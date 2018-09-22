AP Photo

John Isner becomes a father at Laver Cup

Associated PressSep 22, 2018, 8:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — John Isner, the tall American with the blistering serve, has added a new role in the last week. He’s a dad.

His wife gave birth a week ago to their first child, a daughter, an experience Isner described as “the best moment of my life for sure.”

Being separated this week while he competes in the Laver Cup has been difficult.

Isner said he received a picture on his phone of his daughter watching him play for the first time.

` `I don’t think she will remember it,” he joked. “My wife is changing her diaper and I’m on the TV.”

He’s going to skip upcoming tournaments in Asia to be a family man.

“It’s been super tough being away right now,” he said. “I certainly miss my daughter incredibly much right now.”

He’s also hoping that his family will be able to travel with him next year.

“We’ll see how that goes,” he said. “It’s going to be an adjustment.”

Isner’s career has been on the upswing at age 33. He won his first Masters 1000 title at Miami, beating Alexander Zverev in the finals. And later he reached the Wimbledon semifinals, losing a nearly seven-hour-long marathon to Kevin Anderson, who is his teammate this week on Team World.

Isner had a difficult loss Saturday in the Laver Cup, falling to Zverez, who rallied for a 3-6, 7-6, 10-7 victory.

Roger Federer then beat Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 6-2 to give Team Europe a 7-1 lead in the team competition at the United Center.

Federer, Djokovic lose doubles match at Laver Cup

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 22, 2018, 8:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic looked quite comfortable while playing together for the first time Friday night.

Except for one particular point.

Djokovic drilled Federer in the lower back with a forehand in the third game of their doubles match against Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock in the Laver Cup. Djokovic covered his mouth with his left hand and leaned over after the ball went off his partner.

“I apologized right away,” Djokovic said. “It didn’t look that great.”

Federer didn’t seem to mind that much.

“To team up with somebody of his caliber is just a treat you know,” he said.

Federer and Djokovic took the first set 7-6 in a tiebreaker, but Sock and Anderson won the second set 6-3 and then captured the deciding tiebreaker 10-6 to give Team World its lone win on the first day of the exhibition.

Federer and Djokovic last played against each other in the Cincinnati final on Aug. 19, when Djokovic won 6-4, 6-4 to become the player to claim all nine ATP Masters 1000 events since the series started in 1990. Djokovic leads the all-time series with 24 victories.

But the stars had never played on the same side of the net before Friday night at the United Center.

Federer, playing with a red racket, took the forehand side and Djokovic the backhand against the hard-serving Anderson and doubles standout Sock.

“It was a lot of fun. I want to thank Roger for playing with me,” Djokovic said. “I loved it. Obviously I wanted to win as much as Roger. But those guys came up with some big shots.”

Team Europe won the first three matches of the day. David Goffin edged Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; Kyle Edmund beat Sock 6-4, 5-7, 10-6; and Grigor Dimitrov downed Frances Tiafoe 6-1, 6-4.

Thiem to play Klizan in St. Petersburg final

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 22, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Martin Klizan’s perfect record in ATP finals will be tested by top-seeded Dominic Thiem in the St. Petersburg Open decider.

Klizan is 6-0 in finals, including a win in St. Petersburg six years ago, and the Slovak is coming off a victory at the Austrian Open last month.

Klizan ended Stan Wawrinka’s latest bid on Saturday for a first title since his return from a knee injury. Klizan bounced back from losing the first set of their semifinal to beat Wawrinka 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Thiem defeated Roberto Bautista Agut, the big-hitting Austrian firing in 15 aces on his way to reaching his fifth final of the season.

Thiem is 10-7 in career finals and 2-2 this season, most recently losing the Roland Garros final to Rafael Nadal.