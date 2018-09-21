AP Photo

Dimitrov, Edmund win to give Europe 2-0 lead in Laver Cup

Associated PressSep 21, 2018, 10:58 PM EDT
CHICAGO — Britain’s Kyle Edmund regained command in a tiebreaker and beat American Jack Sock on Friday as Team Europe took a 2-0 lead in the Laver Cup.

Edmund’s 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 victory followed Grigor Dimitrov’s 6-1, 6-4 win over Frances Tiafoe of Team World in the opener at the United Center.

Edmund broke Sock’s service to capture the first set 6-4. Sock, who came out to warm up wearing a Chicago Bulls jersey over his shirt, fought back and broke Edmund to go up 6-5 in the second set before serving it out as the crowd came alive.

Edmund then raced to a 7-2 lead in the 10-point tiebreaker that is used in the Laver Cup when the first two sets are split.

Sock was to play doubles later Friday with Kevin Anderson against the Team Europe star pairing of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Dimitrov had 13 winners and two service breaks to win the first set 6-1, finishing it off with one of his five opening-set aces.

Tiafoe was a late replacement for Juan Martin del Potro on Team World. The 20-year-old American played for in the Davis Cup semifinals last weekend in Croatia, losing the deciding match in five sets to Borna Coric.

He played much tougher in the second set Friday against Dimitrov, getting a service break for 4-4 before Dimitrov broke back and served out the victory in a match that featured extended baseline rallies.

Wawrinka, Thiem reach St. Petersburg semifinals

Associated PressSep 21, 2018, 10:57 PM EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and fit-again Stan Wawrinka won their quarterfinal matches at the St. Petersburg Open on Friday.

Austrian player Thiem came through a tough encounter against Daniil Medvedev of Russia, firing 10 aces on his way to a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2) victory.

His reward is a semifinal with Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, who won 7-6 (0), 6-3 against Marco Cecchinato.

Experienced Swiss Wawrinka, aiming for his first title since sustaining a severe knee injury last year, next plays Martin Klizan of Slovakia after beating last year’s St. Petersburg champion Damir Dzumhur 6-3, 6-4.

Osaka beats Strycova to reach semifinals at Pan Pacific Open

Associated PressSep 21, 2018, 10:51 PM EDT
TOKYO — Naomi Osaka raised her game when she needed to, and it landed her a spot in the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open.

The U.S. Open champion, who upset Serena Williams in the final in New York this month, won her ninth straight match Friday, beating Barbora Strycova 6-3, 6-4.

“This was my third time playing her, and each time it was very close, so I knew she was very good,” said the third-seeded Osaka, the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Osaka will next face Camila Giorgi, who advanced after Victoria Azarenka retired from their match with a gastrointestinal illness in the first set. Giorgi was leading 5-3 when the match ended.

The 20-year-old Osaka converted all three of her break points and won 80 percent of points on her first serve. She hit 26 winners and had an equal number of unforced errors.

“I feel like I adjusted,” Osaka said. “I knew that I wasn’t playing that great today, but I still adjusted and I managed to win. I never know why certain things aren’t working, but I feel like it’s my job to make sure that I do the best that I can in that situation.”

Osaka broke the eighth-seeded Strycova to take a 3-1 lead in the first set but was soon broken back. Leading 4-3, that’s when Osaka took control. She immediately earned two break points, and Strycova double-faulted on the first one to put Osaka ahead 5-3.

In the second set, double-faults again cost Strycova, who was broken at 2-2.

Osaka has been in the spotlight both on and off the court since she arrived back in Japan following her victory in New York. Friday’s match at Tachikawa Arena was sold old and Osaka’s progress up the rankings has been the focus of Japanese talk shows.

She has received congratulatory messages from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and attended the ongoing sumo tournament in Tokyo.

Also Friday, fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova defeated Alison Riske 6-1, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4). She will next play Donna Vekic, who beat second-seeded Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-4.