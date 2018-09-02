Novak Djokovic rolls to fourth round of U.S. Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic moved closer to a possible U.S. Open quarterfinal against Roger Federer with an efficient 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 26 Richard Gasquet in the third round.

Djokovic saved all five break points he faced.

He is now 13-1 for his career against Gasquet, including 11 wins in a row.

Djokovic has won two of his 13 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows. He’ll face Joao Sousa of Portugal in the fourth round Monday. Win that, and a meeting with 20-time major champion Roger Federer could be next.