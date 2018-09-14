Liverpool favored at Tottenham on Premier League odds for week

Liverpool and its high-octane offense, up against a spotty Tottenham defense, yields excellent opportunities for bettors this weekend.

Liverpool is a +135 away favorite on the Premier League odds with host Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +200 for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +270 on the three-way moneyline and the total is at 2.5 goals.

Liverpool has either won or drawn in 11 of its last 12 matches against Tottenham in all competitions, while Tottenham has had the total go over 2.5 goals in its last five EPL games.

Being below Liverpool in the standings, Tottenham will likely try to be aggressive and press for goals, mostly likely through Harry Kane. However, Liverpool is fluent in counter-attacking; that, coupled with issues Tottenham has had defensively, mean that either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah are strong plays in the first goal or anytime scorer props.

Elsewhere, Watford (+330) has four wins in as many starts in EPL but could be in tough at home against Manchester United (+105, draw +260), who have won in 11 of their last 12 matchups against Watford in all competitions. Both teams are wont to attack through the middle, which means first-goal and anytime scorer prop bettors might want to look at wingers such as Watford’s Roberto Pererya and Manchester United’s Alexis Sanchez.

Neither Bournemouth (+140) nor Leicester City (+200, draw +250) have scored more than one goal in any of their past six matchups, five of which have finished in draws. With a one-point separation in the standings, another tie is a strong possibility, and since Leicester City has Jamie Vardy back to full match fitness, there’s a good chance of open play and both teams scoring.

Wolverhampton (-140) and Burnley (+450, draw +255) are trending in disparate directions going into a Sunday matchup. Wolverhampton, whose last three matches have all gone under 2.5 goals, has nearly everyone of consequence healthy. Burnley, depleted in morale (five losses in six games) and health with Robbie Brady, Ben Gibson and Stephen Ward questionable for this weekend, might have severe trouble scoring.

Everton (+105) is favored against West Ham United (+265, draw +230) but possibly vulnerable with Richarlison among six contributors who are out injured. Both teams have scored in all five of Everton’s games, suggesting there could be some openings for West Ham to make good on a double chance bet by wringing out a draw.

And Southampton (+120) takes on Brighton (+275, draw +230) in a Monday matchup. Brighton has failed to win in its last 15 away matches in the league, meaning Southampton might be a strong parlay possibility thanks to the favorable matchup.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.