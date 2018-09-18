Sloane Stephens loses early at Pan Pacific Open

TOKYO (AP) Fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the first round of the Pan Pacific Open by Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday.
The 2017 U.S. Open champion also lost to the unseeded Croat in the first round at Wimbledon.
Also, seventh-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the second round by beating CoCo Vandeweghe 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while No. 8 Barbora Strycova defeated Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-4.
In other matches, Johanna Konta defeated Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2, 6-0, and Alison Riske beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-4.
Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player at the tournament and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round.
Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open just over a week ago, also had a bye and plays Wednesday against Dominika Cibulkova.
TOKYO — Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the Pan Pacific Open on Monday, beating Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4.
Muguruza is seeded No. 6 in the Tokyo tournament.
Also, Daria Gavrilova defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (8), and Anett Kontaveit beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-3. 7-6 (5).
GUANGZHOU, China — Sabine Lisicki has recorded her first win since February in a WTA-level match with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over two-time Grand Slam finalist Vera Zvonareva at the Guangzhou Open.
Lisicki lost her opening service game but recovered to take a 4-1 lead before the 34-year-old Zvonareva, runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2010, won 12 straight points to level at 4-4. Lisicki, a Wimbledon finalist in 2013, held and then broke to seal the first set.
She recovered an early break in the second set to dominate the end of the match and move into second-round match against fifth-seeded Yulia Putintseva, who had a 6-1, 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.
In other first-round matches, Bernarda Pera beat Magdalena Frech 7-6 (3),6-1