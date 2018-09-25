Wozniacki, Kerber, Kvitova reach Wuhan third round

WUHAN, China — No. 2-ranked Caroline Wozniacki reached the third round of a tournament for the first time since June at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday.
Wozniacki defeated Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-1, making just nine unforced errors to Peterson’s 36.
Wozniacki made early exits in her last five tournaments, including three first-round losses. She last reached the third round at the pre-Wimbledon warmup in Eastbourne, where she won.
She next faces Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig from Puerto Rico, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2.
Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Madison Keys 6-0, 4-1 after the American retired due to a left knee injury. In the round of 16, Kerber lined up Ashleigh Barty, last year’s finalist.
Two-time Wuhan Open winner Petra Kvitova cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4.
Defending champion Caroline Garcia opened against qualifier Katerina Siniakova in the night session, followed by a match between top-ranked Simona Halep and 2016 runner-up Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.
SHENZHEN, China — Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the Shenzhen Open on Tuesday when Chinese wild-card entry Zhang Zhizhen had to retire in the third set.
Zhang took advantage of Murray’s inconsistent serve to win the second set but started limping in the third and retired when trailing 6-3, 6-7 (3), 4-2.
Murray faced 10 break points in the match, saving eight of them. It was his first match since losing in the second round of the U.S. Open last month.
Murray will next face defending champion and top-seeded David Goffin, who received a first-round bye.
Sixth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada also advanced, beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 in a match that was suspended for than three hours because of rain.
CHICAGO — Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson on Sunday night to give Team Europe a victory in the second Laver Cup.
Zverev won the final five points to defeat Anderson 6-7, 7-5, (10-7). His victory helped Team Europe beat Team World 13-8.
Roger Federer earlier put Team Europe ahead by saving three match points for a 6-7, 7-6, (10-7) victory over John Isner.
Isner staggered Federer with a body serve that caused the 20-time Grand Slam winner to stumble early in the match. But Federer regrouped and fought off two match points in the second-set tiebreaker before capturing the deciding 10-point tiebreaker used in the Laver Cup.
In the opening doubles match, Jack Sock and Isner saved two match points in the deciding tiebreaker to beat Federer and Zverev 4-6, 7-6, (11-9).
Team Europe won the first Laver Cup last year in Prague.