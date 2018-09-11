Getty Images

College football odds: Week 3 favorites include Auburn, Texas, Notre Dame

OddsSharkSep 11, 2018, 10:48 AM EDT
The sharps are defying bettors to gauge how much Jarrett Stidham has evolved since the last rivalry game between Auburn and Louisiana State.

The Auburn Tigers, with quarterback Stidham behind center, are 9.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers on the college football odds for Week 3 with a 44.5-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that Auburn has strong recent and head-to-head trends, which include being 7-1 straight-up and 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight conference home games, as well as 7-3 SU and ATS in its last 10 home games against LSU. However, Auburn’s come-from-ahead road loss against LSU last September contributed to an 0-7 ATS record in its last seven games in Week 3.

It’s only the 10th time since 1998 that LSU is a road underdog of 7.5 or more points, but it might be more pertinent that LSU is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games. The total has gone UNDER in eight of LSU’s last nine games on the road against Auburn.

The Boston College Eagles are 7-point road favorites against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons with a 51.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in Boston College’s last eight games against Wake Forest, with an average total of 34.5 points. Wake Forest is 2-10 SU in its last 12 games at home against teams with winning records.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 12.5-point favorites against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 57.6-point total in a Saturday matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Ohio State is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games against the Big 12. TCU is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games in September.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 20.5-point favorites against the Mississippi Rebels with a 71-point total. Alabama is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games on the road against teams with winning records. Mississippi is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games at home.

The Texas Longhorns are 3-point favorites against the USC Trojans with a 49-point total. USC is 0-5 ATS in its last five games. The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Texas’s last 22 games, with an average total of 50.55 points.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 14.5-point betting favorites against the Vanderbilt Commodores with a 53-point total. Vanderbilt is 15-6 ATS in its last 21 games on the road in September. Notre Dame is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The Oklahoma Sooners are 17.5-point favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 57.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in 15 of Oklahoma’s last 19 games on the road, with an average combined score of 75.11. Iowa State is 6-1-1 ATS in its last eight games against its conference.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are 3-point favorites against the Boise State Broncos with a 63.5-point total. The total has gone OVER in 12 of Boise State’s last 15 games on the road in September. The total has gone OVER in eight of Oklahoma State’s last 10 games at home in September.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 4-point road favorites against the North Carolina State Wolfpack with a 51-point total. West Virginia has won its first two games of the season but is 1-6 SU in its last seven games after consecutive wins. North Carolina State is 4-0 SU and ATS in its last four games against the Big 12.

And the Central Florida Golden Knights are 14.5-point favorites against the North Carolina Tar Heels with a 55.5-point total. Central Florida is 8-2-1 ATS in its last 11 games on the road. The total has gone OVER in seven of North Carolina’s last 10 games in September.

College football odds: Stanford favored over USC to highlight Week 2 slate


OddsSharkSep 4, 2018, 8:51 AM EDT
Not only is Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love going up against an opponent that is fresh off giving up more than 300 rushing yards to a non-Power Five team, but the betting trends also point toward the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.

Stanford, led by Love, are 3.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the USC Trojans with a 54-point total for their matchup on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that Stanford is 9-0 straight-up in its last nine home games and 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against USC. The Trojans, on top of needing to tighten up their rush defense after being gashed for 308 yards during a win against Nevada-Las Vegas last week, also need to get past some early-season travel woes, as they are 3-14 ATS in their last 17 road games in September.

The total has gone UNDER in six of USC’s last eight games on the road with an average combined score of 56.0 points, and the total has also gone UNDER in six of Stanford’s last eight games in Week 2.

Elsewhere, the TCU Horned Frogs are 23-point road betting favorites against the SMU Mustangs with a 61-point total in a Friday matchup. TCU is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on the road, and the total has gone UNDER in 10 of TCU’s last 12 road games with an average combined score of 46.75.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 49-point total in a Saturday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Iowa State’s last 13 games against Iowa (average total: 43.31). Iowa is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 8.5-point road favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 58-point total. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Penn State’s last 13 games on the road (average total: 60.92). Pittsburgh is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games at home in September.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 9.5-point road favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 53.5-point total. Mississippi State is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games in September. Kansas State is 9-0 SU in its last nine games at home in September.

