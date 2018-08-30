Nick Kyrgios wins after odd chat with U.S. Open umpire

NEW YORK — After an unusual visit from the chair umpire, Nick Kyrgios turned around his match and won to reach the U.S. Open’s third round.

Kyrgios was down a set and 3-0 in the second when official Mohamed Lahyani climbed down from his seat and went over to speak to the player — something rarely, if ever, seen during a professional tennis match. At one point, Lahyani said, “Let me help you.”

The No. 30-seeded Kyrgios, who once was suspended by the ATP men’s tour after not trying during a match, started playing better and eventually beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0.