Wawrinka reaches St. Petersburg Open quarterfinals

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) Stan Wawrinka kept his injury comeback on track with a hard-fought win over Karen Khachanov to reach the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open on Wednesday.
Wawrinka saved two set points in each set on his way to winning 7-6 (10), 7-6 (1) over the fourth-seeded Khachanov, who at No. 24 is ranked 64 places above Wawrinka.
Wawrinka’s quarterfinal opponent will be either defending champion Damir Dzumhur or Guido Pella.
Second-seeded Fabio Fognini’s tournament ended quickly as the Italian lost his opening match 6-3, 6-4 to Martin Klizan in 1 hour, 15 minutes.
Also Wednesday, fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut beat qualifier Luca Vanni 7-5, 6-2 in their first-round match.
Canadian 19-year-old Denis Shapovalov, seeded seventh, won 7-6 (3), 6-2 against qualifier Adrian Menendez-Maceiras. He’ll meet Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the second round for the opportunity to play Klizan in the quarterfinals.
Playing his last tournament before retirement, Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny prolonged his career by at least one more match with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 win over Mirza Basic.
Youzhny, a former top-10 player with 10 tour titles to his name, goes on to meet Bautista Agut in the second round.
—
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
TOKYO (AP) Fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the first round of the Pan Pacific Open by Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday.
The 2017 U.S. Open champion also lost to the unseeded Croat in the first round at Wimbledon.
Also, seventh-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the second round by beating CoCo Vandeweghe 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while No. 8 Barbora Strycova defeated Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-4.
In other matches, Johanna Konta defeated Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2, 6-0, and Alison Riske beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-4.
Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player at the tournament and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round.
Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open just over a week ago, also had a bye and plays Wednesday against Dominika Cibulkova.
—
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
TOKYO — Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the Pan Pacific Open on Monday, beating Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4.
Muguruza is seeded No. 6 in the Tokyo tournament.
Also, Daria Gavrilova defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (8), and Anett Kontaveit beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-3. 7-6 (5).
Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player, and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round and did not play Monday. Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open just over a week ago, also had a bye in the first round.