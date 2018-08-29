College Football Week 1 Odds: Notre Dame Among the Betting Favorites

OddsSharkAug 29, 2018, 8:31 AM EDT
It is odd to see Notre Dame getting less than a field goal on home turf, which happens to be a big factor in its series with Michigan.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 1-point favorites against the Michigan Wolverines on the college football Week 1 odds with a 47-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database says this is only the eighth time in the last 22 seasons that Notre Dame has been favored by 2.5 or fewer points at Notre Dame Stadium, but with quarterback Brandon Wimbush and nine defensive starters back from last year, they have a chance to build on being 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games.

Michigan has added quarterback Shea Patterson to a nucleus that includes 10 returning starters on the other side of the ball, and it is 11-0 straight-up in its last 11 September games. It’s the first time the teams have met since 2014 – an entire recruiting cycle ago – and the home team is 13-3 SU in the last 16 matchups.

Elsewhere this week, the Purdue Boilermakers are 1-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 51.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. Northwestern is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games on the road. The total has gone OVER in 13 of Purdue’s last 17 games at home, with an average total of 62.71.

The Wisconsin Badgers are heavy 35.5-point favorites against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with a 52.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The total has gone OVER in six of Western Kentucky’s last eight games, with an average combined score of 59.63. Wisconsin is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 1.

The Ohio State Badgers are 38-point favorites against the Oregon State Beavers with a 64-point total in a Saturday matchup. Oregon State is 0-19 SU in its last 19 road games, with an average margin of defeat of 24.63 points. Ohio State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games at home.

The Texas Longhorns are 13.5-point favorites against the Maryland Terrapins with a 56.5-point total at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Texas is 16-4 SU and 12-8 ATS in its last 20 games as a double-digit favorite. The total has gone OVER in seven of Maryland’s last nine games, with an average total of 57.11.

The Auburn Tigers are 1.5-point favorites against the Washington Huskies with a 48-point total at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Washington is 0-4 ATS in its last four games as an underdog. The total has gone UNDER in six of Auburn’s last nine games in September.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24.5-point betting favorites against the Louisville Cardinals with a 60.5-point total at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Louisville is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games as a double digit underdog. Alabama is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 1.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 10-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 61.5-point total at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Tennessee is 1-5 SU and ATS in its last six games against the Big 12. West Virginia is 1-5 ATS in its last six games in September.

The Miami Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers with a 48-point total in a Sunday matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The total has gone UNDER in eight of Miami’s last 10 games as a favorite of 4.0 or fewer points. LSU is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games against the ACC.

And the Florida State Seminoles are 7.5-point favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 57-point total in a Monday matchup. The total has gone OVER in Virginia Tech’s last five games against Florida State. Florida State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against its conference.

Clemson Offers More Upside Than Alabama on College Football Championship Odds

OddsSharkJul 27, 2018, 7:59 AM EDT
There is a disparity in the odds on the pair of powerhouses that have been 1A and 1B in college football for three seasons.

Four weeks out from the first kickoff of the season, the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide are the +180 favorite on the college football championship odds, while the Clemson Tigers are posted at +550, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The dueling dynasties have met in the College Football Playoff three seasons in a row, with Alabama winning in the 2015 title game, while Clemson won the 2016 title game before the Crimson Tide won a rubber match in the last season’s semifinal.

Last season illustrated that a one-loss Alabama team will always get a spot in the CFP. The main questions with the Crimson Tide involve how the quarterback controversy between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa plays out and whether having to replace 12 NFL draft picks proves to be too much for even coach Nick Saban.

Clemson might have more upside. Lines win championships and the Tigers’ 17 returning starters include three defensive linemen, including ends Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell, who earned All-America honors last season. Clemson also managed to be a national semifinalist even though quarterback Kelly Bryant was in his first season as the starter.

The Ohio State Buckeyes (+750) and Georgia Bulldogs (+850) are the only other teams with less than double-digit odds. The Michigan Wolverines (+2000), Oklahoma Sooners (+2000), Washington Huskies (+2000), Penn State Nittany Lions (+2500), Wisconsin Badgers (+2500) and Auburn Tigers (+3000) also round out the top of the board.

