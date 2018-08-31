Cardiff City underdogs hosting Arsenal as EPL heads into break

Cardiff City’s persistence and the state of flux Arsenal finds itself in might be the right conditions for an upset on the final day before an international break.

Arsenal are a -180 away favorite with host Cardiff City coming back at +525 on the English Premier League odds for Sunday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The draw offers +345 on the three-way moneyline and the total is 2.5 goals.

Arsenal has one win in three fixtures under new manager Unai Emery and has yet to look greater than the sum of its parts, which of course include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The big “yes, but” with Cardiff City is as obvious as the zero on in the goals-for column on the Bluebirds’ row in the table, although their last two fixtures have ended in 0-0 draws. They are proving a pesky team that has a healthy line on the double chance (+145) and could succeed in getting already frayed Arsenal off its game.

Cardiff City is still giving Kenneth Zohore (+800 first goal scorer, +250 anytime) a window of opportunity to show he is a Premier League-worthy striker.

Leicester City (+650) will be limited on the attack against first-place Liverpool (-225, draw +380) since forward Jamie Vardy is unavailable. The best way to get value on Liverpool might be to take them to cover the alternate line of minus-2.0 goals (+200). Unscored-upon Liverpool offers +145 for a shutout victory.

West Ham United (+150), the lone team stuck on zero points, hosts Wolverhampton (+185, draw +240). If West Ham has Marko Arnautovic (knee) back after he was dinged-up last week, this might be a case where fan pessimism drives up the club’s betting value. The tie and both teams to score prop pays +325.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+125) has defeated Fulham (+235, draw +240) in their last five matchups, albeit in the second-tier Championship league, while five of their last six matches have had over 2.5 goals. There should be offense from each side and Brighton’s Glenn Murray (+400 first goal scorer, +130 anytime goal scorer) should be in the thick of it.

Both Chelsea (-345) and Bournemouth (+1000, draw +500) have yet to lose in the league, but the host Blues are of a quality where they shouldn’t bog down against mid-table teams such as the Cherries. The +110 over on the 3.5-goal total is attainable and Chelsea also offers -125 to win by more than 1.5 goals.

And Burnley (+500) has been scrambly and Manchester United (-150, draw +275) might need a statement win in a Sunday betting matchup in order to get manager Jose Mourinho off the hot seat. Taking the chalk of under 2.5 goals (-140) seems pragmatic, as this could be the kind of grinding game where goals don’t come until after the halftime break.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.