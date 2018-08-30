AP Photo

Roger Federer stays perfect in U.S. Open early rounds

Aug 30, 2018
NEW YORK — Make it 18 for 18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.

Federer will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios.

Federer is 7-0 against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.

Madison Keys cruises into third round of U.S. Open

Aug 30, 2018
NEW YORK — Madison Keys cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open, beating fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1.

The U.S. Open runner-up last year served eight aces and never lost her serve in the match that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.

The No. 14 seed will play either Aleksandra Krunic or Kirsten Flipkens in the next round.

Nick Kyrgios wins after odd chat with U.S. Open umpire

Aug 30, 2018
NEW YORK — After an unusual visit from the chair umpire, Nick Kyrgios turned around his match and won to reach the U.S. Open’s third round.

Kyrgios was down a set and 3-0 in the second when official Mohamed Lahyani climbed down from his seat and went over to speak to the player — something rarely, if ever, seen during a professional tennis match. At one point, Lahyani said, “Let me help you.”

The No. 30-seeded Kyrgios, who once was suspended by the ATP men’s tour after not trying during a match, started playing better and eventually beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0.