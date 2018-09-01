Madison Keys rallies to reach Round of 16

NEW YORK — Madison Keys rallied after dropping the first set and the U.S. Open finalist from a year ago beat Aleksandra Krunic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Keys lost to Sloane Stephens in the final last year and lost to her again this year in the French Open semis. But Keys has been plagued with injuries for most of the season and slipped out of the top 10 in the rankings.
The 14th-seeded Keys looked out of sorts in the first set but she was resilient the rest of the way and won 12 of the last 15 games. She said she was nervous — she even whiffed on an overhead — but thanked the crowd for pulling her through into the round of 16.
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic moved closer to a possible U.S. Open quarterfinal against Roger Federer with an efficient 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 26 Richard Gasquet in the third round.
Djokovic saved all five break points he faced.
He is now 13-1 for his career against Gasquet, including 11 wins in a row.
Djokovic has won two of his 13 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows. He’ll face Joao Sousa of Portugal in the fourth round Monday. Win that, and a meeting with 20-time major champion Roger Federer could be next.
Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova returned to the U.S. Open’s fourth round by beating No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2.
The 22nd-seeded Sharapova got plenty of help: 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko hit 41 unforced errors and only 10 winners.
Sharapova won the 2006 title at Flushing Meadows, but she’s only been past the fourth round once since then.
Ostapenko’s exit left only four of the top 13 women’s seeds in the draw.