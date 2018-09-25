Wozniacki, Kerber, Kvitova reach Wuhan third round

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WUHAN, China — No. 2-ranked Caroline Wozniacki reached the third round of a tournament for the first time since June at the Wuhan Open on Tuesday.

Wozniacki defeated Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-1, making just nine unforced errors to Peterson’s 36.

Wozniacki made early exits in her last five tournaments, including three first-round losses. She last reached the third round at the pre-Wimbledon warmup in Eastbourne, where she won.

She next faces Olympic gold medalist Monica Puig from Puerto Rico, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Madison Keys 6-0, 4-1 after the American retired due to a left knee injury. In the round of 16, Kerber lined up Ashleigh Barty, last year’s finalist.

Two-time Wuhan Open winner Petra Kvitova cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4.

Defending champion Caroline Garcia opened against qualifier Katerina Siniakova in the night session, followed by a match between top-ranked Simona Halep and 2016 runner-up Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.