Alexander Zverev finally reaches third round of U.S. Open

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alexander Zverev has finally reached the third round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 4 seed beat Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 for his best result in the year’s final Grand Slam tournament.

Zverev had been knocked out in the second round in his three previous appearances.