College football odds: Stanford favored over USC to highlight Week 2 slate

Not only is Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Love going up against an opponent that is fresh off giving up more than 300 rushing yards to a non-Power Five team, but the betting trends also point toward the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.

Stanford, led by Love, are 3.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the USC Trojans with a 54-point total for their matchup on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database shows that Stanford is 9-0 straight-up in its last nine home games and 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against USC. The Trojans, on top of needing to tighten up their rush defense after being gashed for 308 yards during a win against Nevada-Las Vegas last week, also need to get past some early-season travel woes, as they are 3-14 ATS in their last 17 road games in September.

The total has gone UNDER in six of USC’s last eight games on the road with an average combined score of 56.0 points, and the total has also gone UNDER in six of Stanford’s last eight games in Week 2.

Elsewhere, the TCU Horned Frogs are 23-point road betting favorites against the SMU Mustangs with a 61-point total in a Friday matchup. TCU is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on the road, and the total has gone UNDER in 10 of TCU’s last 12 road games with an average combined score of 46.75.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites against the Iowa State Cyclones with a 49-point total in a Saturday matchup. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Iowa State’s last 13 games against Iowa (average total: 43.31). Iowa is 5-1 ATS in its last six home games.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are 8.5-point road favorites against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 58-point total. The total has gone OVER in 10 of Penn State’s last 13 games on the road (average total: 60.92). Pittsburgh is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games at home in September.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 9.5-point road favorites against the Kansas State Wildcats with a 53.5-point total. Mississippi State is 14-6 ATS in its last 20 games in September. Kansas State is 9-0 SU in its last nine games at home in September.

The Oklahoma Sooners are heavy 29-point favorites against the UCLA Bruins with a 64-point total. UCLA is 0-10 SU in its last 10 games on the road, with a 14.6-point average margin of defeat. The total has gone OVER in five of Oklahoma’s last six games at home in September.

The Michigan State Spartans are seven-point road favorites against the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 56-point total. The total has gone OVER in five of Michigan State’s last six games against the Pac-12. The total has gone OVER in six of Arizona State’s last seven games (average total: 70.29).

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 33.5-point favorites against the Ball State Cardinals with a 61.5-point total. Ball State is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games on the road in September. Notre Dame is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 games in Week 2.

The Clemson Tigers are 12.5-point road favorites against the Texas A&M Aggies with a 54-point total. Clemson is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games in September and the total has gone UNDER in six of Clemson’s last seven road games in September. Texas A&M is 7-19-1 ATS in its last 27 games at home.

And the Georgia Bulldogs are 9.5-point favorites against the South Carolina Gamecocks with a 51-point total. The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Georgia’s last 20 games against South Carolina (average total: 41.1). South Carolina is 7-2-1 ATS in its last 10 games.

