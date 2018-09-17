Lisicki breaks drought with first-round win at Guangzhou Open

GUANGZHOU, China — Sabine Lisicki has recorded her first win since February in a WTA-level match with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over two-time Grand Slam finalist Vera Zvonareva at the Guangzhou Open.
Lisicki lost her opening service game but recovered to take a 4-1 lead before the 34-year-old Zvonareva, runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2010, won 12 straight points to level at 4-4. Lisicki, a Wimbledon finalist in 2013, held and then broke to seal the first set.
She recovered an early break in the second set to dominate the end of the match and move into second-round match against fifth-seeded Yulia Putintseva, who had a 6-1, 6-1 win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.
In other first-round matches, Bernarda Pera beat Magdalena Frech 7-6 (3),6-1
TOKYO — Garbine Muguruza advanced to the second round of the Pan Pacific Open on Monday, beating Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4.
Muguruza is seeded No. 6 in the Tokyo tournament.
Also, Daria Gavrilova defeated Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (8), and Anett Kontaveit beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-3. 7-6 (5).
Caroline Wozniacki is the top-seeded player, and Caroline Garcia is No. 2. Both had byes in the first round and did not play Monday. Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open just over a week ago, also had a bye in the first round.
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Open by beating Aljaz Bedene 7-5, 7-6 (5) Monday.
Bedene served for the first set at 5-4 but Wawrinka won the next three games to take the set. The Swiss player then saved four break points in the second.
“I’m happy with the first win. I think it was a great level,” said Wawrinka, who will next face fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov.
Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, missed the end of the 2017 season and much of 2018 with a knee injury. He is now ranked 88th in the world and made the third round at the U.S. Open.
Also, Martin Klizan beat Evgeny Donskoy 6-4, 6-4.