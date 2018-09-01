AP Images

Serena Williams: Athletes should be grateful for Kaepernick

Associated PressSep 1, 2018, 12:27 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Serena Williams said every athlete “should be completely grateful and honored” for the protests started by former NFL players Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid.

Kaepernick and Reid, two former San Francisco 49ers now out of the league, were each given huge ovations when they were introduced and shown on the big screen during the match between Serena and Venus Williams at the U.S. Open on Friday night. Serena Williams said she was focused on the match and did not notice the pair in the stands. Reid raised his fist and Kaepernick smiled for the fans.

Kaepernick tweeted a photo of his young niece with Serena and wrote, “Lani lost it when Serena surprised her after the match!!! Thank you so much Serena !!!”

Serena said she was grateful for the stand they took that has seen both players take on the NFL. An arbitrator is sending Kaepernick’s grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league’s request to throw out the quarterback’s claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice. A similar grievance is still pending by unsigned safety Eric Reid, who played with Kaepernick in San Francisco and joined in the protests.

Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.

“I think every athlete, every human, and definitely every African-American should be completely grateful and honored how Colin and Eric are doing so much more for the greater good, so to say,” Serena said. “They really use their platform in ways that is really unfathomable. I feel like they obviously have great respect from a lot of their peers, especially other athletes, people that really are looking for social change.”

Serena Williams equaled her most-lopsided victory ever in 30 professional meetings with sister Venus, beating her 6-1, 6-2 in the third round.

US Open … and shut: Stephens gets past Azarenka indoors


Associated PressAug 31, 2018, 5:56 PM EDT
NEW YORK – Sloane Stephens doesn’t betray much emotion on the court, so all of the double fist pumps at the conclusion of her U.S. Open match against former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka made perfectly clear just how tight and tense things had been.

Stephens, the defending champion and No. 3 seed, grabbed the last three games after returning from a brief break while the Arthur Ashe Stadium’s roof was shut Friday and pulled out a 6-3, 6-4 victory over two-time runner-up Azarenka to reach the fourth round.

What helped Stephens after the 8-minute delay?

“Just kind of refocusing,” she said.

Stephens went from up a set and a break at 3-1 in the second to down 4-3 when Azarenka took three games in a row. With light rain falling, play was halted while the cover was closed – although play carried on everywhere else, including the new Louis Armstrong Stadium, the only other arena at Flushing Meadows with a retractable roof.

“The man upstairs was looking out for me,” Stephens said. “Unlucky for her.”

When they resumed, she took control.

“I mean, of course it was a change of momentum. I won’t be sitting here finding excuses; it’s just what happens. You just have to accept (it),” said Azarenka, a former No. 1 who won the Australian Open twice and lost to Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final twice. “I just think from the tournament side, if they (are) expecting the showers, I think it might be better to just close the roof right from the beginning. I think it would just be smarter.”

This was a match filled with lengthy exchanges and some fantastic shotmaking by both women.

Stephens was just a bit better, particularly on the most crucial points. She won half of Azarenka’s 10 service games. And Stephens also made 10 fewer unforced errors, 27-17.

This is Stephens’ sixth Grand Slam tournament since she had foot surgery in January 2017, and the other five followed a boom-or-bust pattern: In two, she reached the final, including at the French Open in June; in the other three, she exited in the first round.

This time, the American will seek a quarterfinal spot when she faces No. 15 Elise Mertens of Belgium on Sunday.

Mertens, who beat Stephens at a recent hard-court tuneup tournament, reached the fourth round in New York for the first time by defeating No. 23 Barbora Strycova 6-3, 7-6 (4). The other fourth-round matchup in that quarter will be No. 7 Elina Svitolina against No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova.

Scheduled for later Friday was the most-anticipated matchup of the women’s field so far: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams, Part 30. It’s their earliest meeting at a Grand Slam tournament in 20 years.

 

Djokovic wins battle with his ‘other me’ to beat Sandgren


Associated PressAug 31, 2018, 1:49 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Novak Djokovic had become rattled by Tennys Sandgren and a boisterous Arthur Ashe Stadium that knocked him off his game.

But his most troublesome antagonist at the U.S. Open came from within.

“The other me,” Djokovic said with a smile, “that my first me doesn’t like.”

The alternate version of himself that Djokovic detests – when his mind, more than his skill, becomes the problem – surfaced in a puzzling third set when the 31-year-old Serb was only one point from victory but couldn’t close the deal.

“You just have to accept it sometimes,” Djokovic said. “But that’s being a human being, I guess. Not human doing.”

Whatever it was, Djokovic straightened himself and kept on a path toward a third U.S. Open championship .

Djokovic wasted a match point in the third set, before going on to win 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2 against Sandgren on Thursday night at the U.S. Open to reach the third round.

Djokovic had a much easier victory over Sandgren, an American ranked 61st, in Wimbledon’s first round this year, dropping only six games in all.

The 13-time major champion seemed to be along the same path at Flushing Meadows, standing one point from victory while leading 5-4 in the third set as Sandgren served at 30-40. But Sandgren ended an 11-stroke exchange with a forehand winner, then took the tiebreaker .

Sandgren, who made a surprising run to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, noticed Djokovic’s dip in the third.

“It’s tough to stay really focused and clean for three full sets. It’s just difficult to do,” Sandgren said. “If anybody can do it, he can. But he definitely blinked there for a moment.”

Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 champion, regained the upper hand with an early break in the fourth and was on his way.

But it wasn’t a fan-friendly victory.

Djokovic whined at Wimbledon when he was booed at times on Centre Court and he complained again at the U.S. Open about fans who turned the night session into a bit of a party.

He got on the fans during his post-match interview on the court for talking during points and said he lost his concentration.

“You can’t expect that 23,000 people are quiet,” he said. “That’s the beauty of night session U.S. Open. Everybody knows that. Wimbledon is all white, it’s tradition. You can’t hear a sound when you play a point. Here it’s different. That’s why these majors are unique in their own way.”

He has reunited with coach Marian Vajda – they briefly parted ways and Djokovic had a brief dalliance with Andre Agassi – to marked improvement. Djokovic knocked off Roger Federer in August to win a title in Cincinnati and a renewed focus with Vajda has been a key factor.

“When he came back, obviously we had to analyze what has happened in the last 12 months that we were not together and try to understand the situation with my body, with my game,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic, who missed last year’s Open with a sore elbow, won his 13th Grand Slam title this year at Wimbledon.

To get 14, he’ll have to keep his “other me” under wraps.

