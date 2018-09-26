Wozniacki, Kerber both lose in third round of Wuhan Open

WUHAN, China — Second-ranked Caroline Wozniacki and third-ranked Angelique Kerber both lost Wednesday in the third round of the Wuhan Open.
Wozniacki lost to Olympic champion Monica Puig 7-6 (10), 7-5, while Wimbledon champion Kerber was upset by Ashleigh Barty 7-5, 6-1.
“I feel like we both know each other’s game very well,” said Puig, who is now 3-3 against Wozniacki. “I feel like the difference is who’s going to take their opportunities and their chances, who’s going to make or miss the shots.”
Puig trailed in both sets and needed six set points to win the first set.
Barty snapped a seven-match losing streak against top-10 opponents by winning eight of the last nine games against Kerber. She will next face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who upset two-time champion Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
“I feel like I’m a top-20 player,” said Barty, who lost in last year’s final. “Obviously we’d like to push towards top 10, but it was really important to prove to myself that the foundations we’ve set up are working.”
Also, Dominika Cibulkova defeated 13th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 7-6 (3), Chinese wild-card entry Qiang Wang beat Daria Gavrilova of Australia 7-5, 6-2, Aryna Sabalenka beat American qualifier Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-3, and Anett Kontaveit defeated Zhang Shuai 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.
SHENZHEN, China — Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Shenzhen Open on Tuesday when Chinese wild-card entry Zhang Zhizhen had to retire in the third set.
Zhang took advantage of Murray’s inconsistent serve to win the second set but started limping in the third and retired when trailing 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-2.
Murray faced 10 break points in the match, saving eight of them. It was his first match since losing in the second round of the U.S. Open last month.
Murray will next face defending champion and top-seeded David Goffin, who received a first-round bye.
Sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada also advanced, beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in a match that was suspended for than three hours because of rain.