Getty Images

Big-money Pegasus World Cup adds turf race for 2019 return

Associated PressSep 18, 2018, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) The Pegasus World Cup is back, and now has a second race.

The Stronach Group announced Tuesday the 2019 Pegasus will be a two-race event, one a $9 million race on the dirt and now a $7 million turf race will be part of the Jan. 26 card at Gulfstream Park as well.

The first two Pegasus World Cups only offered one dirt race.

Those also required a $1 million entry fee. The 2019 event will carry a $500,000 entry fee, with the total purse for the two races matching the $16 million that the lone race had last year.

“The appetite for a turf race is strong and the decision to include a premier turf race is part of the ongoing evolution of the Pegasus World Cup,” said Belinda Stronach, the chairman and president of The Stronach Group. “We are excited to expand this event for both horse owners and fans, adding to what is already an incredible day of entertainment and world-class racing.”

If the same ownership group wins both races, The Stronach Group will pay a $1 million bonus. The winner of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, which will be on dirt at 1 1/8 miles, gets $4 million. The winner of the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, to be run at 1 3/16 miles, gets $3 million.

Adding a turf race was something The Stronach Group has considered for some time, and many of the sport’s top owners had lobbied for there to be a grass option – the belief there being the additional spectacle would only help racing grow.

“There is no better way to do that than to provide a new platform to showcase the world’s best thoroughbreds,” Coolmore Stud founder John Magnier said.

Arrogate won the inaugural Pegasus race in 2017, and Gun Runner prevailed this past January.

Their purses for those wins – $7 million apiece – are a big reason why they are the two top horses in terms of earnings in North American racing history. Arrogate sits atop that list at $17.4 million, Gun Runner is second at just under $16 million.

Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 2,000th career winner at Belmont Park

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 16, 2018, 10:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode his 2,000th career winner, guiding Gambler’s Fallacy in the sixth race at Belmont Park.

The 26-year-old jockey notched the milestone on Saturday. It was his 1,910th winner in the continental U.S. to go with 90 in his native Puerto Rico.

It’s been quite a month for Ortiz. He won the riding title at Saratoga with 52 victories and earnings of more than $4.5 million. Gambler’s Fallacy helped Ortiz win back-to-back races Saturday. The horse is trained by Chad Brown, with whom Ortiz has won 10 graded stakes this year.

Kim K wins $100K Debutante in second career race

AP Photo
Associated PressSep 16, 2018, 10:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Kim K made a splash in her second career start, winning the $100,000 Barretts Debutante at Los Alamitos.

The 2-year-old filly named for Kim Kardashian won by three lengths on Saturday. She paid $8 and $3.40.

Ridden by apprentice jockey Heriberto Figueroa, Kim K ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:16.28. She battled 4-5 favorite Square Peggy and 19-10 second choice Naughty Tiger through the first half-mile before pulling away. There was no show wagering.

Trained by Peter Miller, Kim K was purchased for $330,000 by owner Rockingham Ranch. She finished fifth in her career debut on Sept. 2 at Del Mar.

Brian Trump, manager for Rockingham Ranch, has said he named the filly for Kardashian because he admires how the social media maven has used her popularity and platform to do better for various people and causes. Trump says he attended high school with Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, and was at one time friendly with her brother Rob.

Kim K has career earnings of $57,200. She was sired by Will Take Charge and the mare Trip for A.J.

Miller describes Kim K as “a beautiful filly and she’s got a really good mind. I think she has a bright future.”