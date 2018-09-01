Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber eliminated from U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber has been eliminated, leaving none of this year’s Grand Slam winners left in the U.S. Open.
No. 29 seed Dominika Cibulkova rallied Saturday to beat the fourth-seeded Kerber 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, leaving only one of the top-four seeds on the women’s side in the tournament after three rounds.
Top-ranked Simona Halep, the French Open champion, was eliminated in the first round. Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, the No. 2 seed, fell in the second.
Only No. 3 seed and defending champion Sloane Stephens remains among the top-four seeds.
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic moved closer to a possible U.S. Open quarterfinal against Roger Federer with an efficient 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 26 Richard Gasquet in the third round.
Djokovic saved all five break points he faced.
He is now 13-1 for his career against Gasquet, including 11 wins in a row.
Djokovic has won two of his 13 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows. He’ll face Joao Sousa of Portugal in the fourth round Monday. Win that, and a meeting with 20-time major champion Roger Federer could be next.
Five-time major champion Maria Sharapova returned to the U.S. Open’s fourth round by beating No. 10 seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2.
The 22nd-seeded Sharapova got plenty of help: 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko hit 41 unforced errors and only 10 winners.
Sharapova won the 2006 title at Flushing Meadows, but she’s only been past the fourth round once since then.
Ostapenko’s exit left only four of the top 13 women’s seeds in the draw.