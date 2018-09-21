Matchweek 6 Premier League odds feature Fulham as a favorite

OddsSharkSep 21, 2018, 8:49 AM EDT
The form suggest Fulham and Watford, in their first Premier League match in 12 seasons, could produce some offensive fireworks.

Fulham, a freshly promoted side that boasts Aleksandar Mitrovic, is a +145 favorite on the Premier League odds for this weekend with Watford coming back at +195 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +245 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

While Watford is the slight underdog, it has four common opponents with Fulham and has won all four games, compared to Fulham being 1-1-2 (wins/draws/losses).

The both teams to score and over (-125) on the total look like promising picks, as both Fulham and Watford have only played in one game apiece so far this season that had a clean sheet. Both Mitrovic (+115 anytime goal scorer, +400 first goal scorer) and Watford’s Troy Denney (+180, +600 respectively) should have favourable matchups against two less than stingy defenses.

Crystal Palace (+115), which has been a consistently inconsistent side, hosts  Newcastle United (+270, draw +230), which has one-goal losses against four of last season’s top six teams. The drop down in calibre of opponent makes Newcastle a value play, perhaps even for the outright win. Four of these teams’ last five matches have finished with fewer than 2.5 goals.

Brighton and Hove Albion (+395) looks to be lying in wait at home against a tattered Tottenham Hotspur (-130, draw +290), which had a gutting Champions League away loss to Inter Milan on Wednesday and has several players, including Harry Kane, possibly dealing with post-World Cup fatigue. At minimum, Brighton is worth taking on the win/draw double chance.

Burnley (+190), winless in the league, is a slight underdog at home against Bournemouth (+155, draw +240). Both teams have scored in the last six games of this matchup, making the over (+105) on the 2.5-goals total inviting. Burnley have been allowing a plethora of chances, so Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser (+300 anytime goal scorer) should have a slew of opportunities to get on the board.

West Ham (+475) will have a tough task trying to limit Chelsea (-180, draw +340) in a Sunday betting matchup, as the Hammers have struggled to avoid fouls and the Blues, led by Eden Hazard, thrive off set pieces. The over on the 3.0-goals total has good value at even money.

And Arsenal (-215) has won three on the bounce ahead of welcoming Everton (+575, draw +390) for a Sunday matchup. On top of the win streak, Arsenal’s first-choice talents such as Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka are well-rested for a derby where both teams have scored in six of the last eight matchups. Arsenal is worth considering at minus-1.5 goals (+120) and totals bettors might want to look at alternate lines.

Liverpool favored at Tottenham on Premier League odds for week

OddsSharkSep 14, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
Liverpool and its high-octane offense, up against a spotty Tottenham defense, yields excellent opportunities for bettors this weekend.

Liverpool is a +135 away favorite on the Premier League odds with host Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +200 for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +270 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 2.5 goals.

Liverpool has either won or drawn in 11 of its last 12 matches against Tottenham in all competitions, while Tottenham has had the total go over 2.5 goals in its last five EPL games.

Being below Liverpool in the standings, Tottenham will likely try to be aggressive and press for goals, mostly likely through Harry Kane. However, Liverpool is fluent in counter-attacking; that, coupled with issues Tottenham has had defensively, mean that either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah are strong plays in the first goal or anytime scorer props.

Elsewhere, Watford (+330) has four wins in as many starts in EPL but could be in tough at home against Manchester United (+105, draw +260), who have won in 11 of their last 12 matchups against Watford in all competitions. Both teams are wont to attack through the middle, which means first-goal and anytime scorer prop bettors might want to look at wingers such as Watford’s Roberto Pererya and Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez.

Neither Bournemouth (+140) nor Leicester City (+200, draw +250) have scored more than one goal in any of their past six matchups, five of which have finished in draws. With a one-point separation in the standings, another tie is a strong possibility, and since Leicester City has Jamie Vardy back to full match fitness, there’s a good chance of open play and both teams scoring.

Wolverhampton (-140) and Burnley (+450, draw +255) are trending in disparate directions going into a Sunday matchup. Wolverhampton, whose last three matches have all gone under 2.5 goals, has nearly everyone of consequence healthy. Burnley, depleted in morale (five losses in six games) and health with Robbie Brady, Ben Gibson and Stephen Ward questionable for this weekend, might have severe trouble scoring.

Everton (+105) is favored against West Ham United (+265, draw +230) but possibly vulnerable with Richarlison among six contributors who are out injured. Both teams have scored in all five of Everton’s games, suggesting there could be some openings for West Ham to make good on a double chance bet by wringing out a draw.

And Southampton (+120) takes on Brighton (+275, draw +230) in a Monday matchup. Brighton has failed to win in its last 15 away matches in the league, meaning Southampton might be a strong parlay possibility thanks to the favorable matchup.

Cardiff City underdogs hosting Arsenal as EPL heads into break

OddsSharkAug 31, 2018, 8:17 AM EDT
Cardiff City’s persistence and the state of flux Arsenal finds itself in might be the right conditions for an upset on the final day before an international break.

Arsenal are a -180 away favorite with host Cardiff City coming back at +525 on the English Premier League odds for Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +345 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

Arsenal has one win in three fixtures under new manager Unai Emery and has yet to look greater than the sum of its parts, which of course include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The big “yes, but” with Cardiff City is as obvious as the zero on in the goals-for column on the Bluebirds’ row in the table, although their last two fixtures have ended in 0-0 draws. They are proving a pesky team that has a healthy line on the double chance (+145) and could succeed in getting already frayed Arsenal off its game.

Cardiff City is still giving Kenneth Zohore (+800 first goal scorer, +250 anytime) a window of opportunity to show he is a Premier League-worthy striker.

Leicester City (+650) will be limited on the attack against first-place Liverpool (-225, draw +380) since forward Jamie Vardy is unavailable. The best way to get value on Liverpool might be to take them to cover the alternate line of minus-2.0 goals (+200). Unscored-upon Liverpool offers +145 for a shutout victory.

West Ham United (+150), the lone team stuck on zero points, hosts Wolverhampton (+185, draw +240). If West Ham has Marko Arnautovic (knee) back after he was dinged-up last week, this might be a case where fan pessimism drives up the club’s betting value. The tie and both teams to score prop pays +325.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+125) has defeated Fulham (+235, draw +240) in their last five matchups, albeit in the second-tier Championship league, while five of their last six matches have had over 2.5 goals. There should be offense from each side and Brighton’s Glenn Murray (+400 first goal scorer, +130 anytime goal scorer) should be in the thick of it.

Both Chelsea (-345) and Bournemouth (+1000, draw +500) have yet to lose in the league, but the host Blues are of a quality where they shouldn’t bog down against mid-table teams such as the Cherries. The +110 over on the 3.5-goal total is attainable and Chelsea also offers -125 to win by more than 1.5 goals.

And Burnley (+500) has been scrambly and Manchester United (-150, draw +275) might need a statement win in a Sunday betting matchup in order to get manager Jose Mourinho off the hot seat. Taking the chalk of under 2.5 goals (-140) seems pragmatic, as this could be the kind of grinding game where goals don’t come until after the halftime break.

