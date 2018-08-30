Roger Federer stays perfect in U.S. Open early rounds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Make it 18 for 18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.

Federer will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios.

Federer is 7-0 against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.