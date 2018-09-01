Maria Sharapova advances to fourth round of U.S. Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova returned to the U.S. Open’s fourth round by beating No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2.

The 22nd-seeded Sharapova got plenty of help: 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko hit 41 unforced errors and only 10 winners.

Sharapova won the 2006 title at Flushing Meadows, but she’s only been past the fourth round once since then.

Ostapenko’s exit left only four of the top 13 women’s seeds in the draw.