Madison Keys rallies to reach Round of 16

NEW YORK — Madison Keys rallied after dropping the first set and the U.S. Open finalist from a year ago beat Aleksandra Krunic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Keys lost to Sloane Stephens in the final last year and lost to her again this year in the French Open semis. But Keys has been plagued with injuries for most of the season and slipped out of the top 10 in the rankings.

The 14th-seeded Keys looked out of sorts in the first set but she was resilient the rest of the way and won 12 of the last 15 games. She said she was nervous — she even whiffed on an overhead — but thanked the crowd for pulling her through into the round of 16.