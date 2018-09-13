Steelers, Packers are both betting favorites on NFL Week 2 odds

On top of likely not having Le’Veon Bell in the backfield, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also taking a glaring home trend into the fray against the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

The Steelers, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger behind center, are 4-point favorites against the Chiefs on the NFL Week 2 odds with a 52.5-point total according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Pittsburgh is 6-1 straight-up in its last seven games against Kansas City, but the OddsShark NFL Database says it is also 0-5 against the spread in its last five home games as it continues life without Bell, the workhorse running back who is a contract holdout. After winning last week with young quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are now 9-2 ATS in their last 11 road games in September.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens with a 45-point total in the Thursday night game. The Ravens are 2-7 SU in their last nine games against the Bengals. The total has gone UNDER in six of the Bengals’ last seven games at night.

The Green Bay Packers are early 1.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Vikings, with the total off the board presently due to an injury issue with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games. The Packers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games in September.

The Atlanta Falcons are 6-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers with a 44.5-point total. The Panthers are 2-8 SU and ATS in their last 10 road games against the Falcons. The total has gone UNDER in eight of the Panthers’ last 10 games against the Falcons.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7-point road favorites against the Buffalo Bills with a 42.5-point total. The Chargers are 6-1 SU in their last seven games as a favorite. The Bills are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

The New England Patriots are 1-point road favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 45-point total. The Patriots are 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in the late afternoon. The Jaguars are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games in Week 2.

The Denver Broncos are 6-point favorites against the Oakland Raiders with a 46-point total. The Raiders are 1-6 SU and 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven road games. The total has gone OVER in the Broncos’ last seven games in September.

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the New York Giants with a 42-point total for Sunday’s primetime matchup. The total has gone UNDER in the Cowboys’ last five games. The total has gone UNDER in seven of the Giants’ last eight games.

And the Chicago Bears are 3-point favorites against the Seattle Seahawks with a 43.5-point total for Monday night. The total has gone OVER in eight of the Seahawks’ last nine games against the Bears. The Bears are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games on a Monday.

