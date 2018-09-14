On Her Turf: Michele Tafoya on her SNF role, covering the NFL as a woman

By NBC SportsSep 14, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
NBC Sports’ new series with On Her Turf, Football is Female, will profile women who work in the NFL. This edition follows Sunday Night Football reporter Michele Tafoya, who gives a behind-the-scenes look at her role and details her path to becoming one of the women covering the NFL.

In the clip above, Tafoya explains all that goes into a broadcast, the hardships she overcame in her career, and the progress she’s seen women make in the industry.

Eagles slim home favorites vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football

OddsSharkSep 6, 2018, 12:51 PM EDT
Nick Foles’ sporadic play in the preseason may have fed the narrative about a Super Bowl hangover with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s also put the line for the NFL season opener in a range where Philly thrives.

The Eagles are set as 1.5-point favorites against the Falcons with a 44.5-point total on the Thursday Night Football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since 2008, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, the Eagles are 8-2 both straight up and against the spread as a home favorite of 2.5 or fewer points.

Last January’s playoff win against Atlanta also gave the Eagles a record of 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games against the Falcons.

Atlanta and quarterback Matt Ryan were 11-7 SU and 8-10 ATS overall, with the total going UNDER in their final seven games (with an average combined score of 33.86). The playoff loss against the Eagles was a microcosm of how Atlanta’s offensive whole has not been greater than the sum of its parts – which now include  rookie wide receiver Calvin Ridley opposite veteran Julio Jones – since midway through last season.

While the Eagles will not have linebacker Nigel Bradham (suspension), they had the NFL’s No. 4-ranked defense last season and the unfavorable matchup might cancel out the Falcons’ trend of being 11-3 ATS in their last 14 games at night.

The Eagles went 16-3 SU and 13-6 ATS while winning their first Super Bowl title last season and that included being 9-0 SU and 7-2 ATS when favored at home. With No. 1 quarterback Carson Wentz (ACL) ruled out, the Eagles will have to rely on their defense to buy time for Foles and the offense to find a rhythm.

The Eagles will be sacrificing some explosiveness with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery sidelined (shoulder) but between running back Jay Ajayi, slot receiver Nelson Agholor, tight end Zach Ertz and others, the Eagles have no end of ways to move the ball in sustained chunks of yardage.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of the Falcons’ last 13 games against the Eagles, with an average combined score of 40.31. The total has gone OVER in seven of the Eagles’ last nine games on a Thursday night.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

NFL preseason odds: Super Bowl rematch on board as exhibition slate continues

OddsSharkAug 16, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The New England Patriots take a decent track record as a preseason favorite into a matchup on Thursday night where both Tom Brady and Nick Foles are expected to get their first live game reps since the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles with a 42.5-point total on the NFL preseason odds according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Since 2011, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, the Patriots are 6-2 straight-up and 4-4 against the spread in the preseason as a home favorite of 3.0 or more points.

Head-to-head, New England is 8-2 SU and 6-4 ATS in its last 10 preseason games against the Eagles. The total has gone OVER in the last five preseason matchups between these teams.

The Green Bay Packers are 5.5-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 42.5-point total. The total has gone UNDER in five of the Steelers’ last six preseason games as a road underdog. The Packers are 5-0 SU and ATS in their last five preseason home games.

The Detroit Lions are 3-point betting favorites against the New York Giants with a 40.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The Giants are 6-2 ATS in their last eight preseason games as a road underdog. The Lions are 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS in their last 12 preseason home games.

The Cleveland Browns are 3-point favorites against the Buffalo Bills with a 40.5-point total. The Bills are 1-6 both SU and ATS in their last seven preseason road games and the total  finished UNDER all seven times.

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-point favorites against the Kansas City Chiefs  with a 39.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in six of the Chiefs’ last eight preseason road games. The Falcons are 4-12 ATS in their last 16 home games in the preseason.

The Carolina Panthers are 3.5-point favorites against the Miami Dolphins with a 43-point total. The Dolphins are 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six preseason games as a road underdog of 3.0 or more points. The Panthers are 3-5 ATS in their last eight preseason games as a home favorite.

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 40-point total in a Saturday exhibition matchup. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Jaguars’ last eight preseason games as a road underdog. The Vikings are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 preseason games as a home favorite of 3.0 or more points.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 41.5-point total. The total has finished UNDER in five of the Bengals’ last seven preseason road games. The Cowboys are 7-3 SU and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 preseason games as a favorite of 2.5 or more points.

The Los Angeles Rams are 2.5-point favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 38.5-point total. The Raiders are 6-2 SU in their last eight preseason games against the Rams. The Rams are 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 preseason home games.

And the Indianapolis Colts are small 1-point betting favorites against the Baltimore Ravens with a 41-point total in a Monday matchup. The Colts are 2-8 SU and 1-9 ATS in their last 10 preseason home games, with the total finishing UNDER in seven of those matchups.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.