Angelique Kerber into third round of U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber got through a second-round test at the U.S. Open, edging 82nd-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Kerber moved ahead in a third set filled with lengthy baseline exchanges by breaking in the next-to-last game when Larsson double-faulted.

The No. 4-seeded Kerber won the U.S. Open in 2016. Her other Grand Slam trophies came at that year’s Australian Open and this year’s Wimbledon.