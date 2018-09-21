Matchweek 6 Premier League odds feature Fulham as a favorite

The form suggest Fulham and Watford, in their first Premier League match in 12 seasons, could produce some offensive fireworks.

Fulham, a freshly promoted side that boasts Aleksandar Mitrovic, is a +145 favorite on the Premier League odds for this weekend with Watford coming back at +195 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +245 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

While Watford is the slight underdog, it has four common opponents with Fulham and has won all four games, compared to Fulham being 1-1-2 (wins/draws/losses).

The both teams to score and over (-125) on the total look like promising picks, as both Fulham and Watford have only played in one game apiece so far this season that had a clean sheet. Both Mitrovic (+115 anytime goal scorer, +400 first goal scorer) and Watford’s Troy Denney (+180, +600 respectively) should have favourable matchups against two less than stingy defenses.

Crystal Palace (+115), which has been a consistently inconsistent side, hosts Newcastle United (+270, draw +230), which has one-goal losses against four of last season’s top six teams. The drop down in calibre of opponent makes Newcastle a value play, perhaps even for the outright win. Four of these teams’ last five matches have finished with fewer than 2.5 goals.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+395) looks to be lying in wait at home against a tattered Tottenham Hotspur (-130, draw +290), which had a gutting Champions League away loss to Inter Milan on Wednesday and has several players, including Harry Kane, possibly dealing with post-World Cup fatigue. At minimum, Brighton is worth taking on the win/draw double chance.

Burnley (+190), winless in the league, is a slight underdog at home against Bournemouth (+155, draw +240). Both teams have scored in the last six games of this matchup, making the over (+105) on the 2.5-goals total inviting. Burnley have been allowing a plethora of chances, so Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser (+300 anytime goal scorer) should have a slew of opportunities to get on the board.

West Ham (+475) will have a tough task trying to limit Chelsea (-180, draw +340) in a Sunday betting matchup, as the Hammers have struggled to avoid fouls and the Blues, led by Eden Hazard, thrive off set pieces. The over on the 3.0-goals total has good value at even money.

And Arsenal (-215) has won three on the bounce ahead of welcoming Everton (+575, draw +390) for a Sunday matchup. On top of the win streak, Arsenal’s first-choice talents such as Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka are well-rested for a derby where both teams have scored in six of the last eight matchups. Arsenal is worth considering at minus-1.5 goals (+120) and totals bettors might want to look at alternate lines.

