2018 Ryder Cup: How to watch, start times, TV and live stream coverage

By Daniel BrennanSep 26, 2018, 3:58 PM EDT
The 42nd Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday, September 29 at Le Golf National in Paris, France. Coverage will begin on Golf Channel on Friday and continue on NBC over the weekend.

Team USA will be looking to defend their 2016 Ryder Cup victory at Hazeltine, where they defeated Team Europe for the first time since 2008.

Below is all the information you need for watching the entirety of the 2018 Ryder Cup:

Day 1 – Friday, 9/28

Early session: 2 a.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET, watch on Golf Channel or stream here

Late session: 7 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, watch on Golf Channel or stream here

Day 2 – Saturday, 9/29

Early session: 3 a.m. ET to 7 a.m. ET, watch on NBC or stream here

Late session: 7 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, watch on NBC or stream here

Day 3 – Sunday, 9/30

Final session: 6 a.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET, watch on NBC or stream here

 

Stars have Americans as betting favorites on 2018 Ryder Cup odds

OddsSharkSep 26, 2018, 8:59 AM EDT
Star power makes the United States the favorite on the 2018 Ryder Cup odds, but remember, being on home soil counts for a lot.

Team USA is the -135 favorite with Team Europe coming back at +145, while a tie offers +1100 on the updated Ryder Cup betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Americans are the defending champion going into the three-day match play competition at the par-71, 7,331-yard Albatros course at Le Grand National in Guyancourt, France. The favorites have won three of the last four renewals of the biennial golf competition, but the host team has won 27 of the last 41 matchups, or 65.8 percent.

The main props revolve around who will be the top scorer for each team, and who will be the first and last men out for each side during Sunday’s 12 singles matches.

Dustin Johnson (+500) is the favorite to be the top Team USA points scorer. However, Le Grand National is not a course that can be overpowered and the more deliberate, precise Webb Simpson (+2200) could be a darkhorse play.

Justin Rose (+500) and Rory McIlroy (+500) are co-favorites to be Europe’s top points scorer. However, there could be cause for wariness toward backing men with a tight turnaround from the Tour Championship, and the very consistent Tommy Fleetwood (+750) could be fresher mentally.

Patrick Reed (+400) and Jordan Spieth (+500) have top price on the golf odds to be the first out in singles for Team USA. Both handled the pressure of an early start at the 2016 Ryder Cup and if worked once, why not do it again.

Predicting Europe’s first player out in singles would involve some guesswork on whether they’ll be chasing the U.S. at that point. McIlroy (+330) was first out for Europe on 2016.

As far as the anchor prop – last player out in singles – is concerned, rookies Bryson DeChambeau (+650) and Tony Finau (+650) are co-favorites for Team USA.

On the Europe side, Paul Casey (+600) and Alex Noren (+600) are co-favorites but the experience of Sergio Garcia (+800) makes him a viable option for the Europeans if the result comes down to the very end.

Last but not least, it’s +400 on whether there will be a hole in one, and -650 that they’re won’t be one. The last Ryder Cup hole-in-one was in 2006.

The Ryder Cup consists of foursome (alternate shot) and fourball (better ball) matches on Friday and Saturday, 16 in all, each worth one point.

Tiger Woods gets first victory in five years with Tour Championship win

By Tess QuinlanSep 23, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
Tiger Woods cruised to his first victory in five years and No. 80 of his career Sunday at the Tour Championship. Here’s the lowdown from the final round at East Lake.

Leaderboard: Tiger Woods (-11), Billy Horschel (-9), Dustin Johnson (-7), Hideki Matsuyama (-6), Webb Simpson (-6), Justin Rose (-6)

What it means: Coming off four back surgeries, Woods didn’t know if he would play competitive golf again. Now, he has win No. 80 of his career after a vintage performance at the Tour Championship. Woods started the day with a three-shot lead, birdied the first hole and never looked back. His closest pursuers, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, never put any pressure on Woods. Woods’ lead got down to two strokes after bogeys at 15 and 16, but a clutch par putt on 17 gave him a two-shot cushion. The 14-time major champ is now two wins away from Sam Snead’s all-time wins record after collecting his third Tour Championship title.

Round of the day: Outside of Woods’ clinical performance, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler both shot 5-under 65s to finish in the top seven.

Best of the rest: Billy Horschel fired a 4-under 66 to finish in second place.

Biggest disappointment: McIlroy (74) and Rose (73) were both three behind Woods starting the day, but they didn’t put up a fight. McIlroy was 4 over par on the front nine, and Rose fell apart on the back nine and had to make birdie on 18 just to win the FedExCup title.

Shot of the day: Woods holed a 3-foot par putt on the 17th hole to keep a two-shot lead heading to 18.