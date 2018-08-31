Cardiff City underdogs hosting Arsenal as EPL heads into break

OddsSharkAug 31, 2018, 8:17 AM EDT
Cardiff City’s persistence and the state of flux Arsenal finds itself in might be the right conditions for an upset on the final day before an international break.

Arsenal are a -180 away favorite with host Cardiff City coming back at +525 on the English Premier League odds for Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +345 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

Arsenal has one win in three fixtures under new manager Unai Emery and has yet to look greater than the sum of its parts, which of course include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The big “yes, but” with Cardiff City is as obvious as the zero on in the goals-for column on the Bluebirds’ row in the table, although their last two fixtures have ended in 0-0 draws. They are proving a pesky team that has a healthy line on the double chance (+145) and could succeed in getting already frayed Arsenal off its game.

Cardiff City is still giving Kenneth Zohore (+800 first goal scorer, +250 anytime) a window of opportunity to show he is a Premier League-worthy striker.

Leicester City (+650) will be limited on the attack against first-place Liverpool (-225, draw +380) since forward Jamie Vardy is unavailable. The best way to get value on Liverpool might be to take them to cover the alternate line of minus-2.0 goals (+200). Unscored-upon Liverpool offers +145 for a shutout victory.

West Ham United (+150), the lone team stuck on zero points, hosts Wolverhampton (+185, draw +240). If West Ham has Marko Arnautovic (knee) back after he was dinged-up last week, this might be a case where fan pessimism drives up the club’s betting value. The tie and both teams to score prop pays +325.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+125) has defeated Fulham (+235, draw +240) in their last five matchups, albeit in the second-tier Championship league, while five of their last six matches have had over 2.5 goals. There should be offense from each side and Brighton’s Glenn Murray (+400 first goal scorer, +130 anytime goal scorer) should be in the thick of it.

Both Chelsea (-345) and Bournemouth (+1000, draw +500) have yet to lose in the league, but the host Blues are of a quality where they shouldn’t bog down against mid-table teams such as the Cherries. The +110 over on the 3.5-goal total is attainable and Chelsea also offers -125 to win by more than 1.5 goals.

And Burnley (+500) has been scrambly and Manchester United (-150, draw +275) might need a statement win in a Sunday betting matchup in order to get manager Jose Mourinho off the hot seat. Taking the chalk of under 2.5 goals (-140) seems pragmatic, as this could be the kind of grinding game where goals don’t come until after the halftime break.

Man United, Tottenham matchup highlights Matchweek 3 Premier League odds

OddsSharkAug 24, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
The typically cautious approach might not work so well for Manchester United, leaving the question of whether opening it up might cater to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Manchester United is a +155 favorite on the Premier League odds with Tottenham Hotspur coming back at +185 in a Matchweek 3 matchup on Monday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +220 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

While Manchester United has posted shutout victories in its last four home fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford, it is coming off a shock defeat last week against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The scenario suggests that Manchester United will need to be more aggressive than it usually is, upping the chance that both teams will score (-135 yes, +105 no), which has not been the case in seven of their last eight meetings. Tottenham is one of the league’s top sides and offers -195 on the double chance.

Harry Kane (+115 anytime scorer, +350 first goal scorer) is also facing a Manchester United back line that isn’t yet shipshape, suggesting he has a chance to score for the second game in a row.

Wolverhampton (+1000) is the week’s biggest home underdog as it takes on defending champion Manchester City (-425, draw +550) in a Saturday matchup. The Wolves have nothing to lose by trying to go to toe-to-toe against Kevin De Bruyne-less Manchester City. It’s even money on both teams to score, with the over (-120) on the 3.0 total something that Manchester City and might cover on its own.

Bournemouth (+155) and Everton (+165, draw +245) offers the tightest moneyline of this week, and each team’s offensive potency indicates this could be a back-and-forth game. All both teams to score props are worth considering, including the +300 prop on both teams to score in a tie game. Everton winger Richarlison (+225) is a value play as an anytime goal scorer, even though he’s netted three in two games.

Both Arsenal (-290) and West Ham United (+700, draw +425) have lost their first two league games, but the upshot for host Arsenal is that it has won or drawn its last six matches against the London-rival Hammers. However, with Arsenal showing some leaks defensively and West Ham having attackers such as Felipe Anderson and Andriy Yarmolenko in good form, the Hammers should be good for goals.

More adventurous bettors might look at West Ham on the double chance (+230), or even for a shock win.

Watford (+150) hosts Crystal Palace (+190, draw +220) in a Sunday matchup and the Hornets have failed to win any of their last seven league games against the Eagles, who hung in with Liverpool until stoppage time last Monday. It wouldn’t be a shock for Crystal Palace to wrest away an away win, with Wilfried Zaha (+210 anytime, +600 first goal scorer) tallying.

And Newcastle United (+425) has won four games and drawn twice in its last seven home games  against Chelsea (-155, draw +290). However, the Blues have tightened up their passing game under new manager Maurizio Sarri, which gives them a good chance to net an away win.

Five of Newcastle’s last six home games against Chelsea have had at least three goals.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal in spotlight on Premier League Matchweek 2 Betting Lines

OddsSharkAug 17, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
With both teams under new sideline leadership, it could be a good time to take a chance on Arsenal flipping the script against Chelsea.

Chelsea is a -130 favorite on the EPL Matchweek 2 betting lines with Arsenal coming back at +335 for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +285 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 3.0 goals. Chelsea is 5-0-1 in its last six EPL home games against Arsenal, but that trend took place under Arsene Wenger and the Gunners are now adapting to new manager Unai Emery.

Chelsea, which is also adapting to new manager Maurizio Sarri, won comfortably in its opener against lightweight Huddersfield Town, with Eden Hazard (+150 to score any time, +500 to score the first goal) showing great form. Laying chalk is defensible, but there is something to be said for being experimental in the early phase of the season.

Both newly promoted Cardiff City (+210) and Newcastle (+145, draw +205) could be anxious to avoid having nothing to show after two games, which could lead to a low-risk game. The host Bluebirds are -180 on the double chance as manager Neil Warnock attempts to get his first win against Newcastle’s Rafa Benitez, coming in 0-4-1 all-time.

Tottenham at -400 on the Premier League odds this weekend, hopeful that Harry Kane has played off some of the post-World Cup rust, could open the floodgates against Fulham (+1000, draw +475), which is still adjusting to the top flight. There is good value with Tottenham at minus-1.5 goals (-130) and over on the 3.0 total (-125).

Everton (-115) has some relief on the injury front since Richarlison (calf) might be good to go against Southampton (+350, draw +235). Everton also has six clean sheets in its last 13 home fixtures against the Saints, suggesting there’s value with the under on the 2.5 goals total (-145) and on Everton keeping a clean sheet (+125).

Burnley (+135) hosts Watford (+230, draw +200) in a Sunday matchup which will be just three days after the Clarets won an Europa League match. Burnley has three clean sheets in a row and has won or drew seven of its last eight matches against Watford, whose away record last season would make a skeptic of anyone. Whether playing in Europe for the first time in 52 years affects Burnley likely won’t come into play just yet.

Brighton (+425) beat Manchester United (-135, draw +245) in their home fixture last season, albeit for it only the second time in 19 tries. Brighton (+110 on the double chance) might have a nothing-to-lose attitude while heavily favored Manchester United works to rebuild cohesion as Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard and Ashley Young re-integrate into the lineup.

