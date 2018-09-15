Cowboys field-goal favorites on NFL odds for Sunday Night Football

OddsSharkSep 15, 2018, 8:21 AM EDT
While the total has been a sure thing in one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries, bettors will have to decide whether to trust the Dallas Cowboys’ recent favorite trend or a longer-term issue as a slim favorite on home turf.

The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are 3-point betting favorites on the NFL odds against the New York Giants with a 42.5-point total in the NFL Sunday Night Football matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Both NFC East rivals are coming off low-scoring defeats in their season openers, and the OddsShark NFL Database affirms that the Cowboys are 6-1 straight-up and 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite. However, since Jason Garrett became their head coach, they are 3-8 both SU and ATS in home games as a favorite of 3.0 or less.

The season is only a week old, but the Giants, with quarterback Eli Manning now in his 15th season behind center, still seem shaky along the offensive line after a 20-15 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars during their opener. The O-line issues are a contributor to the Giants being 2-9 SU and 3-7-1 ATS in their last 11 away games against the NFC East.

Up front this time around, right tackle Ereck Flowers will have a challenge limiting Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. On the plus side for the Giants, they have superior individual talent in both the rushing and passing phases with running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which means they always have an outside shot at pulling an upset.

The Cowboys, who lost 16-8 to the Carolina Panthers during Week 1, are facing doubts about the productivity of their passing game. Dallas has averaged 18.75 points against New York in four games started by Prescott. The once-vaunted offensive line has new parts with rookie left guard Connor Williams and center Joe Looney replacing Travis Frederick (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) and allowed six sacks against Carolina.

However, the Giants defense had only one sack last week and was nearly dead-last in the NFL in that defensive category last season. If the Cowboys keep the first-down chains moving with running back Ezekiel Elliott – they are 10-2 SU when he gains at least 100 yards – then it will help Prescott settle in and find wide receivers Allen Hurns and Terrance Williams.

The Cowboys are 7-3 straight-up in their last 10 games against the Giants, including 4-1 SU at home.

This matchup has been a throwback on the scoreboard. The total has gone UNDER in the Giants’ last four games against the Cowboys, with an average combined score of 29.5. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Giants’ last eight games. The total has also gone UNDER in the Cowboys’ last five games.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Steelers, Packers are both betting favorites on NFL Week 2 odds

OddsSharkSep 13, 2018, 8:27 AM EDT
On top of likely not having Le’Veon Bell in the backfield, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also taking a glaring home trend into the fray against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The Steelers, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger behind center, are 4-point favorites against the Chiefs on the NFL Week 2 odds with a 52.5-point total according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 straight-up in its last seven games against Kansas City, but the OddsShark NFL Database says it is also 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games as it continues life without Bell, the workhorse running back who is a contract holdout. After winning last week with young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are now 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games in September.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens with a 45-point total in the Thursday night game. The Ravens are 2-7 SU in their last nine games against the Bengals. The total has gone UNDER in six of the Bengals’ last seven games at night.

The Green Bay Packers are early 1.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings, with the total off the board presently due to an injury issue with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games. The Packers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games in September.

The Atlanta Falcons are 6-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers with a 44.5-point total. The Panthers are 2-8 SU and ATS in their last 10 road games against the Falcons. The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Panthers’ last 10 games against the Falcons.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7-point road favorites against the Buffalo Bills with a 42.5-point total. The Chargers are 6-1 SU in their last seven games as a favorite. The Bills are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

The New England Patriots are 1-point road favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 45-point total. The Patriots are 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in the late afternoon. The Jaguars are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games in Week 2.

The Denver Broncos are 6-point favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 46-point total. The Raiders are 1-6 SU and 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven road games. The total has gone OVER in the Broncos’ last seven games in September.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the New York Giants with a 42-point total for Sunday’s primetime matchup. The total has gone UNDER in the Cowboys’ last five games. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Giants’ last eight games.

And the Chicago Bears are 3-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks with a 43.5-point total for Monday night. The total has gone OVER in eight of the Seahawks’ last nine games against the Bears. The Bears are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games on a Monday.

Packers open season as clear betting favorites on Sunday Night Football

OddsSharkSep 8, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
Aaron Rodgers’ ballyhooed return after an injury-shortened season might well be a lesson in being skeptical when a divisional matchup has many extreme trends.

The Green Bay Packers are 7-point betting favorites against the Chicago Bears with a 46.5-point total for Sunday Night Football at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The OddsShark NFL Database has no end of ways to show that it’s been a near-decade of dominance by Green Bay in one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries, as the Packers are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Bears, as well as 7-0 straight-up and 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games at Lambeau Field.

The Bears are also 0-9 SU in their last nine divisional games, with an average margin of defeat of 10.11 points.

The proof will be in their play, but the Bears may be on an upswing after going 5-11 SU and 9-6-1 ATS last season. First-year head coach Matt Nagy has put second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky and primary targets such as wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton in a new offensive scheme, and they will be facing a Packers defense that was third-last in the NFL last season in yards allowed per pass.

In the rushing phase, Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen will try to keep the Chicago offense on the field and Rodgers idling on the sideline. Winning outright will be a tall order, but the Bears have been respectable as a big road underdog, going 4-5 ATS in their last nine road games as an underdog of at least 6.5 points, with the total going UNDER in seven of those contests.

The Packers, sixth on the Super Bowl 53 odds at +1100,  finished 7-9 SU and ATS last season after Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during their sixth game of the season. Rodgers’ credentials as a future Hall of Fame quarterback barely need burnishing, but the big question with the Packers involves whether the supporting cast, such as wide receivers Geronimo Allison, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, are good enough to give Green Bay a chance at competing in the Super Bowl.

The Bears’ two big additions on defense, linebackers Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith, will be limited on Sunday since neither has had time to get up to speed on Chicago’s schemes. But their collective presence should help the Bears with occasionally slowing down a Packers offense that had pass protection issues in 2017, allowing the fifth-most sacks (51) in the NFL.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Bears’ last nine games against the Packers, with an average combined score of 50. The total has also gone OVER in six of the Packers’ last seven games in Week 1.

