College football odds: Notre Dame over Stanford among week favorites

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish might need more than a quarterback switch to break an against-the-spread slide when it hosts rival Stanford this weekend. Notre Dame are 4.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Stanford Cardinal with a 54-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Fighting Irish, who have made the move to the more accurate Ian Cook at quarterback over Brandon Wimbush, come into this top-10 matchup 0-4 against the spread in their last four home games against teams with winning records. The OddsShark College Football Database also shows Stanford, with Bryce Love as its dominant feature back, is 12-4 straight-up in its last 16 road games, as well as 6-1 ATS in its last seven home games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Notre Dame’s last five games, with an average combined total of 48.2 points.

The Miami Hurricanes are 18.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 55.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in eight of North Carolina’s last nine games on a Thursday. Miami is 11-1 SU in its last 12 home games, but 1-6 ATS in its last seven games against its conference.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 3.5-point road betting favorites against the Penn State Nittany Lions with a 67.5-point total. Ohio State is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Penn State. Penn State is 20-5-1 ATS in its last 26 games.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 31.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 54-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Tennessee’s last six games against Georgia, with an average combined score of 67.0 points. Georgia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games as a favorite of 21 or more points.

The LSU Tigers are 12-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels with a 58-point total. Ole Miss is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 road games against LSU. LSU is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games.

The Michigan Wolverines are 14-point road favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 48-point total. Michigan won its most recent game by 46 points, but is 1-10 ATS in its last 11 games after an ATS win. Northwestern is 9-2 SU and 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games. The total has gone UNDER in 24 of Northwestern’s last 33 home games, with an average combined score of 41.61.

The Duke Blue Devils are 5-point favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 50.5-point total. Virginia Tech, coming off a defeat against Old Dominion, is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games after a loss. Duke is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 home games. The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Duke’s last 25 home games, with an average combined score of 47.08.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 23.5-point favorites against the Baylor Bears with an 68.5-point total. Baylor is 7-1 ATS in its last eight road games against Oklahoma. Oklahoma is 10-3 ATS in its last 13 home games, while the total has gone OVER in four of Oklahoma’s last five games, with an average combined score of 72.4.

The Oregon Ducks are 3-point favorites against the California Golden Bears with a 58.5-point total. Oregon is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games against Cal. The total has gone UNDER in Oregon’s last eight road games. Cal is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven home games.

And the Washington Huskies are 17-point favorites against the BYU Cougars with a 44-point total. BYU is 5-0 ATS in its last five road games and the total has gone UNDER in 12 of BYU’s last 16 road games, with an average combined score of 46.38. The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Washington’s last 24 home games against teams with winning records.

