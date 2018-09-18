Getty Images

College football odds: Wisconsin, USC join betting favorites for week ahead

OddsSharkSep 18, 2018, 8:47 AM EDT
One week after their College Football Playoff hopes took a major hit, star running back Jonathan Taylor and the Wisconsin Badgers hit the road to face a rival with a knack of taking down ranked opponents at home.

The Badgers are 3.5-point road favorites against the Iowa Hawkeyes with a 41.5-point total on the college football odds for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The winner of this matchup has played in the Big Ten championship game for four years running.

While Wisconsin had a double-digit drop in the polls after a loss against the Brigham Young Cougars last week, the OddsShark College Football Database shows they are 11-1 against the spread in their last 12 road games as well as 9-0 straight-up in their last nine. However, the Hawkeyes are 7-1 ATS in their last eight home games. Iowa also has a 5-2 ATS record in their last seven games as a home underdog at Kinnick Stadium, including outright wins against Ohio State and Michigan the last two seasons, when both were ranked in the Top 5.

It’s the road opener for the Badgers and quarterback Alex Hornibrook. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Wisconsin’s last eight road games after consecutive home games.

The USC Trojans are 3.5-point favorites against the Washington State Cougars with a 51.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The total has gone OVER in Washington State’s last four road games. USC is 0-6 ATS in its last six games.

The Stanford Cardinal are 2-point road favorites against the Oregon Ducks with a 55-point total. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Stanford’s last 13 games against Oregon. Oregon is 2-11 ATS in its last 13 home games in September.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 7.5-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 55.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in seven of Notre Dame’s last 10 road games. Wake Forest is 2-11 SU in its last 13 home games against teams with winning records.

The Michigan Wolverines are 18-point favorites against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with a 49.5-point total. Nebraska is 4-1 ATS in its last five road games, but it is 0-6 SU in its last six games. Michigan is 15-0 SU in its last 15 home games against teams with losing records.

The TCU Horned Frogs are 3-point road favorites against the Texas Longhorns with a 51-point total. TCU is 7-2 SU and ATS in its last nine road games. The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Texas’ last 16 games against its conference.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 14.5-point road favorites against the Missouri Tigers with a 61.5-point total. Georgia is 7-1 SU and ATS in its last eight road games. The total has gone UNDER in 20 of Georgia’s last 26 road games in September. Missouri is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games.

The Clemson Tigers are 16.5-point road favorites against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a 52.5-point total. Clemson is 1-5 SU in its last six road games against Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eight home games.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 27-point betting favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 61.5-point total. Texas A&M is 2-10 ATS in its last 12 road games against teams with winning records. The total has gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last six games in September.

And the Washington Huskies are 17.5-point favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 50-point total. Arizona State is 11-1 SU and 12-0 ATS in its last 12 games against Washington. Washington is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games against its conference.

College football odds: Week 3 favorites include Auburn, Texas, Notre Dame

Getty Images
OddsSharkSep 11, 2018, 10:48 AM EDT
The sharps are defying bettors to gauge how much Jarrett Stidham has evolved since the last rivalry game between Auburn and Louisiana State.

The Auburn Tigers, with quarterback Stidham behind center, are 9.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers on the college football odds for Week 3 with a 44.5-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that Auburn has strong recent and head-to-head trends, which include being 7-1 straight-up and 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight conference home games, as well as 7-3 SU and ATS in its last 10 home games against LSU. However, Auburn’s come-from-ahead road loss against LSU last September contributed to an 0-7 ATS record in its last seven games in Week 3.

It’s only the 10th time since 1998 that LSU is a road underdog of 7.5 or more points, but it might be more pertinent that LSU is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone UNDER in eight of LSU’s last nine games on the road against Auburn.

The Boston College Eagles are 7-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 51.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in Boston College’s last eight games against Wake Forest, with an average total of 34.5 points. Wake Forest is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 12.5-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 57.6-point total in a Saturday matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Ohio State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against the Big 12. TCU is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in September.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 20.5-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels with a 71-point total. Alabama is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games on the road against teams with winning records. Mississippi is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home.

The Texas Longhorns are 3-point favorites against the USC Trojans with a 49-point total. USC is 0-5 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Texas’s last 22 games, with an average total of 50.55 points.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 14.5-point betting favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores with a 53-point total. Vanderbilt is 15-6 ATS in its last 21 games on the road in September. Notre Dame is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 17.5-point favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 57.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in 15 of Oklahoma’s last 19 games on the road, with an average combined score of 75.11. Iowa State is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the Boise State Broncos with a 63.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in 12 of Boise State’s last 15 games on the road in September. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma State’s last 10 games at home in September.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 4-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 51-point total. West Virginia has won its first two games of the season but is 1-6 SU in its last seven games after consecutive wins. North Carolina State is 4-0 SU and ATS in its last four games against the Big 12.

And the Central Florida Golden Knights are 14.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 55.5-point total. Central Florida is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 games on the road. The total has gone OVER in seven of North Carolina’s last 10 games in September.

College football odds: Stanford favored over USC to highlight Week 2 slate

Getty Images
OddsSharkSep 4, 2018, 8:51 AM EDT
Not only is Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love going up against an opponent that is fresh off giving up more than 300 rushing yards to a non-Power Five team, but the betting trends also point toward the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.

Stanford, led by Love, are 3.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the USC Trojans with a 54-point total for their matchup on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that Stanford is 9-0 straight-up in its last nine home games and 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against USC. The Trojans, on top of needing to tighten up their rush defense after being gashed for 308 yards during a win against Nevada-Las Vegas last week, also need to get past some early-season travel woes, as they are 3-14 ATS in their last 17 road games in September.

The total has gone UNDER in six of USC’s last eight games on the road with an average combined score of 56.0 points, and the total has also gone UNDER in six of Stanford’s last eight games in Week 2.

Elsewhere, the TCU Horned Frogs are 23-point road betting favorites against the SMU Mustangs with a 61-point total in a Friday matchup. TCU is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on the road, and the total has gone UNDER in 10 of TCU’s last 12 road games with an average combined score of 46.75.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 49-point total in a Saturday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Iowa State’s last 13 games against Iowa (average total: 43.31). Iowa is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 8.5-point road favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 58-point total. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Penn State’s last 13 games on the road (average total: 60.92). Pittsburgh is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games at home in September.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 9.5-point road favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 53.5-point total. Mississippi State is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games in September. Kansas State is 9-0 SU in its last nine games at home in September.

The Oklahoma Sooners are heavy 29-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins with a 64-point total. UCLA is 0-10 SU in its last 10 games on the road, with a 14.6-point average margin of defeat. The total has gone OVER in five of Oklahoma’s last six games at home in September.

The Michigan State Spartans are seven-point road favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 56-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Michigan State’s last six games against the Pac-12. The total has gone OVER in six of Arizona State’s last seven games (average total: 70.29).

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 33.5-point favorites against the Ball State Cardinals with a 61.5-point total. Ball State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games on the road in September. Notre Dame is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games in Week 2.

The Clemson Tigers are 12.5-point road favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 54-point total. Clemson is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games in September and the total has gone UNDER in six of Clemson’s last seven road games in September. Texas A&M is 7-19-1 ATS in its last 27 games at home.

And the Georgia Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks with a 51-point total. The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Georgia’s last 20 games against South Carolina (average total: 41.1). South Carolina is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

