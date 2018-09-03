AP Photo

Madison Keys returns to U.S. Open quarters

Associated PressSep 3, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Madison Keys returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 35 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

Keys was an Open finalist a year ago and lost to Sloane Stephens. She lost to Stephens again this year in the French Open semis.

The 14th-seeded Keys will play the winner of the Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Maria Sharapova match in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys has reached at least the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slams this year. She had six aces and no double faults Monday in perhaps her best performance of the tournament.

Juan Martin del Potro to face John Isner in U.S. Open quarters

Associated PressSep 2, 2018, 11:46 PM EDT
NEW YORK  — No. 3 seed Juan Martin del Potro continued his easy march through the U.S. Open, beating No. 20 Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals for the third year in a row.

The 2009 tournament champion has won all 12 sets he’s played at Flushing Meadows so far in 2018.

Against Coric, del Potro produced 18 of his 33 winners with his powerful forehand.

The key came early, when del Potro broke in the last game of the opening set.

Stephens returns to quarters with win over Mertens

Associated PressSep 2, 2018, 9:05 PM EDT
NEW YORK — It was quite a point, one that showed off the best of Sloane Stephens’ versatile game, and so a reporter began recounting what happened to the defending U.S. Open champion after she won Sunday night to get back to the quarterfinals.

Stephens interrupted. She did not think the retelling did it justice. At all.

“You are not describing that point good. But I know what you’re talking about,” Stephens said, then proceeded to give her own play-by-play.

“She hit a drop shot. I hit a drop shot back. Then she lobs me to my forehand. I ran back and hit a forehand cross-court — and the crowd went crazy,” she said. “You didn’t describe it like that. You were getting lost in there. I think that was a great point.”

Certainly was. And that chase-down, tunaround, hook-shot of a passing winner just showed a glimpse of how the No. 3 Stephens can go from defense to offense with flair, as she did repeatedly during her 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 15 Elise Mertens of Belgium in the fourth round.

There were other, similar efforts of that sort by the 25-year-old American. Not that she works on those kinds of improvisational moves while training.

“Never, never, never. I’m the type of person, if the ball goes over my head, I’m like, ‘Whatever,’ in practice. I don’t practice that. I think it makes it unnatural. It makes you try to do too much if you’re practicing trick shots. I don’t know how (Nick) Kyrgios and guys like that do it,” Stephens said.

“Just like I always say: Get your racket on it. Make a play on the ball. Make your opponent play an extra ball. That’s the most important thing to me,” she continued. “Sometimes it doesn’t have to be the best shot, but making them play another shot, you might get another opportunity. I worked really hard on that instead of trying to hit a trick shot or do fancy stuff. Just simple: Make them play an extra ball and see what happens.”

Sure worked against Mertens.

Next match, Stephens can employ that strategy against No. 19 Anastasia Sevastova of Latvia. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s U.S. Open quarterfinal, won by Stephens in a third-set tiebreaker.

It’s the third time in a row Sevastova made it to the final eight at Flushing Meadows.

“There’s a pattern maybe, because,” she said, “because some tournaments I play always good.”