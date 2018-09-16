Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 2,000th career winner at Belmont Park

NEW YORK — Irad Ortiz Jr. rode his 2,000th career winner, guiding Gambler’s Fallacy in the sixth race at Belmont Park.
The 26-year-old jockey notched the milestone on Saturday. It was his 1,910th winner in the continental U.S. to go with 90 in his native Puerto Rico.
It’s been quite a month for Ortiz. He won the riding title at Saratoga with 52 victories and earnings of more than $4.5 million. Gambler’s Fallacy helped Ortiz win back-to-back races Saturday. The horse is trained by Chad Brown, with whom Ortiz has won 10 graded stakes this year.
LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Kim K made a splash in her second career start, winning the $100,000 Barretts Debutante at Los Alamitos.
The 2-year-old filly named for Kim Kardashian won by three lengths on Saturday. She paid $8 and $3.40.
Ridden by apprentice jockey Heriberto Figueroa, Kim K ran 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:16.28. She battled 4-5 favorite Square Peggy and 19-10 second choice Naughty Tiger through the first half-mile before pulling away. There was no show wagering.
Trained by Peter Miller, Kim K was purchased for $330,000 by owner Rockingham Ranch. She finished fifth in her career debut on Sept. 2 at Del Mar.
Brian Trump, manager for Rockingham Ranch, has said he named the filly for Kardashian because he admires how the social media maven has used her popularity and platform to do better for various people and causes. Trump says he attended high school with Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, and was at one time friendly with her brother Rob.
Kim K has career earnings of $57,200. She was sired by Will Take Charge and the mare Trip for A.J.
Miller describes Kim K as “a beautiful filly and she’s got a really good mind. I think she has a bright future.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Triple Crown-winning jockey Mike Smith will be honored by the National Turf Writers and Broadcasters with the Mr. Fitz Award.
The Hall of Fame rider will receive the award, named for longtime trainer “Sunny Jim” Fitzsimmons, for typifying the spirit of racing at the group’s 59th annual awards dinner on Oct. 31 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Smith rode Justify to a sweep of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont this spring for horse racing’s second Triple Crown in four years. The 53-year-old Hall of Famer will be in Louisville to compete in the Breeders’ Cup world championships at Churchill Downs. Smith is the all-time leading rider in Cup history with 26 wins and nearly $36 million in purse earnings.
Others to be honored at the NTWB dinner are former jockey Donna Barton Brothers, who will receive the Jim McKay Award for excellence in broadcasting; publicist Jim Gluckson, with the Joe Palmer Award for meritorious service to racing; and Daily Racing Form writer Marty McGee, with the Walter Haight Award for career excellence in turf writing.