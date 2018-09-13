Steelers, Packers are both betting favorites on NFL Week 2 odds

OddsSharkSep 13, 2018, 8:27 AM EDT
On top of likely not having Le’Veon Bell in the backfield, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also taking a glaring home trend into the fray against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The Steelers, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger behind center, are 4-point favorites against the Chiefs on the NFL Week 2 odds with a 52.5-point total according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 straight-up in its last seven games against Kansas City, but the OddsShark NFL Database says it is also 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games as it continues life without Bell, the workhorse running back who is a contract holdout. After winning last week with young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are now 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games in September.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens with a 45-point total in the Thursday night game. The Ravens are 2-7 SU in their last nine games against the Bengals. The total has gone UNDER in six of the Bengals’ last seven games at night.

The Green Bay Packers are early 1.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings, with the total off the board presently due to an injury issue with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games. The Packers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games in September.

The Atlanta Falcons are 6-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers with a 44.5-point total. The Panthers are 2-8 SU and ATS in their last 10 road games against the Falcons. The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Panthers’ last 10 games against the Falcons.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7-point road favorites against the Buffalo Bills with a 42.5-point total. The Chargers are 6-1 SU in their last seven games as a favorite. The Bills are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

The New England Patriots are 1-point road favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 45-point total. The Patriots are 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in the late afternoon. The Jaguars are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games in Week 2.

The Denver Broncos are 6-point favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 46-point total. The Raiders are 1-6 SU and 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven road games. The total has gone OVER in the Broncos’ last seven games in September.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the New York Giants with a 42-point total for Sunday’s primetime matchup. The total has gone UNDER in the Cowboys’ last five games. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Giants’ last eight games.

And the Chicago Bears are 3-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks with a 43.5-point total for Monday night. The total has gone OVER in eight of the Seahawks’ last nine games against the Bears. The Bears are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games on a Monday.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Packers open season as clear betting favorites on Sunday Night Football

OddsSharkSep 8, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
Aaron Rodgers’ ballyhooed return after an injury-shortened season might well be a lesson in being skeptical when a divisional matchup has many extreme trends.

The Green Bay Packers are 7-point betting favorites against the Chicago Bears with a 46.5-point total for Sunday Night Football at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The OddsShark NFL Database has no end of ways to show that it’s been a near-decade of dominance by Green Bay in one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries, as the Packers are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Bears, as well as 7-0 straight-up and 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games at Lambeau Field.

The Bears are also 0-9 SU in their last nine divisional games, with an average margin of defeat of 10.11 points.

The proof will be in their play, but the Bears may be on an upswing after going 5-11 SU and 9-6-1 ATS last season. First-year head coach Matt Nagy has put second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky and primary targets such as wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton in a new offensive scheme, and they will be facing a Packers defense that was third-last in the NFL last season in yards allowed per pass.

In the rushing phase, Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen will try to keep the Chicago offense on the field and Rodgers idling on the sideline. Winning outright will be a tall order, but the Bears have been respectable as a big road underdog, going 4-5 ATS in their last nine road games as an underdog of at least 6.5 points, with the total going UNDER in seven of those contests.

The Packers, sixth on the Super Bowl 53 odds at +1100,  finished 7-9 SU and ATS last season after Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone during their sixth game of the season. Rodgers’ credentials as a future Hall of Fame quarterback barely need burnishing, but the big question with the Packers involves whether the supporting cast, such as wide receivers Geronimo Allison, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb and veteran tight end Jimmy Graham, are good enough to give Green Bay a chance at competing in the Super Bowl.

The Bears’ two big additions on defense, linebackers Khalil Mack and Roquan Smith, will be limited on Sunday since neither has had time to get up to speed on Chicago’s schemes. But their collective presence should help the Bears with occasionally slowing down a Packers offense that had pass protection issues in 2017, allowing the fifth-most sacks (51) in the NFL.

The total has gone OVER in seven of the Bears’ last nine games against the Packers, with an average combined score of 50. The total has also gone OVER in six of the Packers’ last seven games in Week 1.

NFL Preseason Odds: Eagles, Patriots among Week 1 betting favorites

OddsSharkAug 9, 2018, 9:25 AM EDT
All streaks come to an end, and the Philadelphia Eagles take a lengthy one into their preseason opener against their cross-state counterpart.

The Eagles, with third-string Nate Sudfeld as the only healthy seasoned quarterback on the depth chart, are three-point favorites on the NFL preseason odds against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 33-point total for their exhibition matchup on Thursday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Eagles are 9-0 both straight-up and against the spread in their last nine preseason home games as they head into an opener where neither Carson Wentz (knee) or Nick Foles (neck) are expected to play. The Steelers, who will use QBs Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph, are 4-8 SU and 5-7 ATS in their last 12 preseason road games.

Also Thursday, the New England Patriots are a three-point betting favorite against the Washington Redskins with a 37-point total. The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Redskins’ last 10 preseason road games. The Patriots are 4-6 ATS in their last 10 preseason home games as a favorite of three points or more.

The Cincinnati Bengals are two-point favorites against the Chicago Bears with a 35.5-point total. The total has gone UNDER in seven of Cincinnati’s last 10 preseason games as a home favorite.

The Miami Dolphins are a 1.5-point favorite against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 34-point total. The Buccaneers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine preseason games against the Dolphins. The total has gone UNDER in 17 of the last 20 preseason games in this matchup.

The Cleveland Browns are a one-point road favorite against the New York Giants with a 35-point total. The total has gone UNDER in five of the Browns’ last seven preseason road games. The Giants are 4-8-1 ATS in their last 13 preseason home games.

The Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans in a pick’em with a 34.5-point total. The Titans are 3-7 in their last 10 preseason road games. The Packers are 7-1 SU in their last eight preseason home games.

The San Francisco 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Dallas Cowboys with a 35-point total. The Cowboys are 0-10 SU and 2-8 ATS in their last 10 preseason road games as an underdog of three points or more, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of the 49ers’ last 12 preseason games as a favorite of three points or more.

The Oakland Raiders are a three-point favorite against the Detroit Lions with a 36-point total in a Friday matchup. The Lions are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 preseason road games. The Raiders are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 preseason games as a home favorite, with the total finishing OVER eight times.

The Denver Broncos host the Minnesota Vikings in a pick’em with a 34.5-point total in a Saturday contest. The Vikings are 6-2 SU and ATS in their last eight preseason games. The total has gone UNDER in six of the Broncos’ last eight preseason home games.

And the Arizona Cardinals are a 2.5-point favorite against the Los Angeles Chargers with a 36-point total. The Chargers are 2-8 SU and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 preseason road games. The Cardinals are 3-6 SU and ATS in their last nine preseason games as a home favorite.

