Angelique Kerber into third round of U.S. Open

Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 3:06 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Three-time major champion Angelique Kerber got through a second-round test at the U.S. Open, edging 82nd-ranked Johanna Larsson of Sweden 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Kerber moved ahead in a third set filled with lengthy baseline exchanges by breaking in the next-to-last game when Larsson double-faulted.

The No. 4-seeded Kerber won the U.S. Open in 2016. Her other Grand Slam trophies came at that year’s Australian Open and this year’s Wimbledon.

Roger Federer stays perfect in U.S. Open early rounds

Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 5:38 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Make it 18 for 18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.

Federer will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios.

Federer is 7-0 against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.

Madison Keys cruises into third round of U.S. Open

Associated PressAug 30, 2018, 5:35 PM EDT
NEW YORK — Madison Keys cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open, beating fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1.

The U.S. Open runner-up last year served eight aces and never lost her serve in the match that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.

The No. 14 seed will play either Aleksandra Krunic or Kirsten Flipkens in the next round.