The Oklahoma Sooners are heavy 29-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins with a 64-point total. UCLA is 0-10 SU in its last 10 games on the road, with a 14.6-point average margin of defeat. The total has gone OVER in five of Oklahoma’s last six games at home in September.

The Michigan State Spartans are seven-point road favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 56-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Michigan State’s last six games against the Pac-12. The total has gone OVER in six of Arizona State’s last seven games (average total: 70.29).

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 33.5-point favorites against the Ball State Cardinals with a 61.5-point total. Ball State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games on the road in September. Notre Dame is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games in Week 2.

The Clemson Tigers are 12.5-point road favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 54-point total. Clemson is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games in September and the total has gone UNDER in six of Clemson’s last seven road games in September. Texas A&M is 7-19-1 ATS in its last 27 games at home.

And the Georgia Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks with a 51-point total. The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Georgia’s last 20 games against South Carolina (average total: 41.1). South Carolina is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

College Football Week 1 Odds: Notre Dame Among the Betting Favorites

OddsSharkAug 29, 2018, 8:31 AM EDT
It is odd to see Notre Dame getting less than a field goal on home turf, which happens to be a big factor in its series with Michigan.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 1-point favorites against the Michigan Wolverines on the college football Week 1 odds with a 47-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database says this is only the eighth time in the last 22 seasons that Notre Dame has been favored by 2.5 or fewer points at Notre Dame Stadium, but with quarterback Brandon Wimbush and nine defensive starters back from last year, they have a chance to build on being 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games.

Michigan has added quarterback Shea Patterson to a nucleus that includes 10 returning starters on the other side of the ball, and it is 11-0 straight-up in its last 11 September games. It’s the first time the teams have met since 2014 – an entire recruiting cycle ago – and the home team is 13-3 SU in the last 16 matchups.

Elsewhere this week, the Purdue Boilermakers are 1-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 51.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. Northwestern is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games on the road. The total has gone OVER in 13 of Purdue’s last 17 games at home, with an average total of 62.71.

The Wisconsin Badgers are heavy 35.5-point favorites against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with a 52.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The total has gone OVER in six of Western Kentucky’s last eight games, with an average combined score of 59.63. Wisconsin is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 1.

The Ohio State Badgers are 38-point favorites against the Oregon State Beavers with a 64-point total in a Saturday matchup. Oregon State is 0-19 SU in its last 19 road games, with an average margin of defeat of 24.63 points. Ohio State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games at home.

The Texas Longhorns are 13.5-point favorites against the Maryland Terrapins with a 56.5-point total at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Texas is 16-4 SU and 12-8 ATS in its last 20 games as a double-digit favorite. The total has gone OVER in seven of Maryland’s last nine games, with an average total of 57.11.

The Auburn Tigers are 1.5-point favorites against the Washington Huskies with a 48-point total at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Washington is 0-4 ATS in its last four games as an underdog. The total has gone UNDER in six of Auburn’s last nine games in September.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24.5-point betting favorites against the Louisville Cardinals with a 60.5-point total at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Louisville is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games as a double digit underdog. Alabama is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 1.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 10-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 61.5-point total at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Tennessee is 1-5 SU and ATS in its last six games against the Big 12. West Virginia is 1-5 ATS in its last six games in September.

The Miami Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers with a 48-point total in a Sunday matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The total has gone UNDER in eight of Miami’s last 10 games as a favorite of 4.0 or fewer points. LSU is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games against the ACC.

And the Florida State Seminoles are 7.5-point favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 57-point total in a Monday matchup. The total has gone OVER in Virginia Tech’s last five games against Florida State. Florida State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against its conference.

