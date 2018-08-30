Madison Keys cruises into third round of U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Madison Keys cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open, beating fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1.
The U.S. Open runner-up last year served eight aces and never lost her serve in the match that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.
The No. 14 seed will play either Aleksandra Krunic or Kirsten Flipkens in the next round.
NEW YORK — Make it 18 for 18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the U.S. Open.
The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.
Federer will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios.
Federer is 7-0 against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.
NEW YORK — After an unusual visit from the chair umpire, Nick Kyrgios turned around his match and won to reach the U.S. Open’s third round.
Kyrgios was down a set and 3-0 in the second when official Mohamed Lahyani climbed down from his seat and went over to speak to the player — something rarely, if ever, seen during a professional tennis match. At one point, Lahyani said, “Let me help you.”
The No. 30-seeded Kyrgios, who once was suspended by the ATP men’s tour after not trying during a match, started playing better and eventually beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0.