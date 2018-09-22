SNF Odds: Patriots favored by touchdown over Lions

OddsSharkSep 22, 2018, 8:49 AM EDT
It’s not unusual for the New England Patriots to lay a touchdown as a road team – it just normally comes later in the season, which might raise a red flag about the underdog Detroit Lions.

The Patriots, with quarterback Tom Brady behind centre, are 7-point road favorites against the Detroit Lions with a 53.5-point total for Sunday Night Football, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Over the last three seasons, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, the Patriots are 8-1 straight-up and 6-3 against the spread as a road favorite of 6.5 or more points, but this is only the second time they have had such a large line before October 1. The Lions, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, are 0-5 SU and 1-4 ATS in their last five games as an underdog.

The primetime matchup sees Patriots head coach Bill Belichick match wits with Lions head coach Matt Patricia, who was previously New England’s defensive coordinator. Under Belichick, the Patriots are 12-6 SU and 11-7 ATS in matchups against teams whose head coach once worked for the Patriots.

The main question offensively with the Patriots, 1-1 SU and ATS, is whether Brady’s complement of wide receivers, which includes Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett, are dangerous enough to draw attention away from tight end Rob Gronkowski. The good news for New England is the Lions have yet to show they can stop the pass or the run, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL in yards per pass allowed and third-last in opponents’ passer rating, and dead last in rushing yards allowed.

Newly acquired wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report for the week. Since 2000, the Patriots are 21-6 ATS after a double-digit defeat. They lost 31-20 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

The Lions, who are 0-2 SU and 1-1 ATS, have had to play catch-up during both of their games due to the aforementioned dismal defense and the offense having six turnovers. The fact that the Lions are 7-2 SU in their last nine games at home after losing their most recent home game offers some reassurance that quarterback Matthew Stafford and his supporting cast of wide receivers Marvin Jones and Golden Tate should have a strong night.

The Patriots defense has also been leaky so far, ranking 13th in yards per pass allowed but 25th in yards per rush, so Detroit has an opportunity to use running backs LeGarrette Blount and Theo Riddick effectively and keep Stafford out of desperate down-and-distance scenarios.

This is already the Lions’ second prime-time game of the season, but they are 5-12-1 ATS in 18 games at night with Stafford as their quarterback.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Patriots’ last 10 road games when they were favored by at least 6.5 points, but all of those games were played outdoors on October 15 or later in the fall. The total has gone OVER in eight of the Lions’ last 10 games at home, with an average combined score of 51.1.

Cowboys field-goal favorites on NFL odds for Sunday Night Football

OddsSharkSep 15, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
While the total has been a sure thing in one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries, bettors will have to decide whether to trust the Dallas Cowboys’ recent favorite trend or a longer-term issue as a slim favorite on home turf.

The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are 3-point betting favorites on the NFL odds against the New York Giants with a 42.5-point total in the NFL Sunday Night Football matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Both NFC East rivals are coming off low-scoring defeats in their season openers, and the OddsShark NFL Database affirms that the Cowboys are 6-1 straight-up and 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite. However, since Jason Garrett became their head coach, they are 3-8 both SU and ATS in home games as a favorite of 3.0 or less.

The season is only a week old, but the Giants, with quarterback Eli Manning now in his 15th season behind center, still seem shaky along the offensive line after a 20-15 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their opener. The O-line issues are a contributor to the Giants being 2-9 SU and 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 away games against the NFC East.

Up front this time around, right tackle Ereck Flowers will have a challenge limiting Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. On the plus side for the Giants, they have superior individual talent in both the rushing and passing phases with running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which means they always have an outside shot at pulling an upset.

The Cowboys, who lost 16-8 to the Carolina Panthers during Week 1, are facing doubts about the productivity of their passing game. Dallas has averaged 18.75 points against New York in four games started by Prescott. The once-vaunted offensive line has new parts with rookie left guard Connor Williams and center Joe Looney replacing Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) and allowed six sacks against Carolina.

However, the Giants defense had only one sack last week and was nearly dead-last in the NFL in that defensive category last season. If the Cowboys keep the first-down chains moving with running back Ezekiel Elliott – they are 10-2 SU when he gains at least 100 yards – then it will help Prescott settle in and find wide receivers Allen Hurns and Terrance Williams.

The Cowboys are 7-3 straight-up in their last 10 games against the Giants, including 4-1 SU at home.

This matchup has been a throwback on the scoreboard. The total has gone UNDER in the Giants’ last four games against the Cowboys, with an average combined score of 29.5. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Giants’ last eight games. The total has also gone UNDER in the Cowboys’ last five games.

Steelers, Packers are both betting favorites on NFL Week 2 odds

OddsSharkSep 13, 2018, 8:27 AM EDT
On top of likely not having Le’Veon Bell in the backfield, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also taking a glaring home trend into the fray against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The Steelers, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger behind center, are 4-point favorites against the Chiefs on the NFL Week 2 odds with a 52.5-point total according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 straight-up in its last seven games against Kansas City, but the OddsShark NFL Database says it is also 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games as it continues life without Bell, the workhorse running back who is a contract holdout. After winning last week with young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are now 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games in September.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens with a 45-point total in the Thursday night game. The Ravens are 2-7 SU in their last nine games against the Bengals. The total has gone UNDER in six of the Bengals’ last seven games at night.

The Green Bay Packers are early 1.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings, with the total off the board presently due to an injury issue with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games. The Packers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games in September.

The Atlanta Falcons are 6-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers with a 44.5-point total. The Panthers are 2-8 SU and ATS in their last 10 road games against the Falcons. The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Panthers’ last 10 games against the Falcons.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7-point road favorites against the Buffalo Bills with a 42.5-point total. The Chargers are 6-1 SU in their last seven games as a favorite. The Bills are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

The New England Patriots are 1-point road favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 45-point total. The Patriots are 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in the late afternoon. The Jaguars are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games in Week 2.

The Denver Broncos are 6-point favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 46-point total. The Raiders are 1-6 SU and 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven road games. The total has gone OVER in the Broncos’ last seven games in September.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the New York Giants with a 42-point total for Sunday’s primetime matchup. The total has gone UNDER in the Cowboys’ last five games. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Giants’ last eight games.

And the Chicago Bears are 3-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks with a 43.5-point total for Monday night. The total has gone OVER in eight of the Seahawks’ last nine games against the Bears. The Bears are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games on a Monday.

