Angelique Kerber into third round of U.S. Open

NEW YORK — Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber got through a second-round test at the U.S. Open, edging 82nd-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.
Kerber moved ahead in a third set filled with lengthy baseline exchanges by breaking in the next-to-last game when Larsson double-faulted.
The No. 4-seeded Kerber won the U.S. Open in 2016. Her other Grand Slam trophies came at that year’s Australian Open and this year’s Wimbledon.
NEW YORK — Make it 18 for 18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the U.S. Open.
The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.
Federer will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios.
Federer is 7-0 against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.
NEW YORK — Madison Keys cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open, beating fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1.
The U.S. Open runner-up last year served eight aces and never lost her serve in the match that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.
The No. 14 seed will play either Aleksandra Krunic or Kirsten Flipkens in the next round.