on the season. Look for Pittsburgh to rely on veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger — who has thrown three touchdowns in back-to-back weeks — getting the ball to his playmakers in wide receivers Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as, running back James Conner.

More coverage of Sunday Night Football

The Ravens come into hostile territory with a record of 2-1 after alternating wins and losses to begin the season. While Baltimore is known for running the ball and playing strong defense, quarterback Joe Flacco has been airing it out a bit more this season (296 passing yards per game as opposed to 196 in 2017) thanks in large part to adding wide receivers Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead IV in the offseason.

Pregame coverage of Ravens-Steelers and a recap of Week 4 begins with Football Night in America at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch Sunday Night Football:

What: Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, September 30, 2018

Football Night in America: 7:00 p.m. ET

SNF kickoff: 8:20 p.m ET

Where to watch: NBC, or right here

SNF Odds: Patriots favored by touchdown over Lions

OddsSharkSep 22, 2018, 8:49 AM EDT
It’s not unusual for the New England Patriots to lay a touchdown as a road team – it just normally comes later in the season, which might raise a red flag about the underdog Detroit Lions.

The Patriots, with quarterback Tom Brady behind centre, are 7-point road favorites against the Detroit Lions with a 53.5-point total for Sunday Night Football, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Over the last three seasons, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, the Patriots are 8-1 straight-up and 6-3 against the spread as a road favorite of 6.5 or more points, but this is only the second time they have had such a large line before October 1. The Lions, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

The primetime matchup sees Patriots head coach Bill Belichick match wits with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who was previously New England’s defensive coordinator. Under Belichick, the Patriots are 12-6 SU and 11-7 ATS in matchups against teams whose head coach once worked for the Patriots.

The main question offensively with the Patriots, 1-1 SU and ATS, is whether Brady’s complement of wide receivers, which includes Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett, are dangerous enough to draw attention away from tight end Rob Gronkowski. The good news for New England is the Lions have yet to show they can stop the pass or the run, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL in yards per pass allowed and third-last in opponents’ passer rating, and dead last in rushing yards allowed.

Newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for the week. Since 2000, the Patriots are 21-6 ATS after a double-digit defeat. They lost 31-20 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

The Lions, who are 0-2 SU and 1-1 ATS, have had to play catch-up during both of their games due to the aforementioned dismal defense and the offense having six turnovers. The fact that the Lions are 7-2 SU in their last nine games at home after losing their most recent home game offers some reassurance that quarterback Matthew Stafford and his supporting cast of wide receivers Marvin Jones and Golden Tate should have a strong night.

The Patriots defense has also been leaky so far, ranking 13th in yards per pass allowed but 25th in yards per rush, so Detroit has an opportunity to use running backs LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick effectively and keep Stafford out of desperate down-and-distance scenarios.

This is already the Lions’ second prime-time game of the season, but they are 5-12-1 ATS in 18 games at night with Stafford as their quarterback.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Patriots’ last 10 road games when they were favored by at least 6.5 points, but all of those games were played outdoors on October 15 or later in the fall. The total has gone OVER in eight of the Lions’ last 10 games at home, with an average combined score of 51.1.

