No. 2 Wozniacki follows No. 1 Halep on way out at US Open

Associated PressAug 31, 2018, 1:43 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) All it took was two rounds at the U.S. Open for the top two seeded women to leave the draw, with No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki following No. 1 Simona Halep on the way out.

For Wozniacki, a two-time finalist at Flushing Meadows and the reigning Australian Open champion, her 6-4, 6-2 loss to 36th-ranked Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine on Thursday night was a second consecutive second-round Grand Slam exit.

Both Wozniacki and Halep, who was upset on Day 1, were beaten at the new Louis Armstrong Stadium. Two-time major champion Garbine Muguruza lost there, too, in the second round, so there’s something of a reputation already for the rebuilt arena.

“Guess Wimbledon used to have a `Graveyard Court,”‘ Wozniacki said, referring to the old Court No. 2 at the All England Club, which was infamous for upsets before it was torn down. “Maybe that is going to be the new `Graveyard Court.’ I think it’s a little too early to tell.”

For years, Wozniacki had to endure questions about why she was able to reach No. 1 in the rankings but wasn’t able to claim a major championship. She finally filled that gap on her resume this January in Melbourne, but if a burden was lifted, the Dane hasn’t played like it.

Wozniacki is 5-3 in Grand Slam matches since, following a fourth-round showing at the French Open with second-round departures at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, where she was the runner-up in 2009 and 2014.

She was asked whether having the Australian Open trophy makes these sorts of setbacks more acceptable.

“I don’t think it’s easier,” she replied. “I don’t think it ever gets easier.”

Tsurenko, meanwhile, has never been past the fourth round at any Grand Slam tournament.

“I was really brave, I think, today,” she said.

Things didn’t look good for her at the outset, when she shook her right forearm and had a trainer come out to massage it at changeovers. Tsurenko said she hurt it Monday and the pain returned when she served early in Thursday night’s match. From that moment on, Tsurenko decided she would just hit soft serves, instead of flat ones, to try to help her arm.

Essentially, she just wanted to put the ball in play. That worked: Wozniacki wound up her own undoing in many ways, producing 35 unforced errors and only six winners.

“She was playing smarter than me. She played the game that I was supposed to be playing. She got a lot of balls back. She played with the angles. She waited for the short ball. When the short ball came, she played aggressive. She went back and kept the ball in play when she had to,” Wozniacki said. “I should have made better adjustments. I just didn’t.”

Djokovic wins battle with his ‘other me’ to beat Sandgren

Associated PressAug 31, 2018, 1:49 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Novak Djokovic had become rattled by Tennys Sandgren and a boisterous Arthur Ashe Stadium that knocked him off his game.

But his most troublesome antagonist at the U.S. Open came from within.

“The other me,” Djokovic said with a smile, “that my first me doesn’t like.”

The alternate version of himself that Djokovic detests – when his mind, more than his skill, becomes the problem – surfaced in a puzzling third set when the 31-year-old Serb was only one point from victory but couldn’t close the deal.

“You just have to accept it sometimes,” Djokovic said. “But that’s being a human being, I guess. Not human doing.”

Whatever it was, Djokovic straightened himself and kept on a path toward a third U.S. Open championship .

Djokovic wasted a match point in the third set, before going on to win 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2 against Sandgren on Thursday night at the U.S. Open to reach the third round.

Djokovic had a much easier victory over Sandgren, an American ranked 61st, in Wimbledon’s first round this year, dropping only six games in all.

The 13-time major champion seemed to be along the same path at Flushing Meadows, standing one point from victory while leading 5-4 in the third set as Sandgren served at 30-40. But Sandgren ended an 11-stroke exchange with a forehand winner, then took the tiebreaker .

Sandgren, who made a surprising run to the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, noticed Djokovic’s dip in the third.

“It’s tough to stay really focused and clean for three full sets. It’s just difficult to do,” Sandgren said. “If anybody can do it, he can. But he definitely blinked there for a moment.”

Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 champion, regained the upper hand with an early break in the fourth and was on his way.

But it wasn’t a fan-friendly victory.

Djokovic whined at Wimbledon when he was booed at times on Centre Court and he complained again at the U.S. Open about fans who turned the night session into a bit of a party.

He got on the fans during his post-match interview on the court for talking during points and said he lost his concentration.

“You can’t expect that 23,000 people are quiet,” he said. “That’s the beauty of night session U.S. Open. Everybody knows that. Wimbledon is all white, it’s tradition. You can’t hear a sound when you play a point. Here it’s different. That’s why these majors are unique in their own way.”

He has reunited with coach Marian Vajda – they briefly parted ways and Djokovic had a brief dalliance with Andre Agassi – to marked improvement. Djokovic knocked off Roger Federer in August to win a title in Cincinnati and a renewed focus with Vajda has been a key factor.

“When he came back, obviously we had to analyze what has happened in the last 12 months that we were not together and try to understand the situation with my body, with my game,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic, who missed last year’s Open with a sore elbow, won his 13th Grand Slam title this year at Wimbledon.

To get 14, he’ll have to keep his “other me” under wraps.

Roger Federer stays perfect in U.S. Open early rounds

Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Make it 18 for 18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.

Federer will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios.

Federer is 7-0 against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.