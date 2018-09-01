Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber eliminated from U.S. Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber has been eliminated, leaving none of this year’s Grand Slam winners left in the U.S. Open.

No. 29 seed Dominika Cibulkova rallied Saturday to beat the fourth-seeded Kerber 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, leaving only one of the top-four seeds on the women’s side in the tournament after three rounds.

Top-ranked Simona Halep, the French Open champion, was eliminated in the first round. Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, the No. 2 seed, fell in the second.

Only No. 3 seed and defending champion Sloane Stephens remains among the top-four seeds.