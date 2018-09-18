College football odds: Wisconsin, USC join betting favorites for week ahead

One week after their College Football Playoff hopes took a major hit, star running back Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to face a rival with a knack of taking down ranked opponents at home.

The Badgers are 3.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 41.5-point total on the college football odds for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The winner of this matchup has played in the Big Ten championship game for four years running.

While Wisconsin had a double-digit drop in the polls after a loss against the Brigham Young Cougars last week, the OddsShark College Football Database shows they are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 road games as well as 9-0 straight-up in their last nine. However, the Hawkeyes are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games. Iowa also has a 5-2 ATS record in their last seven games as a home underdog at Kinnick Stadium, including outright wins against Ohio State and Michigan the last two seasons, when both were ranked in the Top 5.

It’s the road opener for the Badgers and quarterback Alex Hornibrook. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Wisconsin’s last eight road games after consecutive home games.

The USC Trojans are 3.5-point favorites against the Washington State Cougars with a 51.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The total has gone OVER in Washington State’s last four road games. USC is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The Stanford Cardinal are 2-point road favorites against the Oregon Ducks with a 55-point total. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Stanford’s last 13 games against Oregon. Oregon is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 home games in September.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7.5-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 55.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in seven of Notre Dame’s last 10 road games. Wake Forest is 2-11 SU in its last 13 home games against teams with winning records.

The Michigan Wolverines are 18-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 49.5-point total. Nebraska is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games, but it is 0-6 SU in its last six games. Michigan is 15-0 SU in its last 15 home games against teams with losing records.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 3-point road favorites against the Texas Longhorns with a 51-point total. TCU is 7-2 SU and ATS in its last nine road games. The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Texas’ last 16 games against its conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 14.5-point road favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 61.5-point total. Georgia is 7-1 SU and ATS in its last eight road games. The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Georgia’s last 26 road games in September. Missouri is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

The Clemson Tigers are 16.5-point road favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a 52.5-point total. Clemson is 1-5 SU in its last six road games against Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eight home games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 27-point betting favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 61.5-point total. Texas A&M is 2-10 ATS in its last 12 road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last six games in September.

And the Washington Huskies are 17.5-point favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 50-point total. Arizona State is 11-1 SU and 12-0 ATS in its last 12 games against Washington. Washington is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against its conference.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.