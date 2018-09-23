Tiger Woods gets first victory in five years with Tour Championship win

By Tess QuinlanSep 23, 2018, 6:20 PM EDT
Tiger Woods cruised to his first victory in five years and No. 80 of his career Sunday at the Tour Championship. Here’s the lowdown from the final round at East Lake.

Leaderboard: Tiger Woods (-11), Billy Horschel (-9), Dustin Johnson (-7), Hideki Matsuyama (-6), Webb Simpson (-6), Justin Rose (-6)

What it means: Coming off four back surgeries, Woods didn’t know if he would play competitive golf again. Now, he has win No. 80 of his career after a vintage performance at the Tour Championship. Woods started the day with a three-shot lead, birdied the first hole and never looked back. His closest pursuers, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy, never put any pressure on Woods. Woods’ lead got down to two strokes after bogeys at 15 and 16, but a clutch par putt on 17 gave him a two-shot cushion. The 14-time major champ is now two wins away from Sam Snead’s all-time wins record after collecting his third Tour Championship title.

Round of the day: Outside of Woods’ clinical performance, Hideki Matsuyama and Rickie Fowler both shot 5-under 65s to finish in the top seven.

Best of the rest: Billy Horschel fired a 4-under 66 to finish in second place.

Biggest disappointment: McIlroy (74) and Rose (73) were both three behind Woods starting the day, but they didn’t put up a fight. McIlroy was 4 over par on the front nine, and Rose fell apart on the back nine and had to make birdie on 18 just to win the FedExCup title.

Shot of the day: Woods holed a 3-foot par putt on the 17th hole to keep a two-shot lead heading to 18.

Thomas, Rose challenge favorite Johnson on PGA Championship odds

AP Photo
OddsSharkAug 8, 2018, 8:31 AM EDT
Dustin Johnson has the top odds at the sportsbooks, but the golf season’s final major might be a battle of the Justins – Thomas and Rose.

Johnson is the +800 favorite on the PGA Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with the tournament due to tee off on Thursday at the 7,547-yard, par-71 Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country, Missouri.

The top of the board also includes Rory McIlroy (+1200), the aforementioned defending champion Justin Thomas (+1400), Jason Day (+2000), Brooks Koepka (+2000), Jordan Spieth (+2000), Rickie Fowler (+2200), Justin Rose (+2200), Jon Rahm (+2500) and Tiger Woods (+2800).

Johnson is coming off a tie for third at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and a win in the RBC Canadian Open. The world No. 1 is also first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green, an attribute that is likely to factor in heavily with the layout at Bellerive, which is exceptionally long for a par-71. Laying chalk here is justifiable, but there is also the regression factor; everyone cools off eventually.

Thomas won the Bridgestone handily, by four shots, and in the process climbed to second in strokes gained tee-to-green and third in approach. He still has a modicum of betting value and rates strong consideration. Rose is a chancier proposition after missing the Bridgestone Invitational with back spasms, but he is on a streak of five consecutive top-10 finishes and his game seems adaptable to any course.

On the plus side with McIlroy, a two-time PGA Championship winner, he is playing well enough to be in the hunt almost every week of late. The downside is that he’s had four events this season where he’s played in the final grouping on Sunday and hasn’t won any of them – so either he’s due, or he’s not right mentally.

Jason Day also offers some upside, on the strength of having two wins this season and four top-10 finishes in the last five PGA Championships, the most of any player.

Spieth has battled inconsistency and Woods has been erratic with his iron play of late, which could only get worse in the sweltering humidity expected in Missouri. It might also be best to fade Fowler, who has been as likely to shoot 73 as 63 lately. Rahm is on a course tailor-made for a big hitter such as he, but a suspect approach game might keep him from the birdie opportunities that a lot of the leaders will be cashing in throughout the week.

Among the relative darkhorses on the golf odds for this week, Tony Finau (+4000) is the only player with top-10 finishes in each of this season’s first three majors, while he’s also in the top 15 in strokes gained tee-to-green.

A string of poor results in majors have led to bookmakers fading Bubba Watson (+5000), but the left-hander does have three wins this season and his game might be a good fit for Bellerive. Henrik Stenson (+5000) is also second only to Dustin Johnson in gaining more strokes combined off the tee and on approach shots. Stenson’s three top-10 finishes in the last five PGA Championships are second only to Jason Day.

This will be the final PGA Championship held in August. Starting in 2019, it will be held in May and serve as the second major of the year, in between the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Francesco Molinari goes bogey-free, wins The Open

By NBC SportsJul 22, 2018, 2:08 PM EDT
There was chaos, and there was carnage. But in the end, a star-studded leaderboard gave way to the breakthrough of a decorated veteran. Here’s how things ended up at the 147th Open, where a steady round from Francesco Molinari turned into a two-shot victory at Carnoustie:

Leaderboard: Francesco Molinari (-8), Xander Schauffele (-6), Rory McIlroy (-6), Justin Rose (-6), Kevin Kisner (-6), Tiger Woods (-5)

What it means: For much of the afternoon, it seemed like the Molinari-Woods pairing would produce an improbable champion – just not Molinari. Woods was in control of his game at the halfway point, taking a one-shot lead at the turn and apparently within reach of a 15th major. But chaos shortly ensued after he doubled the 11th, and amidst a bogey barrage from other contenders Molinari’s even-keel round of 16 pars and two birdies helped him rise to the top. He broke free of a tie with Schauffele thanks to a birdie on the 72nd hole, then watched as his score held up. It’s his third win in his last five worldwide starts, and at age 35 the Italian now has his first major championship after only one top-10 finish in 10 previous Open appearances.

Round of the day: On a day when the winds were up and conditions as tough as they’ve been all week, Molinari started his round with 13 straight pars before finally making birdie on the par-5 14th that was playing more like a par 4 during the final round. He didn’t add another circle until stuffing his final approach to 8 feet, but it was his lack of mistakes that proved to be his biggest strength on a day when the three players who shared the 54-hole lead combined to shoot 11 over.

Best of the rest: Eddie Pepperell admitted that he was “a little hungover” after a disappointing third-round performance, but he shook off the cobwebs in stunning fashion while shooting a 4-under 67 to rocket up the leaderboard. Pepperell made five birdies against just a single bogey to go from eight shots off the lead into a tie for sixth, his best-ever finish in a major.

Biggest disappointment: The back-to-back bid for Jordan Spieth fell apart in shocking fashion. Seen as the favorite among the trio sharing the 54-hole lead, Spieth came undone on the par-5 sixth hole after hitting into a gorse bush en route to a double bogey. After appearing in command for much of the first three days, Spieth didn’t make a single birdie during the final round while dropping into a tie for ninth after a final-round 76.

Shot of the day: Molinari was still tied with Schauffele at 7 under when he stood over his wedge shot from the light rough right of the 18th fairway, but he steeled his nerves and flighted a shot that rolled to within 10 feet. The subsequent putt broke the tie and ultimately gave Molinari a two-shot margin of victory.