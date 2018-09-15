Cowboys field-goal favorites on NFL odds for Sunday Night Football

While the total has been a sure thing in one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries, bettors will have to decide whether to trust the Dallas Cowboys’ recent favorite trend or a longer-term issue as a slim favorite on home turf.

The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are 3-point betting favorites on the NFL odds against the New York Giants with a 42.5-point total in the NFL Sunday Night Football matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Both NFC East rivals are coming off low-scoring defeats in their season openers, and the OddsShark NFL Database affirms that the Cowboys are 6-1 straight-up and 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite. However, since Jason Garrett became their head coach, they are 3-8 both SU and ATS in home games as a favorite of 3.0 or less.

The season is only a week old, but the Giants, with quarterback Eli Manning now in his 15th season behind center, still seem shaky along the offensive line after a 20-15 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their opener. The O-line issues are a contributor to the Giants being 2-9 SU and 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 away games against the NFC East.

Up front this time around, right tackle Ereck Flowers will have a challenge limiting Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. On the plus side for the Giants, they have superior individual talent in both the rushing and passing phases with running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which means they always have an outside shot at pulling an upset.

The Cowboys, who lost 16-8 to the Carolina Panthers during Week 1, are facing doubts about the productivity of their passing game. Dallas has averaged 18.75 points against New York in four games started by Prescott. The once-vaunted offensive line has new parts with rookie left guard Connor Williams and center Joe Looney replacing Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) and allowed six sacks against Carolina.

However, the Giants defense had only one sack last week and was nearly dead-last in the NFL in that defensive category last season. If the Cowboys keep the first-down chains moving with running back Ezekiel Elliott – they are 10-2 SU when he gains at least 100 yards – then it will help Prescott settle in and find wide receivers Allen Hurns and Terrance Williams.

The Cowboys are 7-3 straight-up in their last 10 games against the Giants, including 4-1 SU at home.

This matchup has been a throwback on the scoreboard. The total has gone UNDER in the Giants’ last four games against the Cowboys, with an average combined score of 29.5. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Giants’ last eight games. The total has also gone UNDER in the Cowboys’ last five games.