Ohio State is loaded and has a promising passing game with QB Dwayne Haskins, but will have to contend with a deep Big Ten conference and a schedule that includes away games against Penn State, Michigan State (+4500) and TCU (+10000).

Georgia has also lost big-name talent to the NFL, but retains QB Jake Fromm and key elements from an outstanding defense. The Bulldogs came within a play or two of slaying Alabama in last season’s national championship game, and the adage that it’s tough to beat the same team twice in a row could come into play if they end up meeting in the SEC championship game in early December.

While the SEC isn’t as deep as it was a decade ago, its best have thrived under the CFP format. The same hasn’t been true for the Big Ten and Pac-12 over the last three seasons. The past doesn’t always predict the future, but bettors will need to really be sold on the likes of Washington or Wisconsin, even with candidate on the Heisman Trophy odds Jonathan  Taylor, before making a longshot play on either of those teams to break the cycle.

Alabama the Betting Favorite against Georgia in CFP Championship Game

OddsSharkJan 4, 2018, 8:13 AM EDT
It has been all or nothing when the Alabama Crimson Tide have a betting line as tight as the one Nick Saban’s team faces against the Georgia Bulldogs in the national title game.

Alabama is a four-point favorite against Georgia with a 45.5-point total in the College Football Playoff Championship Game matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The all-SEC tilt takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday.

The OddsShark College Football Database has turned up an odd pattern with Alabama: it is 4-4 straight-up and against the spread in its last eight games as a favorite of 5.5 or fewer points, alternating covers with outright defeats (the most recent instance was its loss against Auburn in November, for what that is worth). Georgia is 3-1 SU and 4-0 ATS over the last two seasons as an underdog of 5.5 or fewer points.

Going against Alabama means setting aside its 24-1 SU record in its last 25 games against SEC teams, as well as the 11-0 SU record of Saban-coached teams against opponents led by any of his former assistant coaches. Georgia, guided by Kirby Smart (a former Alabama defensive coordinator), won as an underdog against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl on Monday and it is 10-0 SU in its last 10 games after winning as an underdog.

Georgia, which is 13-1 SU and 10-4 ATS, will be trying to beat Alabama at its own game, relying offensively on a lethal rushing game built around their Nick Chubb-Sony Michel rushing tandem and a defense led by OLB Roquan Smith.

The typical formula to beat Alabama begins and ends with transcendent quarterback play – think Clemson and Deshaun Watson in the 2016 championship, or college-level Johnny Manziel in 2012. Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm will be trying to be the first true freshman QB to win a national title since 1985 (Hurts nearly did so last season).

It seems like a tall order for a run-based offense to succeed against Alabama, which allows just 2.8 yards per rush (second-lowest nationally). But Georgia is much more efficient than Clemson.

Alabama, which is 12-1 SU and 6-7 ATS overall, got a major statement during the Sugar Bowl from its offensive line, which held up well against a vaunted Clemson defensive line, but Georgia’s defense grades out better statistically than Clemson’s. Hurts, who was turnover-free against Clemson, will need to show enough of a passing threat to keep Smith and fellow OLB Lorenzo Carter honest, rather than selling out to stop the run.

The Crimson Tide does have an ace in the hole – the hole perhaps being in the deep middle of the Georgia secondary – in that WR Calvin Ridley will be the most talented receiver on the field on Monday. Bulldogs FS J.R. Reed will have the critical task of containing Ridley.

Alabama’s running back combo of Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough might not be as well-known as their Bulldogs counterparts. However, like Georgia, Alabama is in the top 10 nationally in overall rushing and yards per carry.

Alabama is only 1-4 ATS in its last five games in January. However, the smallest line in any of those games was 6.5 points.

The Crimson Tide are No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense, while the Bulldogs are No. 4 in fewest points allowed despite playing in the highest-scoring Rose Bowl (102 total). There are some pronounced over trends, though. The total has gone over in five of Georgia’s last seven games against its conference. The total has also gone over in five of Alabama’s last six games in January.

 