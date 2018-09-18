Sloane Stephens loses early at Pan Pacific Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TOKYO (AP) Fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the first round of the Pan Pacific Open by Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday.

The 2017 U.S. Open champion also lost to the unseeded Croat in the first round at Wimbledon.

Also, seventh-seeded Ashleigh Barty reached the second round by beating CoCo Vandeweghe 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, while No. 8 Barbora Strycova defeated Zarina Diyas 6-4, 6-4.

In other matches, Johanna Konta defeated Gabriela Dabrowski 6-2, 6-0, and Alison Riske beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player at the tournament and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round.

Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open just over a week ago, also had a bye and plays Wednesday against Dominika Cibulkova.

