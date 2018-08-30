AP Photo

Alexander Zverev finally reaches third round of U.S. Open

Associated Press Aug 30, 2018
Alexander Zverev has finally reached the third round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 4 seed beat Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 for his best result in the year’s final Grand Slam tournament.

Zverev had been knocked out in the second round in his three previous appearances.

Roger Federer stays perfect in U.S. Open early rounds

Associated Press Aug 30, 2018
NEW YORK — Make it 18 for 18 for Roger Federer in the second round of the U.S. Open.

The No. 2 seed beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 to continue his streak of reaching the third round in the tournament he has won five times.

Federer will next face No. 30 seed Nick Kyrgios.

Federer is 7-0 against Paire, winning 16 of 17 sets against the Frenchman.

Madison Keys cruises into third round of U.S. Open

Associated Press Aug 30, 2018
NEW YORK — Madison Keys cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open, beating fellow American Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1.

The U.S. Open runner-up last year served eight aces and never lost her serve in the match that lasted 1 hour, 12 minutes.

The No. 14 seed will play either Aleksandra Krunic or Kirsten Flipkens in the next round.