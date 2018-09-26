Stars have Americans as betting favorites on 2018 Ryder Cup odds

OddsSharkSep 26, 2018, 8:59 AM EDT
Star power makes the United States the favorite on the 2018 Ryder Cup odds, but remember, being on home soil counts for a lot.

Team USA is the -135 favorite with Team Europe coming back at +145, while a tie offers +1100 on the updated Ryder Cup betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Americans are the defending champion going into the three-day match play competition at the par-71, 7,331-yard Albatros course at Le Grand National in Guyancourt, France. The favorites have won three of the last four renewals of the biennial golf competition, but the host team has won 27 of the last 41 matchups, or 65.8 percent.

The main props revolve around who will be the top scorer for each team, and who will be the first and last men out for each side during Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

Dustin Johnson (+500) is the favorite to be the top Team USA points scorer. However, Le Grand National is not a course that can be overpowered and the more deliberate, precise Webb Simpson (+2200) could be a darkhorse play.

Justin Rose (+500) and Rory McIlroy (+500) are co-favorites to be Europe’s top points scorer. However, there could be cause for wariness toward backing men with a tight turnaround from the Tour Championship, and the very consistent Tommy Fleetwood (+750) could be fresher mentally.

Patrick Reed (+400) and Jordan Spieth (+500) have top price on the golf odds to be the first out in singles for Team USA. Both handled the pressure of an early start at the 2016 Ryder Cup and if worked once, why not do it again.

Predicting Europe’s first player out in singles would involve some guesswork on whether they’ll be chasing the U.S. at that point. McIlroy (+330) was first out for Europe on 2016.

As far as the anchor prop – last player out in singles – is concerned, rookies Bryson DeChambeau (+650) and Tony Finau (+650) are co-favorites for Team USA.

On the Europe side, Paul Casey (+600) and Alex Noren (+600) are co-favorites but the experience of Sergio Garcia (+800) makes him a viable option for the Europeans if the result comes down to the very end.

Last but not least, it’s +400 on whether there will be a hole in one, and -650 that they’re won’t be one. The last Ryder Cup hole-in-one was in 2006.

The Ryder Cup consists of foursome (alternate shot) and fourball (better ball) matches on Friday and Saturday, 16 in all, each worth one point.

Tiger Woods gets first victory in five years with Tour Championship win

By Tess QuinlanSep 23, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
Tiger Woods cruised to his first victory in five years and No. 80 of his career Sunday at the Tour Championship. Here’s the lowdown from the final round at East Lake.

Leaderboard: Tiger Woods (-11), Billy Horschel (-9), Dustin Johnson (-7), Hideki Matsuyama (-6), Webb Simpson (-6), Justin Rose (-6)

What it means: Coming off four back surgeries, Woods didn’t know if he would play competitive golf again. Now, he has win No. 80 of his career after a vintage performance at the Tour Championship. Woods started the day with a three-shot lead, birdied the first hole and never looked back. His closest pursuers, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, never put any pressure on Woods. Woods’ lead got down to two strokes after bogeys at 15 and 16, but a clutch par putt on 17 gave him a two-shot cushion. The 14-time major champ is now two wins away from Sam Snead’s all-time wins record after collecting his third Tour Championship title.

Round of the day: Outside of Woods’ clinical performance, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler both shot 5-under 65s to finish in the top seven.

Best of the rest: Billy Horschel fired a 4-under 66 to finish in second place.

Biggest disappointment: McIlroy (74) and Rose (73) were both three behind Woods starting the day, but they didn’t put up a fight. McIlroy was 4 over par on the front nine, and Rose fell apart on the back nine and had to make birdie on 18 just to win the FedExCup title.

Shot of the day: Woods holed a 3-foot par putt on the 17th hole to keep a two-shot lead heading to 18.

Thomas, Rose challenge favorite Johnson on PGA Championship odds

OddsSharkAug 8, 2018, 8:31 AM EDT
Dustin Johnson has the top odds at the sportsbooks, but the golf season’s final major might be a battle of the Justins – Thomas and Rose.

Johnson is the +800 favorite on the PGA Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with the tournament due to tee off on Thursday at the 7,547-yard, par-71 Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri.

The top of the board also includes Rory McIlroy (+1200), the aforementioned defending champion Justin Thomas (+1400), Jason Day (+2000), Brooks Koepka (+2000), Jordan Spieth (+2000), Rickie Fowler (+2200), Justin Rose (+2200), Jon Rahm (+2500) and Tiger Woods (+2800).

Johnson is coming off a tie for third at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and a win in the RBC Canadian Open. The world No. 1 is also first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green, an attribute that is likely to factor in heavily with the layout at Bellerive, which is exceptionally long for a par-71. Laying chalk here is justifiable, but there is also the regression factor; everyone cools off eventually.

Thomas won the Bridgestone handily, by four shots, and in the process climbed to second in strokes gained tee-to-green and third in approach. He still has a modicum of betting value and rates strong consideration. Rose is a chancier proposition after missing the Bridgestone Invitational with back spasms, but he is on a streak of five consecutive top-10 finishes and his game seems adaptable to any course.

On the plus side with McIlroy, a two-time PGA Championship winner, he is playing well enough to be in the hunt almost every week of late. The downside is that he’s had four events this season where he’s played in the final grouping on Sunday and hasn’t won any of them – so either he’s due, or he’s not right mentally.

Jason Day also offers some upside, on the strength of having two wins this season and four top-10 finishes in the last five PGA Championships, the most of any player.

Spieth has battled inconsistency and Woods has been erratic with his iron play of late, which could only get worse in the sweltering humidity expected in Missouri. It might also be best to fade Fowler, who has been as likely to shoot 73 as 63 lately. Rahm is on a course tailor-made for a big hitter such as he, but a suspect approach game might keep him from the birdie opportunities that a lot of the leaders will be cashing in throughout the week.

Among the relative darkhorses on the golf odds for this week, Tony Finau (+4000) is the only player with top-10 finishes in each of this season’s first three majors, while he’s also in the top 15 in strokes gained tee-to-green.

A string of poor results in majors have led to bookmakers fading Bubba Watson (+5000), but the left-hander does have three wins this season and his game might be a good fit for Bellerive. Henrik Stenson (+5000) is also second only to Dustin Johnson in gaining more strokes combined off the tee and on approach shots. Stenson’s three top-10 finishes in the last five PGA Championships are second only to Jason Day.

This will be the final PGA Championship held in August. Starting in 2019, it will be held in May and serve as the second major of the year, in between the Masters and the U.S. Open.

