Madison Keys cruises into third round of U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Madison Keys cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open, beating fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1.

The U.S. Open runner-up last year served eight aces and never lost her serve in the match that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.

The No. 14 seed will play either Aleksandra Krunic or Kirsten Flipkens in the next round.