Liverpool favored at Tottenham on Premier League odds for week

OddsSharkSep 14, 2018, 8:28 AM EDT
Liverpool and its high-octane offense, up against a spotty Tottenham defense, yields excellent opportunities for bettors this weekend.

Liverpool is a +135 away favorite on the Premier League odds with host Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +200 for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +270 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 2.5 goals.

Liverpool has either won or drawn in 11 of its last 12 matches against Tottenham in all competitions, while Tottenham has had the total go over 2.5 goals in its last five EPL games.

Being below Liverpool in the standings, Tottenham will likely try to be aggressive and press for goals, mostly likely through Harry Kane. However, Liverpool is fluent in counter-attacking; that, coupled with issues Tottenham has had defensively, mean that either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah are strong plays in the first goal or anytime scorer props.

Elsewhere, Watford (+330) has four wins in as many starts in EPL but could be in tough at home against Manchester United (+105, draw +260), who have won in 11 of their last 12 matchups against Watford in all competitions. Both teams are wont to attack through the middle, which means first-goal and anytime scorer prop bettors might want to look at wingers such as Watford’s Roberto Pererya and Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez.

Neither Bournemouth (+140) nor Leicester City (+200, draw +250) have scored more than one goal in any of their past six matchups, five of which have finished in draws. With a one-point separation in the standings, another tie is a strong possibility, and since Leicester City has Jamie Vardy back to full match fitness, there’s a good chance of open play and both teams scoring.

Wolverhampton (-140) and Burnley (+450, draw +255) are trending in disparate directions going into a Sunday matchup. Wolverhampton, whose last three matches have all gone under 2.5 goals, has nearly everyone of consequence healthy. Burnley, depleted in morale (five losses in six games) and health with Robbie Brady, Ben Gibson and Stephen Ward questionable for this weekend, might have severe trouble scoring.

Everton (+105) is favored against West Ham United (+265, draw +230) but possibly vulnerable with Richarlison among six contributors who are out injured. Both teams have scored in all five of Everton’s games, suggesting there could be some openings for West Ham to make good on a double chance bet by wringing out a draw.

And Southampton (+120) takes on Brighton (+275, draw +230) in a Monday matchup. Brighton has failed to win in its last 15 away matches in the league, meaning Southampton might be a strong parlay possibility thanks to the favorable matchup.

Cardiff City underdogs hosting Arsenal as EPL heads into break

OddsSharkAug 31, 2018, 8:17 AM EDT
Cardiff City’s persistence and the state of flux Arsenal finds itself in might be the right conditions for an upset on the final day before an international break.

Arsenal are a -180 away favorite with host Cardiff City coming back at +525 on the English Premier League odds for Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +345 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

Arsenal has one win in three fixtures under new manager Unai Emery and has yet to look greater than the sum of its parts, which of course include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The big “yes, but” with Cardiff City is as obvious as the zero on in the goals-for column on the Bluebirds’ row in the table, although their last two fixtures have ended in 0-0 draws. They are proving a pesky team that has a healthy line on the double chance (+145) and could succeed in getting already frayed Arsenal off its game.

Cardiff City is still giving Kenneth Zohore (+800 first goal scorer, +250 anytime) a window of opportunity to show he is a Premier League-worthy striker.

Leicester City (+650) will be limited on the attack against first-place Liverpool (-225, draw +380) since forward Jamie Vardy is unavailable. The best way to get value on Liverpool might be to take them to cover the alternate line of minus-2.0 goals (+200). Unscored-upon Liverpool offers +145 for a shutout victory.

West Ham United (+150), the lone team stuck on zero points, hosts Wolverhampton (+185, draw +240). If West Ham has Marko Arnautovic (knee) back after he was dinged-up last week, this might be a case where fan pessimism drives up the club’s betting value. The tie and both teams to score prop pays +325.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+125) has defeated Fulham (+235, draw +240) in their last five matchups, albeit in the second-tier Championship league, while five of their last six matches have had over 2.5 goals. There should be offense from each side and Brighton’s Glenn Murray (+400 first goal scorer, +130 anytime goal scorer) should be in the thick of it.

Both Chelsea (-345) and Bournemouth (+1000, draw +500) have yet to lose in the league, but the host Blues are of a quality where they shouldn’t bog down against mid-table teams such as the Cherries. The +110 over on the 3.5-goal total is attainable and Chelsea also offers -125 to win by more than 1.5 goals.

And Burnley (+500) has been scrambly and Manchester United (-150, draw +275) might need a statement win in a Sunday betting matchup in order to get manager Jose Mourinho off the hot seat. Taking the chalk of under 2.5 goals (-140) seems pragmatic, as this could be the kind of grinding game where goals don’t come until after the halftime break.

Man United, Tottenham matchup highlights Matchweek 3 Premier League odds

OddsSharkAug 24, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
The typically cautious approach might not work so well for Manchester United, leaving the question of whether opening it up might cater to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Manchester United is a +155 favorite on the Premier League odds with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +185 in a Matchweek 3 matchup on Monday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +220 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

While Manchester United has posted shutout victories in its last four home fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, it is coming off a shock defeat last week against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The scenario suggests that Manchester United will need to be more aggressive than it usually is, upping the chance that both teams will score (-135 yes, +105 no), which has not been the case in seven of their last eight meetings. Tottenham is one of the league’s top sides and offers -195 on the double chance.

Harry Kane (+115 anytime scorer, +350 first goal scorer) is also facing a Manchester United back line that isn’t yet shipshape, suggesting he has a chance to score for the second game in a row.

Wolverhampton (+1000) is the week’s biggest home underdog as it takes on defending champion Manchester City (-425, draw +550) in a Saturday matchup. The Wolves have nothing to lose by trying to go to toe-to-toe against Kevin De Bruyne-less Manchester City. It’s even money on both teams to score, with the over (-120) on the 3.0 total something that Manchester City and might cover on its own.

Bournemouth (+155) and Everton (+165, draw +245) offers the tightest moneyline of this week, and each team’s offensive potency indicates this could be a back-and-forth game. All both teams to score props are worth considering, including the +300 prop on both teams to score in a tie game. Everton winger Richarlison (+225) is a value play as an anytime goal scorer, even though he’s netted three in two games.

Both Arsenal (-290) and West Ham United (+700, draw +425) have lost their first two league games, but the upshot for host Arsenal is that it has won or drawn its last six matches against the London-rival Hammers. However, with Arsenal showing some leaks defensively and West Ham having attackers such as Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko in good form, the Hammers should be good for goals.

More adventurous bettors might look at West Ham on the double chance (+230), or even for a shock win.

Watford (+150) hosts Crystal Palace (+190, draw +220) in a Sunday matchup and the Hornets have failed to win any of their last seven league games against the Eagles, who hung in with Liverpool until stoppage time last Monday. It wouldn’t be a shock for Crystal Palace to wrest away an away win, with Wilfried Zaha (+210 anytime, +600 first goal scorer) tallying.

And Newcastle United (+425) has won four games and drawn twice in its last seven home games  against Chelsea (-155, draw +290). However, the Blues have tightened up their passing game under new manager Maurizio Sarri, which gives them a good chance to net an away win.

Five of Newcastle’s last six home games against Chelsea have had at least three goals.

