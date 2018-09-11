College football odds: Week 3 favorites include Auburn, Texas, Notre Dame

The sharps are defying bettors to gauge how much Jarrett Stidham has evolved since the last rivalry game between Auburn and Louisiana State.

The Auburn Tigers, with quarterback Stidham behind center, are 9.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers on the college football odds for Week 3 with a 44.5-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that Auburn has strong recent and head-to-head trends, which include being 7-1 straight-up and 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight conference home games, as well as 7-3 SU and ATS in its last 10 home games against LSU. However, Auburn’s come-from-ahead road loss against LSU last September contributed to an 0-7 ATS record in its last seven games in Week 3.

It’s only the 10th time since 1998 that LSU is a road underdog of 7.5 or more points, but it might be more pertinent that LSU is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone UNDER in eight of LSU’s last nine games on the road against Auburn.

The Boston College Eagles are 7-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 51.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in Boston College’s last eight games against Wake Forest, with an average total of 34.5 points. Wake Forest is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 12.5-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 57.6-point total in a Saturday matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Ohio State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against the Big 12. TCU is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in September.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 20.5-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels with a 71-point total. Alabama is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games on the road against teams with winning records. Mississippi is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home.

The Texas Longhorns are 3-point favorites against the USC Trojans with a 49-point total. USC is 0-5 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Texas’s last 22 games, with an average total of 50.55 points.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 14.5-point betting favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores with a 53-point total. Vanderbilt is 15-6 ATS in its last 21 games on the road in September. Notre Dame is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 17.5-point favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 57.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in 15 of Oklahoma’s last 19 games on the road, with an average combined score of 75.11. Iowa State is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the Boise State Broncos with a 63.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in 12 of Boise State’s last 15 games on the road in September. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma State’s last 10 games at home in September.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 4-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 51-point total. West Virginia has won its first two games of the season but is 1-6 SU in its last seven games after consecutive wins. North Carolina State is 4-0 SU and ATS in its last four games against the Big 12.

And the Central Florida Golden Knights are 14.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 55.5-point total. Central Florida is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 games on the road. The total has gone OVER in seven of North Carolina’s last 10 games in September.

