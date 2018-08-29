College Football Week 1 Odds: Notre Dame Among the Betting Favorites

It is odd to see Notre Dame getting less than a field goal on home turf, which happens to be a big factor in its series with Michigan.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 1-point favorites against the Michigan Wolverines on the college football Week 1 odds with a 47-point total for Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The OddsShark College Football Database says this is only the eighth time in the last 22 seasons that Notre Dame has been favored by 2.5 or fewer points at Notre Dame Stadium, but with quarterback Brandon Wimbush and nine defensive starters back from last year, they have a chance to build on being 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 home games.

Michigan has added quarterback Shea Patterson to a nucleus that includes 10 returning starters on the other side of the ball, and it is 11-0 straight-up in its last 11 September games. It’s the first time the teams have met since 2014 – an entire recruiting cycle ago – and the home team is 13-3 SU in the last 16 matchups.

Elsewhere this week, the Purdue Boilermakers are 1-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 51.5-point total in a Thursday matchup. Northwestern is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games on the road. The total has gone OVER in 13 of Purdue’s last 17 games at home, with an average total of 62.71.

The Wisconsin Badgers are heavy 35.5-point favorites against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with a 52.5-point total in a Friday matchup. The total has gone OVER in six of Western Kentucky’s last eight games, with an average combined score of 59.63. Wisconsin is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 1.

The Ohio State Badgers are 38-point favorites against the Oregon State Beavers with a 64-point total in a Saturday matchup. Oregon State is 0-19 SU in its last 19 road games, with an average margin of defeat of 24.63 points. Ohio State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games at home.

The Texas Longhorns are 13.5-point favorites against the Maryland Terrapins with a 56.5-point total at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Texas is 16-4 SU and 12-8 ATS in its last 20 games as a double-digit favorite. The total has gone OVER in seven of Maryland’s last nine games, with an average total of 57.11.

The Auburn Tigers are 1.5-point favorites against the Washington Huskies with a 48-point total at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Washington is 0-4 ATS in its last four games as an underdog. The total has gone UNDER in six of Auburn’s last nine games in September.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 24.5-point betting favorites against the Louisville Cardinals with a 60.5-point total at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Louisville is 8-0 ATS in its last eight games as a double digit underdog. Alabama is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 1.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 10-point favorites against the Tennessee Volunteers with a 61.5-point total at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Tennessee is 1-5 SU and ATS in its last six games against the Big 12. West Virginia is 1-5 ATS in its last six games in September.

The Miami Hurricanes are 3.5-point favorites against the LSU Tigers with a 48-point total in a Sunday matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The total has gone UNDER in eight of Miami’s last 10 games as a favorite of 4.0 or fewer points. LSU is 9-1 SU in its last 10 games against the ACC.

And the Florida State Seminoles are 7.5-point favorites against the Virginia Tech Hokies with a 57-point total in a Monday matchup. The total has gone OVER in Virginia Tech’s last five games against Florida State. Florida State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games against its conference.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.