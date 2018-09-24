Eugenie Bouchard loses in first round of Tashkent Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the first round of the Tashkent Open on Monday, continuing another difficult season for the former Wimbledon finalist.

Bouchard lost to 2015 Tashkent champion Nao Hibino 6-3, 6-3 despite being a break up early in the second set.

Hibino will next face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who beat Dejana Radanovic 6-3, 6-0.

Also, Stefanie Voegele lost to 17-year-old Russian Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, and fifth-seeded Tatjana Maria defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-1, 6-2.